It is a proud moment for Gwalior, Kozhikode, and the whole of India. Kozhikode of Kerala and Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh have received global stage recognition as now they are a part of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network. UNESCO released the list of 55 novel creative cities on World Cities Day. These Indian cities have managed to cement their names for global recognition because of their sheer commitment to creativity, culture, and innovative urban planning.

Kozhikode and its Literary Legacy

Kozhikode is popular for its prestigious literary culture. At present the city is conferred with the prestigious title of the "City of Literature". This has marked a huge milestone for the whole country. The path to this great achievement began in the year of 2022. The credit is to be given to the Kerala Institute of Local Administration's proposal. Just when the idea was proposed, the Kozhikode Corporation commenced its actions. The Corporation shook hands with the University of Prague in the Czech Republic. The Czech Republic stands as the very first city that was conferred with this prestigious title in the year 2014.

A University of Prague research student, Ludmila Kolouchova played an important role in the success of Kozhikode. She conducted a comparative study between Prague and Kozhikode which threw light on the strong literary foundation of the city found in about 500 libraries and comprises of the work of more than 70 publishers. The role of the city as a permanent place for the annual Kerala Literature Festival along with a myriad of book festivals too supports its claim.

 
