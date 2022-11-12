Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the Crocodile hidden inside Lake in 15 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. In a normal brain, a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image of a Lake where a Crocodile is hiding somewhere inside the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the Crocodile hidden inside Lake

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image was shared as a puzzle for both children as well as adults. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the Crocodile in the Lake by mentioning “That crocodile is scary”. This optical illusion image shows a Lake surrounded by trees and sub-merged green grass. But can you spot the Crocodile in the image? It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the second animal in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Crocodile in 15 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the Crocodile in the Lake, then we are here to help you see it. In the optical illusion, you can see a Lake with lush green trees and grass. The Crocodile is hiding behind the leafless branch of a tree on the bottom right side of the image.

For your convenience we have highlighted the Crocodile in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

At first, it is quite difficult to spot the Crocodile as the animal has been camouflaged with the water and grass of the lake. However, after a few seconds, you will realize through the shape that it is not the branch of a tree but a Crocodile with scary eyes. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Crocodile hidden inside the Lake.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Crocodile hidden inside this optical illusion image?

