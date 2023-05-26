LIGO Historic Breakthrough Continues: Unveiling the Universe's Hidden Phenomena

LIGO Historic Breakthrough Continues: After a hiatus, LIGO has recently resumed its operations following a significant upgrade. The upgraded version is approximately 40% more sensitive than its predecessor, enabling it to detect fainter and more distant gravitational waves. The latest observation run commenced on April 1, 2023, and is expected to span approximately two years. During this period, LIGO will actively search for gravitational waves generated by phenomena such as black hole mergers, neutron star collisions, and supernovae.

"Our LIGO teams have worked through hardship during the past two-plus years to be ready for this moment, and we are indeed ready: our engineering run leading up to tomorrow's official start of 04 has already revealed a number of candidate events, which we have shared with the astronomical community," says Caltech's Albert Lazzarini, the deputy director of the LIGO Laboratory.

The collaboration between LIGO, Virgo, and KAGRA is crucial for unraveling the mysteries of gravitational waves. These detectors work together to decipher the subtle disturbances in spacetime caused by massive celestial objects. To enhance the sensitivity of the instruments, additional vacuum pipes with mirrors have been constructed as part of the upgrade. These vacuum pipes reduce noise and minimize mirror jitter, enabling more precise measurements.

“Over the past few months, we have identified various noise sources and have made good progress in sensitivity, but it is not yet at its design goal," declared recently elected Virgo spokesperson Gianluca Gemme. "We are convinced that achieving the best detector sensitivity is the best way to maximize its discovery potential.

While Virgo experienced delays in restarting due to technical issues, KAGRA has resumed its operations on May 24. KAGRA will join LIGO's ongoing experimental run before undergoing further commissioning in the following month. Looking ahead, LIGO-Virgo-KAGRA is anticipated to be joined by LIGO-India later in the decade, with some components of LIGO-India being constructed using spare parts from the original LIGO project. This collaborative effort demonstrates the continuous advancements in gravitational-wave research and the promising future discoveries it holds.

What is LIGO?

The Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) is a prominent scientific experiment and observatory based in Hanford, Washington, and Livingston, Louisiana. Its main objective is to detect gravitational waves, which are ripples in spacetime caused by the movement of massive objects. LIGO has played a pivotal role in the field of astronomy since its inception.

LIGO was proposed in 1984 by Rainer Weiss, Kip Thorne, and Ronald Drever. The construction of the observatories began in 1994, with the first one completed in 2002 in Hanford, and the second one finished in 2005 in Livingston. These observatories utilize laser interferometry, employing mirrors placed four kilometers apart to detect even the slightest changes in distance.

On September 14, 2015, LIGO achieved a major breakthrough by directly detecting gravitational waves for the first time. This historic detection, known as GW150914, was caused by the merger of two black holes situated 1.3 billion light years away. Since then, LIGO has continued to make groundbreaking discoveries, including the detection of neutron star mergers and collisions between black holes of varying masses.

The impact of LIGO's gravitational wave detection on astronomy has been profound. It has allowed scientists to observe and study some of the most powerful events in the universe, such as the merging of black holes and neutron stars. Furthermore, LIGO has paved the way for other gravitational-wave observatories like Virgo in Italy, GEO600 in Germany, and KAGRA in Japan, which collectively enhance our ability to detect gravitational waves from a broader range of sources.