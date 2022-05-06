When will World Athletics celebrate Kids' Athletics Day?

Kids' Athletics Day: May 7 will be observed by the World Athletics as Kids' Athletics Day to mark the launch of the new Kid's Athletics programme. Take a look in detail at it.

No doubt, every child is born to move, play, and explore. It does not matter where they are in the world. Their individual circumstances also don't matter. It is their fundamental right to have access to sport.

Through the Kids' Athletics Programme, the World Athletics objective is to provide resources to countries across the world. It will help local organisations teach children how to move, inspire them to move, and also help them move together.

READ| World Athletics Day: History, Theme and Objectives

What is the purpose of the celebration?

The idea behind the day is to encourage all relevant groups to organise activities on May 7 that will provide the chance to participate in athletics, be active, and learn new physical skills.

About the Kids' Athletics Programme

In sports, it is one of the biggest grassroots development programmes in the world. In 2002, it was established, and in 2021, it was comprehensively reviewed and updated. It was also made available digitally to be more adaptable, inclusive and fun for young people and practitioners.

More than 100 Member Federations implemented the programme, which has reached an estimated cumulative audience of more than 13 million children and young people. It was developed by coaches, teachers, and young people across the world. On the other hand, Kids' Athletics offers a unique, inspiring, and fun experience with quality for children between the ages of 4 and 14.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said, "At World Athletics, our vision is to use the power and accessibility of athletics and our athletes to create a healthier and fitter world. That begins with the children, as habits learned early remain habits for life."

Kids' Athletics Day is an initiative to promote healthy lifestyles to children across the world.

About Mascot Competition

Global competition has also been launched by World Athletics for a mascot design to promote the new Kids' Athletics programme. Young children between the ages of 4 and 14 are invited to design the mascot from across the world.

Participants or entries will be judged in categories for ages 4–7, 8–11, and 12–14. Shortlisted entries and age group winners will be offered prizes. Overall, one winner will be chosen, and that design will be the Kids' Athletics mascot. The closing date for entries is June 10, 2022, at 12 pm CEST.

Kids' Athletics Day 2022: Inspirational Quotes

1. "Obstacles don’t have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don’t turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb it, go through it or work around it.” – Michael Jordan

2. “You can’t put a limit on anything. The more you dream, the farther you get.” – Michael Phelps

3. “It’s hard to beat a person who never gives up.” – Babe Ruth

4. “Courage doesn’t mean you don’t get afraid. Courage means you don’t let fear stop you.” – Bethany Hamilton

5. "Sport doesn’t build character, it reveals character." - Mav Levy

6. "It’s not the will to win that matters—everyone has that. It’s the will to prepare to win that matters." – Paul “Bear” Bryan

7. "Set your goals high, and don’t stop till you get there." – Bo Jackson

8. "If you fail to prepare, you’re prepared to fail." – Mark Spitz

9. "Champions keep playing until they get it right." - Billie Jean King

10. "The will must be stronger than the skill." - Muhammad Ali

Source: worldathletics.org

READ| Important Days and Dates in May 2022