Who is the owner of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2023? Name, Net Worth, Background

Lucknow Super Giants Owner 2023: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a prominent cricket tournament that is one of the most watched and lucrative sports championships in the world. Millions of viewers across the globe watch the IPL every year. IPL follows a T20 cricket format, which makes for short, fast-paced and electrifying games. Although the quick and ample entertainment is the main appeal of IPL, fans also love cheering for the many teams representing various states and cities of India.

Since 2022, IPL consists of ten teams. One of the new entries is Lucknow Super Giants. LSG secured a spot in the playoffs in its maiden IPL season but lost in the second eliminator. LSG has a devoted fan-following in Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state of India. Hardcore fans should also know about the owner of Lucknow Super Giants. Read on to find out.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Owner 2023

Lucknow Super Giants is a relatively new yet highly popular Indian Premier League franchise based out of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

LSG was established in 2021 and made its debut in the 2022 IPL.

The franchise was bought by the Sanjiv Goenka-led RPSG Group for a whopping ₹7,090 crores.

As of 2022, Lucknow Super Giants is the fourth most valuable IPL team, with an estimated value of ₹1.075 million.

Who is Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of Lucknow Super Giants?

Sanjiv Goenka is an Indian entrepreneur and the owner of Lucknow Super Giants.

He was born on January 29, 1961, in Kolkata, India to Rama Prasad Goenka, the founder of RPG Enterprise, the famous Indian industrial and services conglomerate.

Goenka is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur. He belongs to a Marwari family.

Goenka currently heads the RPSG Group, which was segregated from the RPG group, currently headed by his brother Harsh Goenka.

He founded the multinational conglomerate RPSG Group in 2011 and is into multiple businesses like power and energy, carbon black manufacturing, retail, media and entertainment, IT-enabled services, FMCG, infrastructure and education.

The Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) is the flagship company of RPSG Group.

The present net worth of Sanjiv Goenka is $2.1 billion or 16,500 crore rupees. He is the 83rd richest person in India.

Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants is a highly competent new franchise that managed to make it to the playoffs of their very first IPL season in 2022. The team is known for its resilience and paced playing style. It remains to be seen if LSG repeats the feat and more in the 2023 IPl. The coach of LSG in 2023 is Andy Flower, while KL Rahul is the captain. Former Indian batsman and KKR captain, Gautam Gambhir, is the team mentor of LSG. The home ground of the Lucknow Super Giants is the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

You can check the full 2023 squad of Lucknow Super Giants below.

