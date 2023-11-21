World Hello Day 2023: 17 Most common way to say Hello and Pronunciation

Every year on November 21st, the world observes World Hello Day, a day dedicated to promoting global communication and understanding through the simple act of greeting. Over the years, World Hello Day has evolved into a global celebration, transcending its initial purpose to encompass a broader message of unity and connection. It serves as a reminder that despite our differences in language, culture, and background, we share a common humanity.

In today's interconnected world, where communication is more accessible than ever, World Hello Day holds even greater significance. It encourages us to look beyond our screens and actively engage with those around us, whether it's a neighbour, a colleague, or someone we meet on the street. What Is the History of World Hello Day? It was first established in 1973 by brothers Brian and Michael McCormack, who graduated from Arizona State University and Harvard University, respectively. The day was initially conceived as a response to the Yom Kippur War between Egypt and Israel, aiming to encourage people to use communication and diplomacy instead of force to resolve conflicts.

The concept of World Hello Day was inspired by the idea that a simple greeting like "hello" can break down barriers and foster connections between people from diverse backgrounds. The McCormack brothers believed that promoting this simple act of kindness could contribute to a more peaceful and interconnected world. 17 Ways to Say Hello Here are different ways to say Hello along with their pronunciations: