What is ITR? Check out Types of ITR Forms in India

ITR Form: Income Tax Return (ITR) is a form that every taxpayer in India needs to file with the Income Tax Department every year. It shows your income, expenses, deductions, and tax paid. Filing ITR is important because it helps the government check if you have paid the right amount of tax. If you paid extra tax, you can get a refund. ITR is also proof of income, which is needed for loans, visa applications, and financial transactions.

Types of ITR Forms in India

1. ITR-1

ITR-1 is for individuals who earn income from salary, pension, or one house property. It also covers income from other sources like bank interest. The total income should not be more than ₹50 lakh. This is the easiest form to fill and is mostly used by salaried employees and pensioners.

2. ITR-2

ITR-2 is for individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who do not have business or professional income. It can be used if you have income from salary, pension, more than one house property, capital gains (like selling property or shares), or foreign income/assets. Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) also file ITR-2 if they earn taxable income in India.