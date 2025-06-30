About 71% of the Earth is covered by water, and this is a large portion of the Earth that is uncovered due to vast areas covered with oceans. By scientists, across 2000 new marine species are discovered every year, reminding us of the mysterious depths of the deep water. Many scuba divers or marine biologists explore the underwater world, but it is not possible for everyone. To make it easy to see underwater marine life and live in the marine life ecosystem, and to see the different activities of underwater creatures, many aquariums are built. As per World Atlas, from Chimelong Spaceship of China to SeaWorld Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates gives an eminent view of underwater visuals that can be seen and make one feel like a water wonder under the aquarium. Let’s dive into this article and explore the top 10 largest aquariums in the world by their Total Water capacity.

Here is the list of Top 10 Largest Aquariums Worldwide (by Total Water Capacity)

Top 10 Largest Aquariums Worldwide (by Total Water Capacity) Rank Aquarium Capacity (Liters) 1 Chimelong Spaceship 75,350,969 2 SeaWorld Abu Dhabi 58,000,000 3 Chimelong Ocean Kingdom 48,750,000 4 S.E.A. Aquarium 45,200,000 5 L'Oceanogràfic 41,600,000 6 Georgia Aquarium 41,640,000 7 Moscow Oceanarium 25,000,000 8 The Seas with Nemo & Friends 21,580,000 9 Aqua Planet Jeju 20,000,000 10 Shedd Aquarium 18,900,000 Source: World Atlas/The Biggest Aquariums In The World

Brief overview about the Top 10 Largest Aquariums Worldwide (by Total Water Capacity) 1. Chimelong Spaceship: Zhuhai, China Source: legacyentertainment Chimelong Spaceship, which is officially open in 2023 in Zhuhai, China. As per World Atlas, it is the world 's largest aquarium and the largest indoor theme park. This aquarium was designed by California -based Legacy Entertainment. It contains 38 individual tanks and received a Guinness World record for having the world's largest aquarium tank about 56 million litres. Around more than 300 marine species live here and also this aquarium holds the Guinness World record for world’s largest living coral reef exhibit, spreading over 2.8 millions litre.

2. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi: Yas Island, UAE Source: seaworldabudhabi After seven years of long construction from 2016, finally in 2023, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi was opened in May 2023 and instantly became the second largest aquarium in the world with 58,000,000 Litre. This aquarium contains eight different sea ecosystems, which is also referred to as “realms”, each representing different ecosystems- polar zone to tropical reefs. In this aquarium , more than 150 species of marine animals live under one roof. 3. Chimelong Ocean Kingdom: Zhuhai, China Source: waug Chimelong Ocean Kingdom is the third largest aquarium in the world which was opened in Zhuhai, China in 2014. Before 2023, Chimelong Ocean Kingdom was the largest aquarium in the world but after 2023, it came at third position after Chimelong Spaceship, Zhuhai, China and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, UAE. It is part of the larger Chimelong and is home to more than 15,000 marine animals which are spread across eight different zones.

4. S.E.A. Aquarium: Singapore Source: travejar S.E.A aquarium of Singapore was one the largest aquariums in the world in 2012 -2014 with a total of 45,200,000 litre capacity of tanks. It has more than 100,000 animals across 1,000 species. For visitors, there are 36 metre long-tunnel were constructed underwater for making the walk surrounded underwater to see different marine animals. 5. L’Oceanogràfic: Valencia, Spain Source: spain.info The largest aquarium in Europe, L’Oceanogràfic offers ten marine habitats, including Arctic, Mediterranean, and tropical waters. It uses natural seawater from the coast, supports over 500 species, and features Europe’s longest underwater tunnel. Notable residents include beluga whales and angel sharks. 6. Georgia Aquarium – Atlanta, USA Source: georgiaaquarium Opened in 2005, the Georgia Aquarium was once the world’s largest and remains the biggest in the Western Hemisphere. It contains over 41 million liters of water and showcases rare species like whale sharks—a unique feature shared by only a handful of aquariums worldwide.

7. Moscow Oceanarium (Moskvarium) – Russia Source: russinfo Located in Moscow, this aquarium features 25 million liters of water and houses 12,000 animals from 600 species. It’s divided into three major areas: the main aquarium, a dolphin interaction zone, and a show arena. Among its most intriguing residents are blue starfish, sharks, and orcas. 8. The Seas with Nemo & Friends – Florida, USA Source: touringplans Located at Epcot, part of the Walt Disney World Resort, this aquarium holds 21.5 million liters of water and showcases over 60 marine species, including manatees and rescued dolphins. The attraction combines storytelling with marine conservation in a family-friendly experience. 9. Aqua Planet Jeju – South Korea Source: insidejeju Established in 2012, this aquarium on Jeju Island holds 20 million liters and divides its exhibitions into a performance space, science museum, and marine tanks. It is known for its 27,000 fish, including sand tiger sharks and giant groupers.