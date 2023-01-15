List of Indian Army Infantry Weapons

Indian Army is the second largest military force in the world with over 1.4 million active members and the biggest volunteer army. But do you about the infantry weapons used by the soldiers?
List of Indian Army Weapons
List of Indian Army Weapons

The Ministry of Defence of the Government of India is in charge of the Indian Armed Forces. It is the second-largest military force in the world with over 1.4 million active members and the biggest volunteer army.

https://youtu.be/UyUCMKT7uU0

The Indo-Pakistani Wars of 1947, 1965, and 1971, the Portuguese-Indian War, the Sino-Indian War, the Cho La Incident of 1967, the Sino-Indian Skirmish of 1987, the Kargil War, and the Siachen Conflict are just a few of the major military operations in which the Indian Armed Forces have participated. Every year on December 7, Armed Forces Flag Day, India pays tribute to its armed forces and military personnel. The Indian armed forces, who possess the nuclear triad, are steadily modernizing with investments made in areas like futuristic soldier systems and missile defense systems.

All you need to know about Indian Army Day

List of Indian Army Military Weapons

S.No

Name

Category

Origin

Status

1.

Khukri 

Utility Knife

Nepal

In Service

2.

M9 Bayonet

Bayonet

India

In Service

3.

Glock Knife

Bayonet

Austria

In Service

4.

Pistol Auto 9mm 1A

Semi-Automatic Pistol

9x19 Parabellum

India

In Service

5.

Glock

Semi-Automatic Pistol

9x19 Parabellum

Austria

In Service

6.

Beretta

Semi-Automatic Pistol

9x19 Parabellum

Italy

In Service

7.

Shoot Edge

Corner Shoot

9x19 Parabellum

India

In Service

8.

DRDO CSWS

Corner Shoot

9x19 Parabellum

India

In Service

9.

12 Bore PAG

Pump Action Shotgun

12- Gauge Shotgun

India

In Service

10.

Micro Uzi

Machine Pistol

9x19 Parabellum

Israel

In Service

11.

Heckler & Koch MP5

Sub Machine Gun

9zx19 Parabellum

West Germany

In Service

12.

Burger & Thomet MP9

Sub Machine Gun

9x19 Parabellum

Switzerland

In Service

13.

SAF Carbine 2A1

Sub Machine Gun

9x19 Parabellum

India

United Kingdom

In Service

14.

1B1 INSAS

Assault Rifle

5.56x45 mm

India

In-Service

15.

AK-203

Assault Rifle

7.62x 39 mm

India

Russia

In Service

16.

SIG 716i

Battle Rifle

7.62x 51mm

NATO

United States

In Service

17.

FN SCAR L

Assault Rifle

5.56x45 mm NATO

Belgium

In Service

18.

FN SCAR H

Battle Rifle

7.62x 51mm NATO

Belgium

In Service

19.

IWI X95

Assault Rifle

5.56x45mm

NATO

Israel

In Service

20.

IMI Tavor TAR-21

Assault Rifle

5.56x 45mm NATO

Israel

In Service

21.

M4 Carbine

Carbine

5.56x45mm

NATO

United States

In Service

22.

T91 assault rifle

Assault Rifle

5.56x45 mm

NATO

Taiwan

In Service

23.

AR M1

Assault  Rifle

7.62x39 mm

Bulgaria

In Service

24.

AKM

Assault Rifle

7.62x 39 mm

Soviet Union

In Service

The Indian Army intends to purchase about 3000 155 mm towed, wheeled, and tracked artillery systems as part of the Field Artillery Rationalization Plan. Native research and production must be used to meet the demand for artillery guns. Nalanda Ordnance Factory will soon begin producing the vital bi-modular charge system. The technology was developed domestically at HEMRL, a DRDO lab.

List of Army Chiefs who were Field Marshals
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next