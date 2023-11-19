Quick Links

[Updated] Josh Hazlewood Stats 2023: Total Wickets and Runs in All Format

 All Josh Hazlewood records: Check here to see Australian cricketer Josh Hazlewood wickets, runs, and catches in all formats of the game. 

Saumya
By Saumya
Nov 19, 2023, 11:47 IST
Get here latest details about Josh Hazlewood total wickets and runs

Josh Hazlewood Stats 2023: Josh Hazlewood is a fast bowler who plays for the Australian cricket team. He is a fast bowler known for his accuracy and ability to generate bounce. As of 2023, Hazlewood has taken a total of 238 wickets in Test matches, 130 wickets in One Day Internationals (ODIs), and 54 wickets in T20 matches. He has also contributed with the bat, scoring a total of 465 runs in Test matches, 121 runs in ODIs, and 22 runs in T20 matches.

Josh Hazlewood is a valuable asset to the Australian cricket team with his impressive wicket-taking abilities. His accuracy has made him a nightmare for opposing batsmen. Not only has he excelled in bowling, but Hazlewood has also made valuable contributions with the bat, showcasing his all-round skills on the field.

Josh Hazlewood Stats and Key Achievements

Here are the overall stats and key achievements of Australian cricketer Josh Hazlewood:

  • Josh Hazlewood is the 9th bowler to have taken the most four-wickets-in-an-innings in career (4).
  • Hazlewood also holds a spot in the Outstanding bowling analyses in an innings (1/0) in Test matches.

FORMAT

Mat

Inns

Balls

Runs

Wkts

BBI

Ave

Econ

SR

4w

5w

10w

Tests

63

118

13327

6242

238

6/67

26.22

2.81

55.9

8

10

0

ODIs

84

83

4407

3453

130

6/52

26.56

4.70

33.9

1

3

0

T20Is

41

41

922

1181

58

4/12

20.36

7.68

15.8

4

0

0

Josh Hazlewood ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Here are the total stats of ODI World Cup 2023:

Match 

Wickets

Runs

IND vs AUS, 5th Match

3

54

AUS vs SA, 10th Match

1

54

AUS vs SL, 14th Match

0

42

AUS vs PAK, 18th Match

1

60

AUS vs NED, 24th Match

1

36

AUS vs NZ, 27th Match

2

54

ENG vs AUS, 36th Match

2

55

AUS vs AFG, 39th Match

2

54

BAN vs AUS, 43rd Match

0

42

SA vs AUS, Semi-Final II

2

48

Also Read | 

Josh Hazlewood Total Wickets (ODI, T20 & Test Match)

Josh Hazlewood has a total of 10 centuries to his name in all formats of cricket:

Format

No. of Wickets

ODI

130

Test

238

T20I

58

Josh Hazlewood Total Runs

Josh Hazlewood has accumulated 608 runs so far in all formats of cricket. 

Format

Total Runs

ODI

121

Test

465

T20I

22

Josh Hazlewood Highest Scores in All Format

Here is Josh Hazlewood’s highest score in all formats:

 

Format

Highest Score

ODI

23*

Test

39

T20I

13

Josh Hazlewood Number of Catches in All Format

Not only is Josh Hazlewood is good with the bowl, he is also great at fielding. He has taken 58 catches in his career so far. 

Format

No. of Catches

ODI

27

Test

23

T20I

8

 

