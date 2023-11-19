Travis Head Stats 2023: Travis Head is a middle-order batter who plays for the Australian cricket team and has been a consistent performer in all formats of international cricket. He has amassed a sizable run total in T20, ODI, and Test matches thanks to his explosive batting abilities. Head is known to provide quick runs and stabilise the innings in the middle overs.
In ODIs, he has showcased his versatility by scoring over 2200 runs, with four centuries to his name. His ability to build partnerships and anchor the innings has been crucial for the Australian team.
In Test matches, Head has proven his mettle by accumulating 2904 runs, including 6 centuries and 16 half-centuries. His solid technique and patience make him a valuable asset in the longer format of the game.
Travis Head Stats and Key Achievements
Here are the overall stats and key achievements of Australian cricketer Travis Head:
- Travis Head has the 3rd best strike rate (4.2) in an innings in Test matches.
- Travis Head and David Warner, jointly, hold the record for the 5th (284) and 9th (289) highest partnership for the first wickets in ODIs.
|
Tests
|
ODIs
|
T20Is
|
Mat
|
42
|
63
|
20
|
Inns
|
69
|
60
|
19
|
NO
|
5
|
5
|
3
|
Runs
|
2904
|
2256
|
460
|
HS
|
175
|
152
|
91
|
Ave
|
45.37
|
41.01
|
28.75
|
BF
|
4529
|
2212
|
327
|
SR
|
64.12
|
101.98
|
140.67
|
100s
|
6
|
4
|
0
|
50s
|
16
|
16
|
1
|
4s
|
354
|
249
|
34
|
6s
|
23
|
49
|
18
|
Ct
|
18
|
16
|
5
|
St
|
0
|
0
|
0
Travis Head ODI World Cup Stats 2023
Travis Head is one of the key players of the Australian team. This middle-order batsman has played several crucial innings in this 2023 ODI World Cup. Here are his performance stats so far:
|Match
|
Runs
|
Balls Faced
|
Strike Rate
|
4s
|
6s
|
AUS vs NZ, 27th Match
|
109
|
67
|
162.69
|
10
|
7
|
ENG vs AUS, 36th Match
|
11
|
10
|
110
|
1
|
0
|
AUS vs AFG, 39th Match
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
AUS vs BAN, 43rd Match
|
10
|
11
|
90.91
|
2
|
0
|
SA vs AUS, 2nd Semi-Final
|
62
|
48
|
129.17
|
9
|
2
Travis Head Total Centuries (ODI, T20 & Test Match)
Travis Head has a total of 10 centuries to his name in all formats of cricket:
|
Format
|
No. of Centuries
|
ODI
|
4
|
Test
|
6
|
T20I
|
0
Travis Head Total Runs
Travis Head has accumulated 5,620 runs so far in all formats of cricket.
|
Format
|
Total Runs
|
ODI
|
2256
|
Test
|
2904
|
T20I
|
460
Travis Head Total Wickets
Head has taken 28 wickets in his career so far:
|
FORMAT
|
Matches
|
Inns
|
Balls
|
Runs
|
Wkts
|
BBI
|
Econ
|
Tests
|
42
|
24
|
545
|
334
|
9
|
4/10
|
3.67
|
ODIs
|
63
|
36
|
1041
|
995
|
18
|
2/21
|
5.73
|
T20Is
|
20
|
4
|
36
|
56
|
1
|
1/16
|
9.33
Travis Head Highest Scores in All Format
Here is Travis Head’s highest score in all formats:
|
Format
|
Highest Score
|
ODI
|
152
|
Test
|
175
|
T20I
|
91
Travis Head Number of Catches in All Format
Not only is Travis Head is good with the bat, he is also great at fielding. He has taken 39 catches in his career so far.
|
Format
|
No. of Catches
|
ODI
|
16
|
Test
|
18
|
T20I
|
5