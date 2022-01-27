List of Gallantry Award Winners 2022: The President and Supreme Commander of the Indian armed forces, Ram Nath Kovind, approved 384 Gallantry Awards and other Defence decorations to Indian Armed Forces personnel on the eve of 73rd Republic Day. A total of 12 Shaurya Chakra awards were announced on the eve of 73rd Republic Day.

"These include 12 Shaurya Chakras, 29 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, 4 UttamYudhSeva Medals, 53 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, 13 Yudh Seva Medals, 3 Bar to Vishisht Seva Medals, 122 Vishisht Seva Medals, 3 Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 81 Sena Medals (Gallantry), 2 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), 40 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), 8 Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), and 14 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty)," a Defence Ministry statement read.

Six of the Shaurya Chakra awardees are Army personnel while the remaining are from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Of these, five Army personnel and four CRPF personnel have been awarded posthumously.

Here's the complete list of the recipients of the Gallantry Awards.

List of Gallantry Award Winners 2022

Indian Army Rank and Name Regiment Awarded For Naib Subedar Sreejith M (Posthumous) 17th Madras Regiment For his act of conspicuous gallantry, selfless leadership and supreme sacrifice beyond the call of duty. Havildar Anil Kumar Tomar (Posthumous) Rajput Regiment/ 44 Rashtriya Rifles For his indomitable spirit and exceptional bravery in the elimination of one terrorist, saving the lives of his team members and making the supreme sacrifice. Havildar Kashiray Bammanalli (Posthumous) Corps of Engineers/ 44 Rashtriya Rifles For his indomitable spirit and exceptional bravery in the elimination of one terrorist, saving lives of his team members and making

the supreme sacrifice. Havildar Pinku Kumar (Posthumous) Jat Regiment/ 34 Rashtriya Rifles For displaying conspicuous bravery disregarding his personal safety and laying down his life in the service to the nation. Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Kumar Reddy (Posthumous) 17 Madras Regiment For display of conspicuous bravery, courage under fire and unparalleled esprit-de-corps. Rifleman Rakesh Sharma 5 Assam Rifles For his exceptional tactical acumen, selflessness, inspiring leadership and courage beyond compare while eliminating two dreaded

insurgents. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Dilip Malik, Deputy Commandant 205 CoBRA Battalion In recognition of his conspicuous act of bravery, in the face of great adversity. Anirudh Pratap Singh, Assistant Commandant 54 Battalion In recognition of extreme valour and exemplary determination, in the face of extreme danger, despite being injured. Ajeet Singh, Head Constable/GD Commandant (Posthumous) 204 CoBRA Battalion In recognition of their most extraordinary and conspicuous act of gallantry. Vikas Kumar, Constable (GD) Commandant (Posthumous) 204 CoBRA Battalion In recognition of their most extraordinary and conspicuous act of gallantry. Purnanand, Constable (GD (Posthumous) 204 CoBRA Battalion In recognition of their most extraordinary and conspicuous act of gallantry. Kuldeep Kumar Urawan, Head Constable (Posthumous) 118 Batallion In recognition of his exceptional bravery unflinching courage, indomitable will and supreme sacrifice.

Gallantry Awards

The President of India honours the country's military personnel for their show of gallantry and valour with a total of six awards. These are divided into two categories-- War and Peacetime.

Wartime Gallantry Awards: Param Vir Chakra, Mahavir Chakra, and Vir Chakra

Peacetime Gallantry Awards: Ashoka Chakra, Kirti Chakra, and Shaurya Chakra

