Which Country is the Largest Producer of Soybean Oil in the World?

Largest Producer of Soybean Oil: China is the largest producer of soybean oil in the world, accounting for over 18 million metric tonnes of output. This massive production scale is driven by the country’s growing demand for edible oils and its strong agricultural processing capacity. With a large population and increasing consumption patterns, China has built an advanced infrastructure for soybean crushing and oil refining. Which Country is the Largest Producer of Soybean Oil? China holds the top spot in global soybean oil production. In 2023, it produced approximately 18.2 million metric tonnes of soybean oil, outpacing the United States and Brazil. These three countries together account for nearly two-thirds of global soybean oil output, with China alone contributing almost one-third. How Much Soybean Oil Does China Produce?

China produced about 18.2 million metric tonnes of soybean oil in 2023. This high production volume reflects China’s emphasis on self-sufficiency in edible oils, its vast soybean processing network, and the rising domestic consumption of vegetable oils. The oil is widely used in Chinese households, packaged foods, and the food service sector. Top 5 Soybean Oil Producing Countries in the World Rank Country Production (in Million Metric Tons) 1 China 18.2 2 United States 11.1 3 Brazil 9.2 4 Argentina 7.6 5 India 1.4 1.China China leads the world in soybean oil production. With an output of over 18 million metric tonnes, the country meets a large share of its own edible oil demand. Rapid urbanisation, rising income levels, and growing demand for processed foods have boosted domestic soybean oil consumption. China also imports large quantities of soybeans and processes them domestically into oil and meal.

2.United States The United States is the second-largest producer of soybean oil globally. Producing more than 11 million metric tonnes annually, it has a highly efficient soybean farming and processing system. A large portion of U.S. soybean oil is used domestically, while the remainder supports the export market and the biodiesel industry. 3.Brazil Brazil ranks third in global soybean oil production. It produces over 9 million metric tons each year. Brazil’s strength lies in its vast agricultural land and high soybean yield. The country uses soybean oil both for domestic consumption and as a major ingredient in biodiesel production. 4.Argentina Argentina is a significant player in the global soybean oil industry, producing over 7.6 million metric tonnes annually. The country is known more for its exports, as most of its soybean oil is processed for international markets. Argentina’s soybean crushing industry is one of the largest in the world.

5.India India is the fifth-largest producer of soybean oil, with an annual production of around 1.4 million metric tonnes. While domestic consumption is high, India still imports large volumes of edible oils to meet its needs. The country is working on increasing domestic production to reduce dependence on imports. Interesting Facts About Soybean Oil Production 1.Edible Oil Demand in Asia Asia accounts for the largest consumption of soybean oil globally, with China and India being the biggest consumers due to their large populations and culinary preferences. 2.Used in Biofuel Soybean oil is not only used in cooking but is also a key component in biodiesel. Countries like the U.S. and Brazil have large biodiesel programmes that rely heavily on soybean oil. 3.High Extraction Rate Soybeans have a high oil extraction rate, around 18-20%. This makes them one of the most efficient oilseed crops for commercial oil production.