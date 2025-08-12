International Youth Day 2025: Date, Theme, and Celebration

International Youth Day 2025 is commemorated globally on August 12, 2025. The international observance is being celebrated in Nairobi, Kenya, by the United Nations in partnership with UN-Habitat and the Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA).

Theme: "Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond"

The theme for International Youth Day 2025 is "Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond". It highlights the central importance of youth in translating the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) from international aspirations into tangible, localized action.

It emphasizes on the understanding that young people are not merely passive beneficiaries of progress, but proactive drivers of change, innovation, and leadership at the local level.

The focus this year celebrates two important milestones: