Josh Hazlewood Stats 2023: Josh Hazlewood is a fast bowler who plays for the Australian cricket team. He is a fast bowler known for his accuracy and ability to generate bounce. As of 2023, Hazlewood has taken a total of 238 wickets in Test matches, 130 wickets in One Day Internationals (ODIs), and 54 wickets in T20 matches. He has also contributed with the bat, scoring a total of 465 runs in Test matches, 121 runs in ODIs, and 22 runs in T20 matches.

Josh Hazlewood is a valuable asset to the Australian cricket team with his impressive wicket-taking abilities. His accuracy has made him a nightmare for opposing batsmen. Not only has he excelled in bowling, but Hazlewood has also made valuable contributions with the bat, showcasing his all-round skills on the field.