Kishtwar Cloudburst: At least 5 dead, around 40 injured after cloudburst hits Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district

Kishtwar Cloudburst: At least 5 bodies have been recovered and more than 40 people have been reported missing after a cloudburst hit a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district in the early hours of 28 July 2021.
Created On: Jul 28, 2021 11:35 IST
Modified On: Jul 28, 2021 11:37 IST
Kishtwar Cloudburst: At least five bodies have been recovered from the debris and more than 40 people have been reported missing after a cloudburst hit a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on 28 July 2021. 

Kishtwar district police chief, SSP Shafqat Bhat said, “We have recovered five bodies so far from the debris. We believe that 30 to 40 people were in the village when the incident took place.

“We have sent rescue teams from the nearby police pickets. An army column has also been sent," he added. 

Not less than nine houses have been damaged due to the cloudburst at Kishtwar's Honzar village. Rescue teams have been rushed to the village and the Indian Air Force has been contacted for rescue operations. 

Kishtwar town is around 200km from Jammu while Dacchan is a remote and hilly area in the Kishtwar district. The affected village is around 50 km from Kishtwar district headquarters. 

As per a statement from the Indian Army, "Accordingly, a party of 1-1-20 under Captain Vivek Chauhan ex-Sondar COB 17 RR has been launched at 7 am. SHO and 07 Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel from Sirsi police station have also been launched." 

Most parts of Jammu and Kashmir have been receiving heavy rainfall for the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rains in the coming days which may lead to flash floods, mudslides, landslides and waterlogging (in low lying areas). The people were advised to remain alert and cautious as water levels have risen in all the rivers. 

Comments