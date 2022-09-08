International Literacy Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance and why Literacy Day is celebrated on September 8?

International Literacy Day 2022 Theme: International Literacy Day is observed by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation every year on September 8 in collaboration with Governments all around the world. Despite the achievements, the Literacy rate is still lacking in at least 771 million people worldwide. International Literacy Day 2022 spreads awareness about the cutting edge and the successful pedagogies that may be applied in youth and adult literacy programs.

Check International Literacy Day 2022 theme, history, and significance below. Also, know why Literacy Day is celebrated every year on September 8.

What is the meaning of Literacy?

Literacy is the ability to read, write, speak and listen in a way that lets us communicate effectively and make sense of the world.

Let's use #literacy to bring some sense into our world!https://t.co/pb72CvJLi3 #LiteracyDay pic.twitter.com/FQgDRzrJR8 — UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳😷 (@UNESCO) September 8, 2022

International Literacy Day 2022 Date

International Literacy Day 2022 is celebrated every year on September 8 to talk about the significance of basic learning and writing. Literacy Day encourages the government to facilitate the programs which will help in achieving the goal.

International Literacy Day 2022 Theme

International Literacy Day 2022 theme is “Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces”. The theme of Literacy Day this year is an opportunity to reevaluate the fundamental significance of literacy and to promote resilience and ensure high-quality, equitable, and inclusive education for all.

International Literacy Day 2022 UNESCO: Who started Literacy Day?

The concept of International Literacy Day emerged at the World Conference of Ministers of Education held in Tehran back in 1965. To address the global problem of illiteracy, the UN on October 26, 1966, declared September 8 as International Literacy Day.

In addition to fighting illiteracy, the goal of International Literacy Day was also to promote reading as a means of empowering both people and the entire communities. Later in the year 2015, World Literacy day was also included under the UN’s program for achieving its Sustainable Development Goals.

International Literacy Day 2022: What is the aim of Literacy Day?

Literacy is one of the numerous elements that contribute to the development of society or a person and gives people more freedom and independence to think for themselves. International Literacy Day is celebrated by individuals and organizations to inspire and assist others. Mentoring kids, donating books, and funding students are some examples of how we can support this special occasion.

