International Youth Day 2023: Quotes, Images, Inspirational Messages to Share With Our Youth
International Youth Day is celebrated every year on August 12th. It is a day to celebrate the potential and contributions of young people around the world.
The day was created by the United Nations (UN) to honour the achievements of the youth and address the different challenges that they face. This day was first celebrated in 1999.
The theme for International Youth Day 2023 is "Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World." This theme focuses on teaching the young generation about how to develop a sustainable world and generate work opportunities for the unemployed.
Here are some quotes, images, and inspirational messages to share with our youth on International Youth Day:
International Youth Day 2023: Quotes
- “A few heart-whole, sincere, and energetic men and women can do more in a year than a mob in a century.” - Swami Vivekananda
- “The youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow.” - Nelson Mandela
- “No nation can prosper in anything without the input and the ideas from its youths.” - Bamigboye Olurotimi
- “Good habits formed at youth make all the difference.” - Aristotle
- “The youth is the hope of our future.” - Jose Rizal
International Youth Day 2023: Inspirational Messages
- You are the leaders of tomorrow. The decisions you make today will shape the world of tomorrow. So be bold, be brave, and be visionary. Happy International Youth Day
- You have the power to change the world. One person can make a difference, and together we can change the world for the better. So stand up for what you believe in, and never give up on your dreams.
- The world is yours for the taking. Go out there and explore, learn, and grow. Make your mark on the world, and leave it a better place than you found it.
- Use your voice to speak up for what you believe in. The world needs more young leaders.
- Happy International Youth Day to all the young people around the world! You are the future, and we believe in you.
- Happy International Youth Day! May you always be curious and eager to learn new things. The world needs more young people who are passionate about education.
- International Youth Day is a perfect reminder that young people can do anything that they set their mind to.