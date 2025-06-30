Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Top 10 Largest Aquariums Worldwide (by Total Water Capacity)

Explore the wonders of the underwater world through the planet’s largest aquariums. From China’s record-breaking Chimelong Spaceship to the immersive SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, these facilities offer breathtaking glimpses into marine life across millions of liters of water. With each housing thousands of aquatic species, these aquariums blend entertainment, education, and conservation on a massive scale. Discover the top 10 largest aquariums in the world by total water capacity—and dive into a world few ever get to see firsthand.

Prabhat Mishra
ByPrabhat Mishra
Jun 30, 2025, 16:20 IST
Top 10 Largest Aquariums Worldwide (by Total Water Capacity)
Top 10 Largest Aquariums Worldwide (by Total Water Capacity)

About 71% of the Earth is covered by water, and this is a large portion of the Earth that is uncovered due to vast areas covered with oceans. By scientists, across 2000 new marine species are discovered every year, reminding us of the mysterious depths of the deep water. Many scuba divers or marine biologists explore the underwater world, but it is not possible for everyone. To make it easy to see underwater marine life and live in the marine life ecosystem, and to see the different activities of underwater creatures, many aquariums are built. As per World Atlas, from Chimelong Spaceship of China to SeaWorld Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates gives an eminent view of underwater visuals that can be seen and make one feel like a water wonder under the aquarium. Let’s dive into this article and explore the top 10 largest aquariums in the world by their Total Water capacity.

Here is the list of Top 10 Largest Aquariums Worldwide (by Total Water Capacity)


Top 10 Largest Aquariums Worldwide (by Total Water Capacity)

Rank

Aquarium

Capacity (Liters)

1

Chimelong Spaceship

75,350,969

2

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi

58,000,000

3

Chimelong Ocean Kingdom

48,750,000

4

S.E.A. Aquarium

45,200,000

5

L'Oceanogràfic

41,600,000

6

Georgia Aquarium

41,640,000

7

Moscow Oceanarium

25,000,000

8

The Seas with Nemo & Friends

21,580,000

9

Aqua Planet Jeju

20,000,000

10

Shedd Aquarium

18,900,000

Source: World Atlas/The Biggest Aquariums In The World

Brief overview about the Top 10 Largest Aquariums Worldwide (by Total Water Capacity)

1. Chimelong Spaceship: Zhuhai, China

Source: legacyentertainment

Chimelong Spaceship, which is officially open in 2023 in Zhuhai, China. As per World Atlas, it is the world 's largest aquarium and the largest indoor theme park. This aquarium was designed by California -based Legacy Entertainment. It contains 38 individual tanks and received a Guinness World record for having the world's largest aquarium tank about 56 million litres. Around more than 300 marine species live here and also this aquarium holds the Guinness World record  for world’s largest living coral reef exhibit, spreading over 2.8 millions litre.

2. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi: Yas Island, UAE

Source: seaworldabudhabi

After seven years of long construction from 2016, finally in 2023, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi was opened in May 2023 and instantly became the second largest aquarium in the world with 58,000,000 Litre. This aquarium contains eight different sea ecosystems, which is also referred to as “realms”, each representing different ecosystems- polar zone to tropical reefs. In this aquarium , more than 150 species of marine animals live under one roof. 

3. Chimelong Ocean Kingdom: Zhuhai, China

Source: waug

Chimelong Ocean Kingdom is the third largest aquarium in the world which was opened in Zhuhai, China in 2014. Before 2023, Chimelong Ocean Kingdom was the largest aquarium in the world but after 2023, it came at third position after Chimelong Spaceship, Zhuhai, China and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, UAE. It is part of the larger Chimelong and is home to more than 15,000 marine animals which are spread across eight different zones.

4. S.E.A. Aquarium: Singapore

Source: travejar

S.E.A aquarium of Singapore was one the largest aquariums in the world in 2012 -2014 with a total of 45,200,000 litre capacity of tanks. It has more than 100,000 animals across 1,000 species. For visitors, there are 36 metre long-tunnel were constructed underwater for making the walk surrounded underwater to see different marine animals.

5. L’Oceanogràfic: Valencia, Spain

Source: spain.info

The largest aquarium in Europe, L’Oceanogràfic offers ten marine habitats, including Arctic, Mediterranean, and tropical waters. It uses natural seawater from the coast, supports over 500 species, and features Europe’s longest underwater tunnel. Notable residents include beluga whales and angel sharks.

 

6. Georgia Aquarium – Atlanta, USA

Source: georgiaaquarium

Opened in 2005, the Georgia Aquarium was once the world’s largest and remains the biggest in the Western Hemisphere. It contains over 41 million liters of water and showcases rare species like whale sharks—a unique feature shared by only a handful of aquariums worldwide.

 7. Moscow Oceanarium (Moskvarium) – Russia

Source: russinfo

Located in Moscow, this aquarium features 25 million liters of water and houses 12,000 animals from 600 species. It’s divided into three major areas: the main aquarium, a dolphin interaction zone, and a show arena. Among its most intriguing residents are blue starfish, sharks, and orcas.

8. The Seas with Nemo & Friends – Florida, USA

Source: touringplans

Located at Epcot, part of the Walt Disney World Resort, this aquarium holds 21.5 million liters of water and showcases over 60 marine species, including manatees and rescued dolphins. The attraction combines storytelling with marine conservation in a family-friendly experience. 

9. Aqua Planet Jeju – South Korea

Source: insidejeju

Established in 2012, this aquarium on Jeju Island holds 20 million liters and divides its exhibitions into a performance space, science museum, and marine tanks. It is known for its 27,000 fish, including sand tiger sharks and giant groupers. 

10. Shedd Aquarium – Chicago, USA

Source: sheddaquarium

Dating back to 1930, Shedd Aquarium was among the first inland facilities to showcase saltwater fish. With over 32,000 animals and 18.9 million liters of water, it’s a popular educational and tourist spot, attracting nearly 2 million visitors annually.

Conclusion

The last two decades have seen a race to build bigger and more immersive aquariums, blending cutting-edge design with public education and conservation. As demonstrated by the brief reign of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi before being surpassed by Chimelong Spaceship, this field continues to evolve rapidly. With continued advancements in technology and a growing global curiosity about marine ecosystems, the future promises even grander and more biodiverse aquariums.


Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News