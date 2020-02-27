List of highest wicket takers in Indian Premier League (IPL)
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the most popular professional league in the world. It gives huge money and exposure to all International players. Mumbai Indians is the most successful team that has won 4 Indian Premier League(IPL) titles.
many records are made in every edition of the Indian Premier League(IPL) every year. Virat Kohli is the highest run (5412) scorer in the IPL history while Suresh Raina is on the second number. In this article, we have published the name of all the highest wicket-takers in the IPL.
List of 20 highest wicket-takers in Indian Premier League (IPL);
|
Player
|
Matches
|
Wickets
|
1. Lasith Malinga
|
122
|
170
|
2. Amit Mishra
|
147
|
157
|
3. Harbhajan Singh
|
160
|
150
|
4. Piyush Chawla
|
157
|
150
|
5. Dwayne Bravo
|
134
|
147
|
6. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
117
|
133
|
7. Ravichandran Ashwin
|
139
|
125
|
8. Sunil Narine
|
110
|
122
|
9. Umesh Yadav
|
119
|
119
|
10. Ravindra Jadeja
|
170
|
108
|
11. Ashish Nehra
|
88
|
106
|
12. Vinay Kumar
|
105
|
105
|
13. Zaheer Khan
|
100
|
102
|
14. Yuzvendra Chahal
|
84
|
100
|
15. Dale Steyn
|
92
|
96
|
16. Sandeep Sharma
|
79
|
95
|
17. Shane Watson
|
134
|
92
|
18. Mohit Sharma
|
85
|
91
|
19. Praveen Kumar
|
119
|
90
|
20. RP Singh
|
82
|
90
The above list shows that there are 7 players in the top 10 list of highest wicket-takers in the IPL. Sunil Narine of West Indies has a record of the lowest economy rate in the top 20 players.
In addition to the above records; just two players; Lasith Malinga and Sunil Narine have clinched 4 wickets in an innings on 6 occasions each. James Faulkner and Jaydev Unadkat are the only two players who have claimed 5 wickets two times each in a match.
Note: It is worth to mention that the records created in IPL are not included in the official data of the International Cricket Council (ICC).
So this was the list of top 20 players with the highest wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL). To read more; click on the link below;
