International Literacy Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Greetings to share on September 8

International Literacy Day Quotes: International Literacy Day is celebrated every year on September 8 to highlight the significance of literacy and how it is a matter of dignity and human rights. World Literacy Day 2022 facilitates the advancement of the literacy agenda towards a more literate and sustainable society. It draws attention to the importance of literacy to individuals, societies, and communities worldwide. International Literacy Day is celebrated by the United Nations with a particular focus on underdeveloped nations and how the educational rate is directly connected to development.

Check International Literacy Day 2022 Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and Greetings to share on September 8 among your friends and social circles. On International Literacy Day, various events to familiarize people with the significance of education can also be organized.

International Literacy Day 2022: Why the day is celebrated?

As per the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), despite the progress, literacy challenges have continued all over the world with 771 million people still illiterate. Most of them are women who lack basic reading and writing skills and are faced with an increased vulnerability.

World Literacy Day 2022 not only sheds light on the problem but also suggests and encourages governments around the world to come up with programs and measures that could help in increasing the literacy rate.

International Literacy Day 2022 Wishes and Messages

“Education is that door which opens up the whole new world to you, to explore, to revive, to invent…. Wishing you a very Happy International Literacy Day.” “International Literacy Day reminds us that it is extremely important to literate each and every person to bring the desired change.” Though we have a very large educated population with the ability to read but very small population to discriminate what to read and what to not…. Happy International Literacy Day 2022.” “Every country needs population that is literate and educated. Happy International Literacy Day 2022". International Literacy Day will always remind us of our dream to have literate population, to have educated population.” Literacy and education, learning and adaptation are very important for an individual to grow, for a country to progress…. Happy International Literacy Day 2022.” Having common sense without education is much better than having education without common sense…. Warm wishes on International Literacy Day 2022.”

International Literacy Day 2022 Quotes

Literacy is a bridge from misery to hope.” -Kofi Annan “Once you learn to read, you will be forever free.” -Frederick Douglass “Education is the most powerful weapon with which you can change the world.” -Nelson Mandela “Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” -Malala Yousafzai “There is no such thing as a child who hates to read; there are only children who have not found the right book.” -Frank Serafini

