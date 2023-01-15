List of Indian Army Infantry Weapons
The Ministry of Defence of the Government of India is in charge of the Indian Armed Forces. It is the second-largest military force in the world with over 1.4 million active members and the biggest volunteer army.
The Indo-Pakistani Wars of 1947, 1965, and 1971, the Portuguese-Indian War, the Sino-Indian War, the Cho La Incident of 1967, the Sino-Indian Skirmish of 1987, the Kargil War, and the Siachen Conflict are just a few of the major military operations in which the Indian Armed Forces have participated. Every year on December 7, Armed Forces Flag Day, India pays tribute to its armed forces and military personnel. The Indian armed forces, who possess the nuclear triad, are steadily modernizing with investments made in areas like futuristic soldier systems and missile defense systems.
List of Indian Army Military Weapons
|
S.No
|
Name
|
Category
|
Origin
|
Status
|
1.
|
Khukri
|
Utility Knife
|
Nepal
|
In Service
|
2.
|
M9 Bayonet
|
Bayonet
|
India
|
In Service
|
3.
|
Glock Knife
|
Bayonet
|
Austria
|
In Service
|
4.
|
Pistol Auto 9mm 1A
|
Semi-Automatic Pistol
9x19 Parabellum
|
India
|
In Service
|
5.
|
Glock
|
Semi-Automatic Pistol
9x19 Parabellum
|
Austria
|
In Service
|
6.
|
Beretta
|
Semi-Automatic Pistol
9x19 Parabellum
|
Italy
|
In Service
|
7.
|
Shoot Edge
|
Corner Shoot
9x19 Parabellum
|
India
|
In Service
|
8.
|
DRDO CSWS
|
Corner Shoot
9x19 Parabellum
|
India
|
In Service
|
9.
|
12 Bore PAG
|
Pump Action Shotgun
12- Gauge Shotgun
|
India
|
In Service
|
10.
|
Micro Uzi
|
Machine Pistol
9x19 Parabellum
|
Israel
|
In Service
|
11.
|
Heckler & Koch MP5
|
Sub Machine Gun
9zx19 Parabellum
|
West Germany
|
In Service
|
12.
|
Burger & Thomet MP9
|
Sub Machine Gun
9x19 Parabellum
|
Switzerland
|
In Service
|
13.
|
SAF Carbine 2A1
|
Sub Machine Gun
9x19 Parabellum
|
India
United Kingdom
|
In Service
|
14.
|
1B1 INSAS
|
Assault Rifle
5.56x45 mm
|
India
|
In-Service
|
15.
|
AK-203
|
Assault Rifle
7.62x 39 mm
|
India
Russia
|
In Service
|
16.
|
SIG 716i
|
Battle Rifle
7.62x 51mm
NATO
|
United States
|
In Service
|
17.
|
FN SCAR L
|
Assault Rifle
5.56x45 mm NATO
|
Belgium
|
In Service
|
18.
|
FN SCAR H
|
Battle Rifle
7.62x 51mm NATO
|
Belgium
|
In Service
|
19.
|
IWI X95
|
Assault Rifle
5.56x45mm
NATO
|
Israel
|
In Service
|
20.
|
IMI Tavor TAR-21
|
Assault Rifle
5.56x 45mm NATO
|
Israel
|
In Service
|
21.
|
M4 Carbine
|
Carbine
5.56x45mm
NATO
|
United States
|
In Service
|
22.
|
T91 assault rifle
|
Assault Rifle
5.56x45 mm
NATO
|
Taiwan
|
In Service
|
23.
|
AR M1
|
Assault Rifle
7.62x39 mm
|
Bulgaria
|
In Service
|
24.
|
AKM
|
Assault Rifle
7.62x 39 mm
|
Soviet Union
|
In Service
The Indian Army intends to purchase about 3000 155 mm towed, wheeled, and tracked artillery systems as part of the Field Artillery Rationalization Plan. Native research and production must be used to meet the demand for artillery guns. Nalanda Ordnance Factory will soon begin producing the vital bi-modular charge system. The technology was developed domestically at HEMRL, a DRDO lab.
