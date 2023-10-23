Who Was Parag Desai? Know All About the Wagh Bakri Owner

In the bustling world of business tycoons, some names stand out for their resilience, innovation, and dedication. One such name is Parag Desai, the man behind the success of Wagh Bakri, a renowned tea company. His journey is not just a story of entrepreneurial spirit but also a testament to the power of unwavering determination and hard work.

Parag Desai, the executive director of Gujarat-based Gujarat Tea Processors and Packers Limited, renowned for its Wagh Bakri tea brand, tragically passed away at a private hospital in Ahmedabad late on Sunday evening. The 49-year-old Desai had been admitted to the hospital due to injuries sustained in a freak accident near his home. He leaves behind his wife Vidisha and daughter, Parisha, mourning his untimely demise.

Early Life of Parag Desai

As stated on the company's official website, Parag Desai held an MBA degree from Long Island University in the USA. He played a pivotal role in the group, overseeing the sales, marketing, and export departments.

Mr Desai, whose father Rasesh Desai held the position of managing director at the Wagh Bakri Tea Group, was an integral part of a family deeply rooted in the tea industry. Born in 1947, Rasesh Desai, a visionary third-generation entrepreneur, played a pivotal role in transforming Wagh Bakri into India's third-largest packaged tea brand. His dedication and strategic acumen were instrumental in the brand's growth and success in the competitive tea market.

Under Rasesh Desai's leadership, Wagh Bakri not only became a household name in India but also gained recognition globally. His commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction propelled the brand to new heights, making it a trusted choice for tea enthusiasts across the country.

The Rise of Wagh Bakri

Under Parag Desai's leadership, Wagh Bakri, a company that started in 1892, underwent a remarkable transformation.

He infused modern business strategies while respecting the rich heritage and traditional values that the brand represented. Through his visionary approach, Wagh Bakri expanded its reach globally, becoming a household name not just in India but in various countries around the world.