Lachit Divas 2023: What was Ahom Kingdom and Army? Details Here

Lachit Divas is a regional holiday that is observed on 24 November annually. This day is observed in remembrance of the brave Ahom army general Lachit Borphukan. Lachit Divas is celebrated with great pomp and ceremony in Assam. On this day, people visit the Lachit Borphukan Maidan in Jorhat, Assam, to pay their respects to Lachit Borphukan. There are also cultural programs and other events that are organised to commemorate the day.

What Is the History of Lachit Divas? Lachit Divas commemorates the birthday of Lachit Borphukan who was born 24 November 1622. He was a brilliant strategist and a courageous leader who rose to prominence during the Ahom-Mughal conflicts. In 1671, he was appointed the commander-in-chief of the Ahom army to confront the Mughal invasion led by Ramsingh I. The Battle of Saraighat fought in 1671, marked a defining moment in Assam's history. Despite facing a numerically superior Mughal force, Lachit Borphukan devised ingenious tactics and inspired his troops with his unwavering determination. The Ahom army, under his command, secured a resounding victory, halting the Mughal advance and preserving Assam's autonomy.

What Is the Significance of Lachit Divas? Lachit Divas holds immense significance for the people of Assam, commemorating the remarkable military prowess and preserving Assam's Independence. Here are some reasons why this event is significant: Symbol of Courage and Leadership Lachit Borphukan's legacy extends beyond his military achievements. He exemplifies the virtues of courage, leadership, and unwavering commitment to one's homeland. His tactical acumen and ability to inspire his troops in the face of adversity serve as a beacon of hope and resilience for generations of Assamese people.

Cultural Significance Lachit Divas is deeply ingrained in the cultural fabric of Assam, serving as a reminder of the region's rich historical heritage and the unwavering spirit of its people. The annual commemoration not only honours Lachit Borphukan's contributions but also instils a sense of pride, identity, and unity among the Assamese community. Symbol of Assamese Identity Lachit Divas stands as a symbol of Assamese identity, reaffirming the region's historical autonomy and the resilience of its people in the face of external challenges. It serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving one's cultural heritage and safeguarding the legacy of those who came before.

What was the Ahom Kingdom and Army? The Ahom Kingdom was a powerful and influential kingdom that ruled over Assam, northeastern India, from 1228 to 1826. It was established by Sukaphaa who was a Tai prince belonging to Mong Mao (present-day Yunnan Province, China). The Ahom kingdom was really strong and was able to withstand the incursions of neighbouring powers, including the Mughals. Structure and Organisation of the Ahom Army The Ahom army was based on the Paik system, a system of compulsory military service that was implemented in the 16th century. Under this system, all male subjects between the ages of 15 and 50 who were not a noble, a priest, a high caste or a slave were considered paik.