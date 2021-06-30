Explained: How to link your vaccination certificate with your passport?

Are you planning to travel abroad? If yes, you will need to be fully vaccinated and get your passport linked with your vaccine certificate as no vaccination against COVID-19 means no international travel.

Wondering how to link it? Don't worry as this article mentions steps on how to link your vaccination certificate with your passport, download your vaccination certificate and correct details on your vaccine certificate.

COVID-19 Vaccination Centres in Delhi: List of all the government and private hospitals

How to link your Vaccination Certificate with your Passport?

1- Vist www.cowin.gov.in/home

2- Sign in on the Co-WIN portal with your registered mobile number.

3- On the 'Account Details' page, click on 'Raise an Issue'.

4- Choose 'Add Passport Details' from the dropdown menu.

5- Select the member whose passport has to be linked.

6- Enter the passport number in 'Enter beneficiary’s passport number'.

7- Check the box that says "I declare that this passport belongs to the beneficiary. The name of the passport holder is the same as mentioned on the vaccine certificate."

8- Click 'Submit Request'.

9- You will now receive a confirmation message on your registered mobile number.

10- Once your request is updated successfully, you will receive a confirmation message on your registered mobile number.

11- You can now download the updated vaccination certificate.

COVID-19 variants list: How many variants of SARS-CoV-2 are there in the world?

How to download your Vaccination Certificate?

1- Go to 'Account Details'.

2- Click on 'Certificate' and download the updated vaccine certificate.

Key points: 1- The name on your passport and vaccine certificate must be the same. 2- In case, the name on your passport is different from the name on your vaccine certificate, you can change it through the Co-WIN portal.

List of COVID-19 vaccines available in India

How to correct the details on your Vaccination Certificate?

1- Vist www.cowin.gov.in/home

2- Sign in on the Co-WIN portal with your registered mobile number.

3- On the 'Account Details' page, click on 'Raise an Issue'.

4- Select 'Certificate Correction' from the drop-down menu.

5- You can only rectify any of the two fields-- Name, Gender, Year Of Birth, and Photo ID Number.

6- Choose 'Name' and click on 'Continue'.

7- Enter the correct name and click on 'Submit.

It is to be noted that you can change the details on your vaccine certificate only once. Thus, you are advised to enter the correct information.

COVID-19 Vaccine Myths Debunked: Here's everything you need to know

What is a vaccine certificate?

A vaccine certificate is a government authorised document that proves whether a person is vaccinated against COVID-19 or not.

What is an Immunity Passport for COVID-19?

Vaccination certificate in India

In India, a temporary certificate is issued to individuals after the first dose of the vaccine. It mentions the date of the first dose and the expected date range of the second dose.

Once an individual is administered the second dose, a new vaccine certificate is issued.

COVID-19 Vaccine: Step-by-step registration process, vaccination appointment, documents required, side effects, and more