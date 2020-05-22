Sourav Ganguly: Career Records and Achievements

General Information about Sourav Ganguly

Full Name: Sourav Chandidas Ganguly

Date and place of birth: 8 July 1972 (age 48) Behala, Calcutta, West Bengal

Nickname: Dada, Prince of Calcutta, Maharaj, Lord of the Off Side

Height: 5 feet 11 inches (1.80 m)

Autobiography: A Century is Not Enough

Batting Style: Left Hand

Bowling: Right Arm Medium

Role: Batsman

Wife: Donna Ganguly (1997)

Daughter: Sana Ganguly

Brother: Snehasish Ganguly

Captain of the Indian Team: 2000 to 2005

Test debut: 20 June 1996 against England

Last Test Match: November 06, 2008

ODI Debut: Against West Indies, January 11, 1992

Last ODI: Against Pakistan at Captain Roop Singh Stadium on 15 November 2007

IPL debut: April 18, 2008 against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sourav Ganguly's one day career

Total Matches: 311

Not out: 21

Run: 11,363

Highest Score: 183

Average: 40.73

Centuries: 22

Fifties: 72

After Sachin Tendulkar; Ganguly was the second-fastest player to reach 10,000 runs in ODI. Currently he is ranked 8th highest run-scorer in the ODIs.

Sourav Ganguly has a record of the highest individual score (183) by any Indian in the ICC cricket world cups so far.

In one-day matches, Ganguly's average is above 40 and his strike rate is 73 which is proof of a good player.

Sourav Ganguly's career in Tests:

Test match: 113

Not out: 17

Run: 7,212

Highest Score: 239

Average: 42.18

Double Century: 1

Centuries: 16

Half-centuries: 35

Sourav Ganguly made his Test debut against England on 20 June 1996 while he played his last Test match against Australia on November 06, 2008. In his last Test match, Ganguly was dismissed for zero.

Thus Sourav Ganguly is the only batsman to score a century in a debut Test match and was dismissed on the first ball in his last Test innings.

Cricket records of Sourav Ganguly;

1. He was India's most successful Test captain on foreign soil for a long time. Ganguly captained 28 matches; out of which 11 were won by the Indian team. Now Kohli has broken this record in August 2019.

2. The record of the highest individual score (183)by an Indian batsman in the Cricket World

Cup is still in Ganguly's name.

3. He is the eighth batsman in the world who had scored most runs in ODI history. Ganguly was the second player to score 10,000 runs in ODI after Sachin Tendulkar.

4. He was the fastest batsman to score 9,000 runs in ODIs, although his record was broken by AB de Villiers of South Africa in 2017.

5. One of only five cricketers to have achieved the unique feat of scoring 10,000 runs, taking 100 wickets and 100 catches in ODI cricket.

6. Saurav Ganguly is among the 9 cricketers in the world who have scored a century and taken 4 wickets in a single match.

7. Sourav Ganguly is among the 12 cricketers in the world who have scored a half-century and taken 5 wickets in a single match.

8. Sourav Ganguly is 5th captain, who has scored highest runs in a series.

9. He is also the first player to score 3 centuries in the history of ICC Champions Trophy.

10. Ganguly holds the record for the highest individual score (117) by any batsman in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy.

11. One of the world's 14 cricketers who have played 100 or more Tests and 300 or more ODIs.

12. Saurav Ganguly has been awarded several awards for outstanding contributions in the field of sports. Some awards are; Sports Star Person of the Year, Arjuna Award, CEAT Indian Captain of the Year, Padma Shri 2004, Rammohan Roy Award.

Sourav Ganguly has been elected the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in October 2019 due to his outstanding leadership ability. Now let us see how he changes the working style of the BCCI.

