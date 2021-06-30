Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

List of Indian Space Centers and Space Agencies

The various space centers in India have been listed in the article below. Know all about the research centers and the space agencies in India here.
The Space Research Centers in India, were built with the aim to achieve various space missions that are launched by India many times. The primary body of this field is The Department of Space. It is responsible for monitoring and regulating the Indian Space programs. The other agencies are functional under it. 

The space centers in India include:

  1. Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)
  2. National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL)
  3. Physical Research Laboratory (PRL)
  4. Defence Space Agency (DSA)
  5. Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST)

In 1961, the Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, gave the responsibility of space research to the Department of Atomic Energy, (DAE). Indian National Committee for Space Research was set up in 1962 to organize space programs.

This became the advisory body under the Indian National Science Academy and then became the Indian Space Research Organization, ISRO.  Look at the Space centers in the map below. 

Indian Space Agencies:

Location Space Centers and Space Agencies
New Delhi
DOS branch secretariat
ISRO branch office
Delhi earth station
Dehradun
Indian Institute of Remote Sensing
Centre for Space Science and Technology Education in Asia-Pacific (CSSTEAP)
Byalalu
Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN)
Indian Space Science Data Centre (ISSDC)
Lucknow ISTRAC Ground Station
Kolkata Eastern RRCC
Aluva Ammonium Perchlorate Experimental Plant
Bhopal Master Control Facility-B (MCF)
Chandigarh Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL)
Shillong North Eastern Space Application Centre
Hyderabad NRSA or NRSC – National Remote Sensing Agency /Centre
Tirupati NMRF-National Atmospheric Research Laboratory
Sriharikota Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), SHAR
Port Blair Down Range Station
Mahendra Giri ISRO Propulsion Complex
Thiruvananthapuram
Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre
Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre
ISRO Inertial Systems Unit
Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST)
Hassan Master Control Facility
Banglore
Space Commission
Department of Space and ISRO Headquarters
Civil Engineering Programme Office
U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC)
Laboratory for Electro-Optical Systems (LEOS)
Southern RRSC
Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC)
INSAT Program Office
NNRMS Secretariat- National Natural Resources Management System
Antrix Corporation
ISTRAC-ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network
New Space India Limited (NSIL)
Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre
Mumbai ISRO Liaison office
Nagpur Central RRSC-Regional Remote Sensing Centre
Mount Abu Infrared Observatory
Ahmedabad
Space Application Centre (SAC)
Physical Research Laboratory (PRL)
Development & Educational Communication Unit (DECU)
Jodhpur Western RRSC – Regional Remote Sensing Centre
Udaipur Solar Observatory

The Department of Space (DOS) came into being in June 1972. Its main objective includes promoting application-based science for the development of the nation. 
