Kalyan Singh Biography: Birth, Age, Education, Political Career and More

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institue of Medical Sciences, Lucknow on 6 July 2021 after his health deteriorated. He has been keeping unwell for the past few days.

PM Narendra Modi telephoned his son to enquire about his health. He also dialled UP CM Yogi Adityanath to ensure that the best medical care was being provided to Kalyan Singh.

As per an official statement from the hospital, "On his arrival here, his blood pressure and heartbeat were found normal, but the level of consciousness was a bit low. Keeping in mind his earlier ailments, he has been admitted to the ICU of the CCM."

Earlier, he was admitted to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences where Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya visited him.

Kalyan Singh: Birth and Education

Kalyan Singh (89 years old) was born on 5 January 1932 in Atrauli, United Provinces, British India to Tejpal Singh Lodhi and Sita Devi. He is 8th pass to B.A., L.T. Educated at D.S. Degree College, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Kalyan Singh: Political Career

Kalyan Singh was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1967 for the first time and served the post until 1980.

Kalyan Singh was jailed for 21 months during the National Emergency imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In June 1991, BJP won the Assembly Elections and Kalyan Singh became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He resigned from the post of Chief Minister on the eve of the demolition of Babri Masjid on 6 December 1992.

In November 1993, he contested from two Assembly Constituencies, Atrauli and Kasganj, and won from both the constituencies. He served as the Leader of Opposition, even though the BJP won the most votes and increased its vote share.

From September 1997 to November 1999, he served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. His government insisted that all primary classes should begin the day with the worship of Bharat Mata and Vande Mataram should substitute 'Yes Sir' during role calls.

In February 1998, his government withdrew cases against those who were associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He said, "Ram temple will be constructed at the same site if the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power at the centre". He further promised to create the State of Uttarakhand within 90 days provided BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the Prime Minister of India.

Due to differences with Bharatiya Janata Party, he left the party and formed Rashtriya Kranti Party in 1999. In 2004, upon the request of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he rejoined BJP and merged his party. The same year, he contested Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket from Bulandshahr.

On 20 January 2009, he left BJP and contested as an independent candidate from the Etah Lok Sabha seat and subsequently won it. He joined Samajwadi Party the same year and campaigned for the SP in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. His son, Rajveer Singh, too joined the party.

On 14 November 2009, Mulayam Singh Yadav blamed the poor performance of SP at the Firozabad Lok Sabha by-election was due to the loss of Muslim support because of Kalyan Singh.

In 2010, he left Samajwadi Party, he founded Jan Kranti Party on 5 January 2010. The party was dissolved on 21 January 2013.

In 2013, he rejoined BJP. On 4 September 2014, he was sworn in as the Governor of Rajasthan and served till 8 September 2019.

On 28 January 2015, he was sworn in as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh (Additional Charge) and served till 12 August 2015.

Role in the demolition of Babri Masjid

CBI in its charge sheet noted that soon after becoming the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Kalyan Singh visited Ayodhya with his colleagues and took a vow to construct Ram Mandir there itself.

On 1 October 1991, Singh led UP Government to acquire 2,77 acres of land around the Babri Masjid complex to promote tourism.

In July 1992, the Sangh Parivar laid a 10-foot thick layer of reinforced cement concrete platform for performing bhajans. However, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) declared it as the foundation for Ram Mandir.

Kalyan Singh: Personal Life

In 1952, Kalyan Singh married Ramwati Devi. The couple gave birth to a son (Rajveer Singh) and a daughter (Prabha Verma).

