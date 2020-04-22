Coronavirus disease or COVID-19 which was first identified in China is now a pandemic globally. Most parts of the world are shut to contain the highly contagious virus. Amidst this, a few countries have come up with different strategies through which they can slowly uplift the shutdown. One such strategy amongst them is issuing immunity passports or similar kinds of certificates to the people.

What is an immunity passport?

Immunity passport is a certificate which states that the person to whom it is issued is immune to the COVID-19. This means that if a person has been infected with COVID-19 and has been recovered from the deadly virus. However, scientists and researchers are not sure for how long this immunity will last.

How would a person get an immunity passport?

To receive an immunity passport several tests will be conducted which will, later on, help the scientists and researchers to study about the virus. The test will identify whether the person who is immune has the specific antibodies to fight off the deadly virus or not. Another test will identify the specific proteins that the immune person's body produces after getting infected with the virus. It must be noted that it takes over a week for our body to produce antibodies against the virus.

How the immunity passport will help an individual amidst COVID-19?

If everything works as expected, then it is possible that the people who receive the immunity passport can go to work even if the area comes under stay-at-home orders. The idea of the immunity passport is that the people who receive this are immune to the highly contagious COVID-19 and can go to work safely. This, on the other hand, will help in preparing a mass study about how many people are already immune to the COVID-19 virus.

If it works as expected then people can go to work slowly and shutdown can be slowly uplifted. However, it is still unclear when these passports will be rolled out for the general public.

