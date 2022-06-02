Javier Olivan Biography: The New COO Of Meta- Life Before & After Joining Facebook

Sheryl Sandberg, the Chief Operating Officer of Meta (transformed Facebook) has announced her resignation from services. She was the driver of the wagon of growth for Meta and is leaving the organization after 14 long years. She would be, however, serving on the Board of Directors of the company.

Who would be succeeding her was the major question reverberating since the announcement. The name of Javier Olivian has come up, who is a veteran of Meta platforms. He drove the company's international expansion and serves currently as the Chief Growth Officer. Know all about Javier Olivan in his biography below.

Since Javier Olivan has a lower profile compared to Sheryl Sandberg, not much is known about him as a person.

“I want to thank Sheryl for everything she’s done for Meta and for the billions of people around the world who use our products,” Olivan wrote on Facebook after the announcement made by Sandberg.

Let us find out some of his personal information below:

Javier Olivan: Childhood, Studies & Life Prior To Facebook

Javier Olivan was born and brought up in Spain. He was born in the small Spanish municipality of Sabiñánigo in 1977. Olivan had worked in Europe and Asia before making his way to Silicon Valley.

He received a Master’s degree in electrical and industrial engineering from the Spain’s University of Navarra. He worked as a research and development engineer at Seimens in Munich following this.

Then he shifted to NTT Data in Tokyo.

He started his studies again at Stanford Business School, completing the degree in 2007 and ultimately joining Facebook in the same year. On his arrival, he saw less than 50 million people were using Facebook's App. Also, a very small portion of users was from outside the US.

Vy Global Growth, a black-check company counts Olivan as a board member in addition to Mercadolibre, an e-commerce company in the US, where he spent 6 years on the Board of Directors.

Javier Olivan: Life In Facebook

Javier's origin has always been Facebook. He joined the organization in 2007 and has not looked back since then. Spanish was Facebook's first non-English language and also the first project of Olivan. After that Olivan wrote, "Extroverted and social by nature, Latin Americans have embraced our site to the point that in many places, Facebook is synonymous with the internet."

A year later, in 2008, Javier accompanied Zuckerberg for an appearance at the University of Navarra. He also worked on the Internet. org, a Facebook effort, to bring the internet to less developed countries in 2013.

By 2015, due to his efforts, internet.org had connected over 500 million users, out of which 7 million were non-users of the internet. Olivan was the Vice President of Growth at Facebook by then.

He is the key face of Facebook in Latin American speaking nations, particularly Spain. Latest he visited the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, representing Meta.

CNN reported that Olivan was the reason, Facebook bought WhatsApp. He got the idea during a visit to Spain, where he felt almost everyone used this platform. Zuckerberg appreciated his idea and came forward to buy WhatsApp.

“With some exceptions, I don’t anticipate my role will have the same public-facing aspect, given that we have other leaders at Meta who are already responsible for that work,” Olivan wrote in his Facebook post.

