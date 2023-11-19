Quick Links

[Updated] Travis Head Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Format

 All Travis Head records: Check here to see Australian cricketer Travis Head centuries, total runs, total wickets, and catches in all formats of the game. 

Nov 19, 2023, 11:00 IST
Get here latest details about Travis Head total centuries and runs
Travis Head Stats 2023: Travis Head is a middle-order batter who plays for the Australian cricket team and has been a consistent performer in all formats of international cricket. He has amassed a sizable run total in T20, ODI, and Test matches thanks to his explosive batting abilities. Head is known to provide quick runs and stabilise the innings in the middle overs. 

In ODIs, he has showcased his versatility by scoring over 2200 runs, with four centuries to his name. His ability to build partnerships and anchor the innings has been crucial for the Australian team. 

In Test matches, Head has proven his mettle by accumulating 2904 runs, including 6 centuries and 16 half-centuries. His solid technique and patience make him a valuable asset in the longer format of the game.

Pat Cummins Stats 2023

Travis Head Stats and Key Achievements

Here are the overall stats and key achievements of Australian cricketer Travis Head:

  • Travis Head has the 3rd best strike rate (4.2) in an innings in Test matches.
  • Travis Head and David Warner, jointly, hold the record for the 5th (284) and 9th (289) highest partnership for the first wickets in ODIs. 
 

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Mat

42

63

20

Inns

69

60

19

NO

5

5

3

Runs

2904

2256

460

HS

175

152

91

Ave

45.37

41.01

28.75

BF

4529

2212

327

SR

64.12

101.98

140.67

100s

6

4

0

50s

16

16

1

4s

354

249

34

6s

23

49

18

Ct

18

16

5

St

0

0

0

Travis Head ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Travis Head is one of the key players of the Australian team. This middle-order batsman has played several crucial innings in this 2023 ODI World Cup. Here are his performance stats so far:

Match

Runs

Balls Faced

Strike Rate

4s

6s

AUS vs NZ, 27th Match

109

67

162.69

10

7

ENG vs AUS, 36th Match

11

10

110

1

0

AUS vs AFG, 39th Match

0

2

0

0

0

AUS vs BAN, 43rd Match

10

11

90.91

2

0

SA vs AUS, 2nd Semi-Final

62

48

129.17

9

2

Travis Head Total Centuries (ODI, T20 & Test Match)

Travis Head has a total of 10 centuries to his name in all formats of cricket:

Format

No. of Centuries

ODI

4

Test

6

T20I

0

Travis Head Total Runs

Travis Head has accumulated 5,620 runs so far in all formats of cricket. 

Format

Total Runs

ODI

2256

Test

2904 

T20I

460

Travis Head Total Wickets

Head has taken 28 wickets in his career so far:

FORMAT

Matches

Inns

Balls

Runs

Wkts

BBI

Econ

Tests

42

24

545

334

9

4/10

3.67

ODIs

63

36

1041

995

18

2/21

5.73

T20Is

20

4

36

56

1

1/16

9.33

Travis Head Highest Scores in All Format

Here is Travis Head’s highest score in all formats:

Format

Highest Score

ODI

152

Test

175

T20I

91

Travis Head Number of Catches in All Format

Not only is Travis Head is good with the bat, he is also great at fielding. He has taken 39 catches in his career so far. 

Format

No. of Catches

ODI

16

Test

18

T20I

5

 

