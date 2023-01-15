List of Indian Army Infantry Weapons

The Ministry of Defence of the Government of India is in charge of the Indian Armed Forces. It is the second-largest military force in the world with over 1.4 million active members and the biggest volunteer army.

The Indo-Pakistani Wars of 1947, 1965, and 1971, the Portuguese-Indian War, the Sino-Indian War, the Cho La Incident of 1967, the Sino-Indian Skirmish of 1987, the Kargil War, and the Siachen Conflict are just a few of the major military operations in which the Indian Armed Forces have participated. Every year on December 7, Armed Forces Flag Day, India pays tribute to its armed forces and military personnel. The Indian armed forces, who possess the nuclear triad, are steadily modernizing with investments made in areas like futuristic soldier systems and missile defense systems.

All you need to know about Indian Army Day

List of Indian Army Military Weapons

S.No Name Category Origin Status 1. Khukri Utility Knife Nepal In Service 2. M9 Bayonet Bayonet India In Service 3. Glock Knife Bayonet Austria In Service 4. Pistol Auto 9mm 1A Semi-Automatic Pistol 9x19 Parabellum India In Service 5. Glock Semi-Automatic Pistol 9x19 Parabellum Austria In Service 6. Beretta Semi-Automatic Pistol 9x19 Parabellum Italy In Service 7. Shoot Edge Corner Shoot 9x19 Parabellum India In Service 8. DRDO CSWS Corner Shoot 9x19 Parabellum India In Service 9. 12 Bore PAG Pump Action Shotgun 12- Gauge Shotgun India In Service 10. Micro Uzi Machine Pistol 9x19 Parabellum Israel In Service 11. Heckler & Koch MP5 Sub Machine Gun 9zx19 Parabellum West Germany In Service 12. Burger & Thomet MP9 Sub Machine Gun 9x19 Parabellum Switzerland In Service 13. SAF Carbine 2A1 Sub Machine Gun 9x19 Parabellum India United Kingdom In Service 14. 1B1 INSAS Assault Rifle 5.56x45 mm India In-Service 15. AK-203 Assault Rifle 7.62x 39 mm India Russia In Service 16. SIG 716i Battle Rifle 7.62x 51mm NATO United States In Service 17. FN SCAR L Assault Rifle 5.56x45 mm NATO Belgium In Service 18. FN SCAR H Battle Rifle 7.62x 51mm NATO Belgium In Service 19. IWI X95 Assault Rifle 5.56x45mm NATO Israel In Service 20. IMI Tavor TAR-21 Assault Rifle 5.56x 45mm NATO Israel In Service 21. M4 Carbine Carbine 5.56x45mm NATO United States In Service 22. T91 assault rifle Assault Rifle 5.56x45 mm NATO Taiwan In Service 23. AR M1 Assault Rifle 7.62x39 mm Bulgaria In Service 24. AKM Assault Rifle 7.62x 39 mm Soviet Union In Service

The Indian Army intends to purchase about 3000 155 mm towed, wheeled, and tracked artillery systems as part of the Field Artillery Rationalization Plan. Native research and production must be used to meet the demand for artillery guns. Nalanda Ordnance Factory will soon begin producing the vital bi-modular charge system. The technology was developed domestically at HEMRL, a DRDO lab.

List of Army Chiefs who were Field Marshals