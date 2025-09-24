List of 7 Indian States with Most Waterfalls

Waterfalls are nature's way of showcasing its beauty. They tumble, roar, and sparkle as they fall from great heights. Surrounded by lush greenery and misty air, they create magical scenes that leave us in awe. Whether hidden deep in forests or flowing beside roads, waterfalls are peaceful yet powerful. They attract trekkers, photographers, and nature lovers alike. India, with its diverse landscapes, is blessed with hundreds of waterfalls. Some are seasonal; others flow all year round. Each has its own charm. India boasts over 1,000 waterfalls, scattered across various states. The highest waterfall in India is Kunchikal Falls, located in the Shimoga district of Karnataka, with a height of 455 meters. But do you know which state has the most waterfalls in India? In this article, we'll uncover the top states with the maximum number of waterfalls.

List of Indian States with the Most Waterfalls Karnataka has the highest number of waterfalls in India, with 544 waterfalls that are at least 10 metres high. Other states, such as Meghalaya, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, also have a significant number of waterfalls. Rank State Approximate No. of Waterfalls Notable Waterfalls 1 Karnataka 544 Jog, Kunchikal, Shivanasamudra 2 Maharashtra 350+ Thoseghar, Dudhsagar, Pandavgad 3 Kerala 150+ Athirappilly, Meenmutty, Soochipara 4 Tamil Nadu 120+ Hogenakkal, Courtallam, Thalaiyar 5 Andhra Pradesh 75+ Talakona, Ethipothala, Katiki 6 Odisha 70+ Barehipani, Joranda, Khandadhar 7 Chhattisgarh 50+ Chitrakoot, Teerathgarh, Amritdhara 8 Madhya Pradesh 40+ Bahuti, Dhuandhar, Patalpani 9 Meghalaya 35+ Nohkalikai, Kynrem, Nohsngithiang 10 Jharkhand 30+ Hundru, Lodh, Dassam

1. Karnataka Karnataka has the largest number of waterfalls in India. Jog Falls is the tallest and most famous waterfall, known for its powerful plunge, especially during the monsoon season. Kunchikal Falls is the highest in India and is surrounded by greenery. Shivanasamudra Falls splits into two streams, attracting many tourists. Abbey Falls is set in lush coffee estates near Madikeri. Gokak Falls resembles Niagara Falls in its shape and the roar it creates. 2. Maharashtra Maharashtra has numerous large and impressive waterfalls, particularly in the Western Ghats. Thoseghar Falls is well known for its tall drop and beautiful valley views. Dudhsagar Falls, located on the Goa border, resembles a stream of milk flowing down. Kune Falls, situated near Lonavala, is renowned for its easy accessibility and lush surroundings. Vajrai Falls is a tall and impressive waterfall, located near Satara. Bhivpuri Falls, located near Mumbai, is a popular spot for trekkers.

3. Kerala Kerala is often referred to as "God's Own Country" due to its stunning hills and breathtaking waterfalls. Athirappilly Falls is the largest, often referred to as the "Niagara of India". Meenmutty Falls in Wayanad is known for its wild, natural setting. Soochipara Falls is popular for swimming and is situated in a lush forest setting. Palaruvi Falls, meaning "Stream of Milk," is renowned for its breathtakingly beautiful scenery. 4. Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu's waterfalls are famous for their beauty and comfort. Hogenakkal Falls is renowned for its medicinal baths and boat rides. Courtallam Falls is popular with families and is believed to have health benefits. Thalaiyar Falls is the highest in Tamil Nadu and is known as Rat Tail Falls due to its distinctive shape. Catherine Falls near Ooty is set among tea gardens. Silver Cascade Falls is located very close to Kodaikanal town and is easily accessible for tourists.

5. Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh boasts charming waterfalls nestled in the hills and forests. Talakona Falls is the highest in the state and is liked for its peaceful forest setting. Ethipothala Falls is a beautiful waterfall that joins the Krishna River. Katiki Waterfalls are located near Araku Valley, renowned for its extensive trekking paths. Ubbalamadugu or Tada Falls is a favourite for weekend adventures from Chennai. Kailasakona Falls holds sacred value and is always filled with water, remaining so throughout the year. 6. Odisha Odisha's waterfalls are enchanting and often inside thick forests. Barehipani Falls is the highest in Odisha and is located within Simlipal National Park. Joranda Falls is nearby and is known for its straight drop. Duduma Falls is situated on the border and is utilised for hydroelectric power generation. Khandadhar Falls is known for its tall, thin flow over rocky cliffs. Harishankar Falls is renowned for its scenic beauty and nearby temples.

7. Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh is called the "Land of Waterfalls" in central India. Chitrakote Falls is the widest and is often referred to as "the Niagara Falls of India". Teerathgarh Falls is renowned for its multi-level cascade set within the forest. Amritdhara Falls is a sacred site located near a temple. Tamra Ghoomar Falls is a hidden and uncrowded destination, perfect for explorers. Mandwa Falls is close to Chitrakote and is often visited together. 8. Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh's waterfalls are grand and most lively during the rains. Dhuandhar Falls near Jabalpur is famous for its mist and marble rocks. Patalpani Falls, located near Indore, is a popular spot for trips and picnics. Bahuti Falls is a very tall and impressive waterfall, situated in a quiet valley. Rajat Prapat (Silver Fall) in Pachmarhi shines bright in the sun. Chachai Falls is among the tallest in India.

9. Meghalaya Meghalaya is known as the "abode of clouds" and features waterfalls set against deep green hills. Nohkalikai Falls is one of the highest plunge waterfalls in India and looks stunning during the rains. Nohsngithiang, or Seven Sisters Falls, is wide and flows in separate streams. Elephant Falls is conveniently located near Shillong and is easily accessible for a visit. Kynrem Falls has three steps and a great view. Caves and legends surround Dainthlen Falls. 10. Jharkhand Jharkhand's waterfalls are often hidden in dense forests and on rocky plateaus. Hundru Falls is tall and popular for picnics. Dassam Falls, located near Ranchi, features several streams, making it a highly photogenic location. Lodh Falls is the highest in Jharkhand, plunging from a great height in the forested hills. Jonha Falls is located near Ranchi and is also known as Gautamdhara. Sita Falls is a small but scenic spot, especially during the rainy season.