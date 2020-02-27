List of highest wicket takers in Indian Premier League (IPL)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the most popular professional league in the world. It gives huge money and exposure to all International players. Mumbai Indians is the most successful team that has won 4 Indian Premier League(IPL) titles.

many records are made in every edition of the Indian Premier League(IPL) every year. Virat Kohli is the highest run (5412) scorer in the IPL history while Suresh Raina is on the second number. In this article, we have published the name of all the highest wicket-takers in the IPL.

List of 20 highest wicket-takers in Indian Premier League (IPL);

Player Matches Wickets 1. Lasith Malinga 122 170 2. Amit Mishra 147 157 3. Harbhajan Singh 160 150 4. Piyush Chawla 157 150 5. Dwayne Bravo 134 147 6. Bhuvneshwar Kumar 117 133 7. Ravichandran Ashwin 139 125 8. Sunil Narine 110 122 9. Umesh Yadav 119 119 10. Ravindra Jadeja 170 108 11. Ashish Nehra 88 106 12. Vinay Kumar 105 105 13. Zaheer Khan 100 102 14. Yuzvendra Chahal 84 100 15. Dale Steyn 92 96 16. Sandeep Sharma 79 95 17. Shane Watson 134 92 18. Mohit Sharma 85 91 19. Praveen Kumar 119 90 20. RP Singh 82 90

The above list shows that there are 7 players in the top 10 list of highest wicket-takers in the IPL. Sunil Narine of West Indies has a record of the lowest economy rate in the top 20 players.

In addition to the above records; just two players; Lasith Malinga and Sunil Narine have clinched 4 wickets in an innings on 6 occasions each. James Faulkner and Jaydev Unadkat are the only two players who have claimed 5 wickets two times each in a match.

Note: It is worth to mention that the records created in IPL are not included in the official data of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

