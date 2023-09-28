Who Is Known As the Father of the Green Revolution? Know Everything About MS Swaminathan

Green Revolution also known as the Third Agricultural Revolution was a period of quick agricultural growth.

This revolution began in the mid-20th century and many new agricultural technologies were introduced.

These technologies helped to increase crop yield and agricultural production quite significantly.

The Green Revolution had a major impact on global food production. It is estimated that this revolution doubled the production of food between the years 1960 and 1990.

This increase helped to reduce hunger and poverty in many of the developing countries.

The Green Revolution was particularly successful in India and other countries in Asia. In India, the Green Revolution helped to turn the country from a net importer of food to a net exporter of food.

The father of this turnaround Green Revolution was M.S. Swaminathan who was an Indian geneticist and agricultural scientist.

He was known for his work in developing high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice, which helped to increase food production in India and other developing countries.

M.S. Swaminathan was an important figure in the Green Revolution. He passed away on 28 September 2023 at the age of 98.

Dr. MS Swaminathan's steadfast commitment to revolutionising India's agriculture turned us into a food surplus country.



Early Life of M.S. Swaminathan

Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan (M.S. Swaminathan) was born on 7 August 1925 in Kumbakonam, Madras Presidency.

He was the second son of surgeon M. K. Sambasivan and Parvati Thangammal Sambasivan. His father died when he was 11 and after that, Swaminathan was looked after by his father's brother.

Swaminathan was educated at a local high school and later studied at the Catholic Little Flower High School in Kumbakonam, from which he matriculated at age 15.

He then went on to study agriculture at the Maharaja's College in Trivandrum, where he graduated with a first-class degree in 1944.

In 1947, he went to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) which is situated in New Delhi to study plant breeding.

He got his postgraduate degree in 1949. In 1950, he was awarded a scholarship to study plant breeding at the University of Cambridge in England. He received his Ph.D. in genetics from Cambridge in 1952.

Upon returning to India in 1954, Swaminathan joined the Central Rice Research Institute in Cuttack.

He worked on indica-japonica rice hybridisation in Cuttack which influenced his future work with wheat at IARI in New Delhi.

He was critical of India's reliance on food imports when so much of the country was dependent on agriculture, and he sought to address the growing threat of drought and famine.

Major Contributions of M.S. Swaminathan

M.S. Swaminathan's groundbreaking work in the 1960s and 1970s revolutionised Indian agriculture by introducing high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice, which significantly increased food grain production and helped India to stave off widespread famine and achieve self-sufficiency in food production.

Here are some of Swaminathan's major contributions:

Developed high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice: Swaminathan crossed local varieties of wheat and rice with high-yielding varieties from Mexico and other countries. The resulting hybrids were resistant to pests and diseases, and they produced more grain per acre than traditional varieties.

Introduced new agricultural technologies: Swaminathan also introduced new agricultural technologies to India, such as fertilizers, pesticides, and irrigation. These technologies helped to further increase crop yields.

Promoted sustainable agriculture: Swaminathan was a strong advocate for sustainable agriculture. He promoted practices such as crop rotation, integrated pest management, and soil conservation.

Worked to improve the lives of farmers: Swaminathan also worked to improve the lives of farmers. He founded the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, which provides training and support to farmers. He also advocated for policies that would benefit farmers, such as price supports and subsidies.

Swaminathan's work has had a profound impact on the global food supply. He has helped to feed millions of people around the world, and he has helped to alleviate hunger and poverty in many developing countries.

He was a true pioneer in the field of agriculture, and his work continues to inspire scientists and farmers everywhere.

