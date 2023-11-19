Josh Hazlewood Stats 2023: Josh Hazlewood is a fast bowler who plays for the Australian cricket team. He is a fast bowler known for his accuracy and ability to generate bounce. As of 2023, Hazlewood has taken a total of 238 wickets in Test matches, 130 wickets in One Day Internationals (ODIs), and 54 wickets in T20 matches. He has also contributed with the bat, scoring a total of 465 runs in Test matches, 121 runs in ODIs, and 22 runs in T20 matches.
Josh Hazlewood is a valuable asset to the Australian cricket team with his impressive wicket-taking abilities. His accuracy has made him a nightmare for opposing batsmen. Not only has he excelled in bowling, but Hazlewood has also made valuable contributions with the bat, showcasing his all-round skills on the field.
Josh Hazlewood Stats and Key Achievements
Here are the overall stats and key achievements of Australian cricketer Josh Hazlewood:
- Josh Hazlewood is the 9th bowler to have taken the most four-wickets-in-an-innings in career (4).
- Hazlewood also holds a spot in the Outstanding bowling analyses in an innings (1/0) in Test matches.
|
FORMAT
|
Mat
|
Inns
|
Balls
|
Runs
|
Wkts
|
BBI
|
Ave
|
Econ
|
SR
|
4w
|
5w
|
10w
|
Tests
|
63
|
118
|
13327
|
6242
|
238
|
6/67
|
26.22
|
2.81
|
55.9
|
8
|
10
|
0
|
ODIs
|
84
|
83
|
4407
|
3453
|
130
|
6/52
|
26.56
|
4.70
|
33.9
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
T20Is
|
41
|
41
|
922
|
1181
|
58
|
4/12
|
20.36
|
7.68
|
15.8
|
4
|
0
|
0
Josh Hazlewood ODI World Cup Stats 2023
Here are the total stats of ODI World Cup 2023:
|
Match
|
Wickets
|
Runs
|
IND vs AUS, 5th Match
|
3
|
54
|
AUS vs SA, 10th Match
|
1
|
54
|
AUS vs SL, 14th Match
|
0
|
42
|
AUS vs PAK, 18th Match
|
1
|
60
|
AUS vs NED, 24th Match
|
1
|
36
|
AUS vs NZ, 27th Match
|
2
|
54
|
ENG vs AUS, 36th Match
|
2
|
55
|
AUS vs AFG, 39th Match
|
2
|
54
|
BAN vs AUS, 43rd Match
|
0
|
42
|
SA vs AUS, Semi-Final II
|
2
|
48
Josh Hazlewood Total Wickets (ODI, T20 & Test Match)
Josh Hazlewood has a total of 10 centuries to his name in all formats of cricket:
|
Format
|
No. of Wickets
|
ODI
|
130
|
Test
|
238
|
T20I
|
58
Josh Hazlewood Total Runs
Josh Hazlewood has accumulated 608 runs so far in all formats of cricket.
|
Format
|
Total Runs
|
ODI
|
121
|
Test
|
465
|
T20I
|
22
Josh Hazlewood Highest Scores in All Format
Here is Josh Hazlewood’s highest score in all formats:
|
Format
|
Highest Score
|
ODI
|
23*
|
Test
|
39
|
T20I
|
13
Josh Hazlewood Number of Catches in All Format
Not only is Josh Hazlewood is good with the bowl, he is also great at fielding. He has taken 58 catches in his career so far.
|
Format
|
No. of Catches
|
ODI
|
27
|
Test
|
23
|
T20I
|
8