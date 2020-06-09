Leander Paes: Biography,Tennis career, Records and Awards

Legendary tennis player Leander Paes has hinted that if the Olympic 2020 does not take place this year then he will not wait to play in the next Olympic games. So its a clear cut hint that he is going to retire from international tennis. Let us know the full biography, career, and awards of Leander Paes in this article.

Personal Information About Leander Paes

Full name: Leander Adrian Paes

Sport: Lawn Tennis

Date of Birth: 17 June 1973 (age 46)

Place of Birth: Kolkata, West Bengal, India

Residence: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Height: 1.78 m (5 ft 10 in)

Leander Paes's father: Vece Paes

Leander Paes's Mother: Jennifer Paes

Prize money: $8,587,586 (Approx)

Grand Slam titles: 8 doubles and 10 mixed doubles

Awards: Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award (1996–97),Arjuna Award (1990), Padma Shri award (2001).

Paes Olympic Medals: Singles Bronze medal (1996 Atlanta Olympic Games)

Career titles: 54

The early life of Leander Paes:

Leander Paes belongs to a sports family his father was a midfielder in the bronze medal-winning Indian field hockey team at the 1972 Munich Olympics while his mother was a basketball who was captain of the Indian basketball team in the 1980 Asian basketball championship.

Leander Paes was graduated from the St. Xavier's College of the University of Calcutta. Earlier he has completed his education from La Martiniere Calcutta, Madras Christian College Higher Secondary School.

Paes was in a live-in-relationship with Rhea Pillai in 2005. They had a daughter Aiyana. Due to family problems, they divorced in 2014.

The career of Leander Paes:- It's amazing that Paes has started playing tennis at the age of 5. He won the 1990 Wimbledon junior title and was briefly ranked the number one junior player in the world.

Leander Paes began playing tennis at the age of five and joined a tennis academy in Madras (now Chennai) in 1985. He won the Wimbledon junior title in 1990 and ranked the number one junior player in the world.

Later on, Paes joined the Indian Davis Cup team in 1990 and fielded in professional tennis in 1991. He clinched the men’s singles tennis bronze medal at the Atlanta Olympic Games in 1996. His doubles partner was Mahesh Bhupati started in 1994.

Leander Paes in Grand Slam Tournaments:-

Grand Slam Mixed Doubles results

1. Australian Open titles won in 2003, 2010, 2015

2. French Open titles won in 2016

3. Wimbledon Open titles won in 1999, 2003, 2010, 2015

4. US Open Open titles won in 2008, 2015

Grand Slam Doubles titles of Leander Paes

1. Australian Open won in 2012

2. French Open won in 1999, 2001, 2009

3. Wimbledon won in 1999

4. US Open won in 2006, 2009, 2013

Paes has the record of 24 consecutive wins in Davis Cup history with Mahesh Bhupati. The duo of Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes was nicknamed the ″Indian Express″.

Paes is a marvelous doubles tennis player. He has won many prestigious tournaments like Grand Slams, Olympics, World Tour Finals, World Tour Masters, ATP Challengers, World Tour Series, and Davis Cup ties.

Leander Paes has also captained the India team at Davis Cup and holds the record for the most Davis Cup doubles wins with 43 victories.

So this was the biography of legendary tennis player Leander Paes. If you want to read more such articles click on the link given below;

