List of highest wicket takers in Indian Premier League (IPL)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the most famous professional Twenty20 cricket league in India. It was started in 2008 by the fugitive offender Lalit Modi. It is organised every year between March or April and May. Lasith Malinga is the leading wicket-taker in this league. He has taken 170 wickets in 122 matches.
Feb 27, 2020 13:00 IST
Lasith Malinga: The highest wicket Taker in IPL
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the most popular professional league in the world. It gives huge money and exposure to all International players. Mumbai Indians is the most successful team that has won 4 Indian Premier League(IPL) titles.

many records are made in every edition of the Indian Premier League(IPL) every year. Virat Kohli is the highest run (5412) scorer in the IPL history while Suresh Raina is on the second number.  In this article, we have published the name of all the highest wicket-takers in the IPL.

List of 20 highest wicket-takers in Indian Premier League (IPL);

Player

Matches

Wickets

1. Lasith Malinga

122

170

2. Amit Mishra

147

157

3. Harbhajan Singh

160

150

4. Piyush Chawla

157

150

5. Dwayne Bravo

134

147

6. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

117

133

7. Ravichandran Ashwin

139

125

8. Sunil Narine

110

122

9. Umesh Yadav

119

119

10. Ravindra Jadeja

170

108

11. Ashish Nehra

88

106

12. Vinay Kumar

105

105

13. Zaheer Khan

100

102

14. Yuzvendra Chahal

84

100

15. Dale Steyn

92

96

16. Sandeep Sharma

79

95

17. Shane Watson

134

92

18. Mohit Sharma

85

91

19. Praveen Kumar

119

90

20. RP Singh

82

90

The above list shows that there are 7 players in the top 10 list of highest wicket-takers in the IPL. Sunil Narine of West Indies has a record of the lowest economy rate in the top 20 players.

In addition to the above records; just two players; Lasith Malinga and Sunil Narine have clinched 4 wickets in an innings on 6 occasions each. James Faulkner and Jaydev Unadkat are the only two players who have claimed 5 wickets two times each in a match.

Note: It is worth to mention that the records created in IPL are not included in the official data of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

So this was the list of top 20 players with the highest wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL). To read more; click on the link below;

