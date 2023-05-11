Jamie Foxx Biography: Early Life, Acting Career, Best Movies, Personal Life, and More

Jamie Foxx is on his way to becoming a living legend, but many people are unaware of this inspiring life and journey to accomplishing many wonderous feats in the film industry. Foxx has been part of several award-winning and blockbuster movies in his illustrious three-decade career. Foxx is a famed comedian, musician, actor, writer and filmmaker. Keep reading to know all about Jamie Foxx’s early life, acting career, best movies and full biography.

Jamie Foxx Early Life

Jamie Foxx was born Eric Marlon Bishop on December 13, 1967, in Terrell, Texas, US. He is 55 years old.

He is the son of Darrell Bishop, who worked as a stockbroker and Louise Annette Talley Dixon.

Foxx’s parents separated soon after his birth, and he was adopted and raised by his maternal grandparents.

Foxx was a bright student and found a calling in music. He began playing the piano at the age of five and also developed a talent for telling jokes.

Foxx was also good at sports and played basketball and football in school. After school, he received a scholarship to the United States International University to study music and performing arts competitions.

Jamie Foxx Career

Jamie Foxx began working as a comedian, doing small gigs at open mics in 1989. He chose his name Jamie Foxx after realising female comedians were called first to the stage.

Foxx found his acting break in the sketch comedy series, In Living Color in 1991. He found significant success in television and headlined his own sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show from 1996 to 2001.

Foxx is considered one of the finest comic actors of the ‘90s. He’s especially famous for his impersonations and has mimicked several renowned personalities like Mike Tyson, Ronald Reagan and Bill Cosby.

Foxx made his feature film debut with the 1992 comedy Toys and continued to star in small films till his breakthrough performances in the early 2000s.

Jamie Foxx Films

Jamie Foxx rose to prominence with 2001’s Ali, co-starring with Will Smith. He went on to play a taxi driver taken hostage by a psychopathic killer, played by Tom Cruise in Collateral. Foxx received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for the film.

In the same year, Jamie Foxx starred as the titular American singer Ray Charles in the 2004 biopic Ray. Foxx won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his moving and authentic performance.

Foxx hasn’t looked back since and has starred in multiple blockbusters like Django Unchained, White House Down, Rio, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Baby Driver, Horrible Bosses and Law Abiding Citizen.

Foxx also has five music albums and many chart-topping singles to his name as well.

Jamie Foxx is one of the most talented actors in the history of Hollywood. If we were to sum up Foxx in one word, it would be "gifted". At his best, Foxx is as good as any actor you can imagine.

Jamie Foxx's Personal Life