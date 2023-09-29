Who Was Mihály Csíkszentmihályi? Google Doodle Celebrates His 89th Birthday

Google Doodle commemorates the 89th birthday of Mihály Csíkszentmihályi who was a Hungarian-American psychologist best known for his work on the concept of flow.

Google celebrated his birthday with a special Doodle. The Doodle featured a flowing river, which is a metaphor for the state of flow.

Flow is a state of mind in which a person is completely immersed in an activity and experiences a sense of deep satisfaction and enjoyment.

Csíkszentmihályi's work on flow has created a major impact on a wide range of fields, including psychology, education, business, and sports.

Early Life of Mihály Csíkszentmihályi

Mihály Csíkszentmihályi was born on 29 September 1934 in Fiume, Italy, in 1934. He was the third son of a career diplomat at the Hungarian Consulate in Fiume.

His family suffered financial difficulties due to World War II. His father opened a restaurant in Rome and Mihály decided to drop out of school and help his family with work.

Mihály went to the US when he was 22 and studied at the University of Chicago, where he received his PhD in 1965.

Csíkszentmihályi’s interest in flow arose when he saw painters being so completely indulged in their work that they lost track of time.

He interviewed people from a wide range of backgrounds, including artists, athletes, scientists, and surgeons, to learn about their experiences of flow.

He found that people in flow often described feeling a sense of complete absorption in their activity, a loss of self-awareness, and a sense of timelessness.

Mihály also found that people in flow often experienced a sense of deep satisfaction and enjoyment.

Mihály Csíkszentmihályi’s Flow: The Psychology of Optimal Experience

Csikszentmihalyi's work on flow has been highly influential. His book, Flow: The Psychology of Optimal Experience was published in 1990. This book has been translated into over 20 languages and has sold millions of copies.

His work has been featured in popular media outlets. Google mentions: “Csíkszentmihályi's book Flow: The Psychology of Optimal Experience was published in 1990 and has since been translated into more than 20 languages. Business leaders, presidents, and sports coaches have praised its scientific insights into the nature of productivity and well-being.”

Csikszentmihalyi's work on flow has helped people to understand the importance of finding activities that they are passionate about and that challenge them. His work has also helped people to develop strategies for achieving flow in their work and personal lives.

Csikszentmihalyi passed away in 2021, but his work continues to inspire people around the world. His legacy is one of helping people to find meaning and purpose in their lives.

