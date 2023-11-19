In ODIs, he has showcased his versatility by scoring over 2200 runs, with four centuries to his name. His ability to build partnerships and anchor the innings has been crucial for the Australian team.

Travis Head Stats 2023: Travis Head is a middle-order batter who plays for the Australian cricket team and has been a consistent performer in all formats of international cricket. He has amassed a sizable run total in T20, ODI, and Test matches thanks to his explosive batting abilities. Head is known to provide quick runs and stabilise the innings in the middle overs.

In Test matches, Head has proven his mettle by accumulating 2904 runs, including 6 centuries and 16 half-centuries. His solid technique and patience make him a valuable asset in the longer format of the game.

Here are the overall stats and key achievements of Australian cricketer Travis Head:

Travis Head has the 3rd best strike rate (4.2) in an innings in Test matches.

Travis Head and David Warner, jointly, hold the record for the 5th (284) and 9th (289) highest partnership for the first wickets in ODIs.

Tests ODIs T20Is Mat 42 63 20 Inns 69 60 19 NO 5 5 3 Runs 2904 2256 460 HS 175 152 91 Ave 45.37 41.01 28.75 BF 4529 2212 327 SR 64.12 101.98 140.67 100s 6 4 0 50s 16 16 1 4s 354 249 34 6s 23 49 18 Ct 18 16 5 St 0 0 0

Travis Head ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Travis Head is one of the key players of the Australian team. This middle-order batsman has played several crucial innings in this 2023 ODI World Cup. Here are his performance stats so far:

Match Runs Balls Faced Strike Rate 4s 6s AUS vs NZ, 27th Match 109 67 162.69 10 7 ENG vs AUS, 36th Match 11 10 110 1 0 AUS vs AFG, 39th Match 0 2 0 0 0 AUS vs BAN, 43rd Match 10 11 90.91 2 0 SA vs AUS, 2nd Semi-Final 62 48 129.17 9 2

Travis Head Total Centuries (ODI, T20 & Test Match)

Travis Head has a total of 10 centuries to his name in all formats of cricket:

Format No. of Centuries ODI 4 Test 6 T20I 0

Travis Head Total Runs

Travis Head has accumulated 5,620 runs so far in all formats of cricket.

Format Total Runs ODI 2256 Test 2904 T20I 460

Travis Head Total Wickets

Head has taken 28 wickets in his career so far:

FORMAT Matches Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI Econ Tests 42 24 545 334 9 4/10 3.67 ODIs 63 36 1041 995 18 2/21 5.73 T20Is 20 4 36 56 1 1/16 9.33

Travis Head Highest Scores in All Format

Here is Travis Head’s highest score in all formats:

Format Highest Score ODI 152 Test 175 T20I 91

Travis Head Number of Catches in All Format

Not only is Travis Head is good with the bat, he is also great at fielding. He has taken 39 catches in his career so far.