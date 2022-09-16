IQ Test: Do you see 3 or 4 Bars in this Optical Illusion?

IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of anything, be it an object or drawing or picture, or sequence of things. Different people can perceive different things from such illusionary images. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your IQ Level also. Let’s look at one such optical illusion where you need to identify whether you can see 3 or 4 Bars in the image.

Test your IQ by identifying the Number of Bars in this Optical Illusion

If you want to take this IQ test, you simply need to look at the image and identify how many bars you can see. This 'IQ test' will prompt you to find the number of bars in the optical Illusion image. This optical illusion will reveal if you have high levels of intellect.

Image Source: Pinterest

The image was uploaded as a YouTube Channel asking the viewers “How Many Poles Are There 3 or 4?” This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Do you see 3 or 4 Bars in this Optical Illusion?

The above optical illusion is an example of the devil’s fork illusion. No matter how many times you see it, your mind gets befuddled. This variation of the devil’s fork illusion has four bars. Or is it three bars…? Can’t tell, can you? One side of this illusion makes it look like this image contains four bars and the other side makes it look like this illusion has three bars. So, let’s see what the correct answer to this optical illusion test is.

The solution to this mind-bending optical illusion is totally based on your vision and your perspective. If you see the image from the top you will be able to see only three bars in the image. But, if you see it from the bottom, you will be able to witness four bars present in the image. So, the solution to this complicated optical illusion is totally based on your perspective only. Everyone on this Earth has genius inside them. Our Intelligence levels can differ in many situations. It is our responsibility to find out, embrace and implement our intelligence in our daily lives.

Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. Therefore, Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. So tell us, did you see 3 or 4 Bars in this Optical Illusion?

