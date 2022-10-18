Is Omicron BF.7 indicating another wave? Check symptoms, precautions, and fatality rate here

Diwali is near, and so is the fear of coronavirus spread. Health experts have a strict warning towards the surge of the latest subvariant of Coronavirus Omicron BF.7. An advisory is issued marking the importance of social distancing and masking up against the lethal virus.

What is Omicron BF.7?

The latest Omicron subvariant BF. 7 found in Northwest China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, is responsible for the recent surge in China. Also known as Omicron Spawn, the fast-spreading variant has already been identified in the United States, UK, Australia, and Belgium.

With Diwali just around the corner, experts fear that the new covid variant alarms a new wave of the deadly infection as BF.7 can escape the antibodies from earlier illnesses or vaccinations better than the many other omicron sub-variants.

Symptoms of Omicron BF.7

Omicron BF.7 has symptoms similar to other variants of coronavirus. However, some experts believe that the level of body pain is quite high in comparison to other variant symptoms:

Congestion

Sore throat

Fatigue and tiredness

Cough and cold

Runny nose

High fever

Intense Body Ache

Precautions for Omicron BF.7

To reduce the risk of transmission of precautions are highly important. And basic methods are:

Vaccination.

Use of Mask.

Washing of hands.

Social distancing.

Avoid guests.

Follow quarantine rules.

Work remotely.

Do not neglect symptoms.

How fatal is the new Omicron variant?

Concerns have been raised by experts regarding the new variant's pace of transmission, which early indications suggest may be able to penetrate the layer of vaccine immunity. Omicron BF.7 spreads faster than the preceding subvariants because it can avoid antibodies from prior infections or immunizations.

According to Dr. N.K. Arora, chairman of the National Technical Advisory Group of Immunization, "the next two to three weeks are crucial. Covid-19 is still around, and new variants are being reported in different parts of the world. Obviously, we cannot remain unscathed from them. So, we need to be careful as festivals are a few days away" (NTAGI).