International Youth Day 2023: Quotes, Images, Inspirational Messages to Share With Our Youth

International Youth Day is celebrated every year on August 12th. It is a day to celebrate the potential and contributions of young people around the world.

The day was created by the United Nations (UN) to honour the achievements of the youth and address the different challenges that they face. This day was first celebrated in 1999.

The theme for International Youth Day 2023 is "Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World." This theme focuses on teaching the young generation about how to develop a sustainable world and generate work opportunities for the unemployed.

On International Youth Day, we celebrate the youth of our nation, who are the spirit of change and the drivers of our nation's prosperity.



Let's pave the way for a brighter future that nurtures a generation of skilled youth who can shape not just our country but the whole world. pic.twitter.com/noeBwTOYV1 — Congress (@INCIndia) August 12, 2023