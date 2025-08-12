IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
International Youth Day 2025: Date, Theme, and Celebration

International Youth Day 2025, celebrated on August 12, highlights the theme "Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond," emphasizing youth's role as proactive drivers of change. The day commemorates the 10th anniversary of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and calls for investing in youth-led initiatives to build fair, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

ByKirti Sharma
Aug 12, 2025, 14:09 IST

International Youth Day 2025 is commemorated globally on August 12, 2025. The international observance is being celebrated in Nairobi, Kenya, by the United Nations in partnership with UN-Habitat and the Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA).

Theme: "Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond"

The theme for International Youth Day 2025 is "Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond". It  highlights the central importance of youth in translating the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) from international aspirations into tangible, localized action. 

It emphasizes on the understanding that young people are not merely passive beneficiaries of progress, but proactive drivers of change, innovation, and leadership at the local level.

The focus this year celebrates two important milestones:

  • 10th anniversary of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

  • 30th anniversary of the World Programme of Action for Youth.

What Does the Theme Mean?

  • The theme focuses on empowering youth to lead and engage in decision-making and local development.

  • It supports youth-led initiatives that are in line with the SDGs.

  • Encouraging partnerships among youth, governments, civil society, and the private sector.

  • Making sure youth voices are at the core of constructing fair, inclusive, and sustainable communities.

The History and Significance

First designated in 2000 following its adoption by UN in 1999, International Youth Day raises international consciousness on:

  • The opportunities and challenges confronting young people.

  • The celebration and promotion of youth's contributions to society, innovation, development, and peace.

Strong Slogans for International Youth Day 2025

Empowering slogans this year capture the theme of empowerment, sustainability, and grassroots youth campaigning. Here are some strong examples for campaigns, events, and social media:

  1. Empowering Youth, Building Tomorrow

  2. Dare to Dream, Dare to Achieve

  3. Youth: Catalysts for Positive Change

  4. Inspiring Youth, Transforming Futures

  5. Dream Big, Aim High, Achieve Greatness

  6. Youth Power: Shaping the Future

  7. Youth Voices, Global Impact

  8. Passion Ignites Progress: Celebrating Youth

  9. Dream, Believe, Achieve: Empowering Youth

  10. Together We Rise: Youth Unite for Change

  11. Unleash Your Potential, Embrace Your Destiny

  12. Building Bridges, Inspiring Change: Youth Leadership

  13. Youth Empowerment, Global Transformation

International Youth Day 2025 is an appeal to all the stakeholders to go beyond gestures, investing in youth-led initiatives, co-creating solutions, and charting the course for a more equitable, sustainable, and just world.

