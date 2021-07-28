Kishtwar Cloudburst: At least 5 dead, around 40 injured after cloudburst hits Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district

Kishtwar Cloudburst: At least five bodies have been recovered from the debris and more than 40 people have been reported missing after a cloudburst hit a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on 28 July 2021.

Kishtwar district police chief, SSP Shafqat Bhat said, “We have recovered five bodies so far from the debris. We believe that 30 to 40 people were in the village when the incident took place.”

“We have sent rescue teams from the nearby police pickets. An army column has also been sent," he added.

#Kishtwar Coudburst:

Just now spoke to DM Sh Ashok Sharma.Following cloudburst in Dachhan region, 30 to 40 persons missing, 4 dead bodies recovered so far. Rescue operations going on with help of SDRF and Army. Air Force authorities contacted for lifting the injured as and

1/2 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 28, 2021

Not less than nine houses have been damaged due to the cloudburst at Kishtwar's Honzar village. Rescue teams have been rushed to the village and the Indian Air Force has been contacted for rescue operations.

#KishtwarPoliceHelpDesk

In view of heavy rainfall in Kishtwar, In case of any emergency, people can contact the following officers.

SSP Kishtwar 9419119202

Adl.SP Kishtwar9469181254

Dy.SP Hqrs9622640198

SDPO Atholi9858512348@JmuKmrPolice @ZPHQJammu @Shafqat23962567 @kishtwari099 pic.twitter.com/pG3anopvI4 — DISTRICT POLICE KISHTWAR (@SSPKishtwar) July 27, 2021

Kishtwar town is around 200km from Jammu while Dacchan is a remote and hilly area in the Kishtwar district. The affected village is around 50 km from Kishtwar district headquarters.

As per a statement from the Indian Army, "Accordingly, a party of 1-1-20 under Captain Vivek Chauhan ex-Sondar COB 17 RR has been launched at 7 am. SHO and 07 Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel from Sirsi police station have also been launched."

जम्मू-कश्मीर के किश्तवाड़ में बादल फटने से हुए कई लोगों की मृत्यु से बहुत दुख हुआ। मैं, लापता हुए लोगों के लिए जारी राहत व बचाव कार्यों में सफलता की कामना करता हूं और शोकाकुल परिवारों के प्रति हार्दिक संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 28, 2021

Most parts of Jammu and Kashmir have been receiving heavy rainfall for the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rains in the coming days which may lead to flash floods, mudslides, landslides and waterlogging (in low lying areas). The people were advised to remain alert and cautious as water levels have risen in all the rivers.

What is Cloudburst? Know the reasons, its effect on rains and about recent cloudbursts in India