International Youth Day 2025: Date, Theme, and Celebration

International Youth Day 2025 is commemorated globally on August 12, 2025. The international observance is being celebrated in Nairobi, Kenya, by the United Nations in partnership with UN-Habitat and the Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA).
Theme: "Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond"
The theme for International Youth Day 2025 is "Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond". It highlights the central importance of youth in translating the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) from international aspirations into tangible, localized action.
It emphasizes on the understanding that young people are not merely passive beneficiaries of progress, but proactive drivers of change, innovation, and leadership at the local level.
The focus this year celebrates two important milestones:
10th anniversary of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
30th anniversary of the World Programme of Action for Youth.
What Does the Theme Mean?
The theme focuses on empowering youth to lead and engage in decision-making and local development.
It supports youth-led initiatives that are in line with the SDGs.
Encouraging partnerships among youth, governments, civil society, and the private sector.
Making sure youth voices are at the core of constructing fair, inclusive, and sustainable communities.
The History and Significance
First designated in 2000 following its adoption by UN in 1999, International Youth Day raises international consciousness on:
The opportunities and challenges confronting young people.
The celebration and promotion of youth's contributions to society, innovation, development, and peace.
Strong Slogans for International Youth Day 2025
Empowering slogans this year capture the theme of empowerment, sustainability, and grassroots youth campaigning. Here are some strong examples for campaigns, events, and social media:
Empowering Youth, Building Tomorrow
Dare to Dream, Dare to Achieve
Youth: Catalysts for Positive Change
Inspiring Youth, Transforming Futures
Dream Big, Aim High, Achieve Greatness
Youth Power: Shaping the Future
Youth Voices, Global Impact
Passion Ignites Progress: Celebrating Youth
Dream, Believe, Achieve: Empowering Youth
Together We Rise: Youth Unite for Change
Unleash Your Potential, Embrace Your Destiny
Building Bridges, Inspiring Change: Youth Leadership
Youth Empowerment, Global Transformation
International Youth Day 2025 is an appeal to all the stakeholders to go beyond gestures, investing in youth-led initiatives, co-creating solutions, and charting the course for a more equitable, sustainable, and just world.
