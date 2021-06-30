List of Indian Space Centers and Space Agencies

The Space Research Centers in India, were built with the aim to achieve various space missions that are launched by India many times. The primary body of this field is The Department of Space. It is responsible for monitoring and regulating the Indian Space programs. The other agencies are functional under it.

The space centers in India include:

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL) Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) Defence Space Agency (DSA) Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST)

In 1961, the Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, gave the responsibility of space research to the Department of Atomic Energy, (DAE). Indian National Committee for Space Research was set up in 1962 to organize space programs.

This became the advisory body under the Indian National Science Academy and then became the Indian Space Research Organization, ISRO. Look at the Space centers in the map below.

Indian Space Agencies:

Location Space Centers and Space Agencies New Delhi DOS branch secretariat ISRO branch office Delhi earth station Dehradun Indian Institute of Remote Sensing Centre for Space Science and Technology Education in Asia-Pacific (CSSTEAP) Byalalu Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) Indian Space Science Data Centre (ISSDC) Lucknow ISTRAC Ground Station Kolkata Eastern RRCC Aluva Ammonium Perchlorate Experimental Plant Bhopal Master Control Facility-B (MCF) Chandigarh Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL) Shillong North Eastern Space Application Centre Hyderabad NRSA or NRSC – National Remote Sensing Agency /Centre Tirupati NMRF-National Atmospheric Research Laboratory Sriharikota Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), SHAR Port Blair Down Range Station Mahendra Giri ISRO Propulsion Complex Thiruvananthapuram Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre ISRO Inertial Systems Unit Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) Hassan Master Control Facility Banglore Space Commission Department of Space and ISRO Headquarters Civil Engineering Programme Office U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) Laboratory for Electro-Optical Systems (LEOS) Southern RRSC Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) INSAT Program Office NNRMS Secretariat- National Natural Resources Management System Antrix Corporation ISTRAC-ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network New Space India Limited (NSIL) Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre Mumbai ISRO Liaison office Nagpur Central RRSC-Regional Remote Sensing Centre Mount Abu Infrared Observatory Ahmedabad Space Application Centre (SAC) Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) Development & Educational Communication Unit (DECU) Jodhpur Western RRSC – Regional Remote Sensing Centre Udaipur Solar Observatory

The Department of Space (DOS) came into being in June 1972. Its main objective includes promoting application-based science for the development of the nation.