List of National Sports Awards 2020 Winners
National Sports Awards 2020: The Government of India announced the National Sports Awards 2020 on 22 August. For the Arjuna Award, 27 sportspersons have been selected, this year and five names for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award which is the country’s highest sporting honour.
On National Sports Day that is 29 August, 2020, the awardees will receive their awards from the President Ram Nath Kovind at a specially organised function from Rashtrapati Bhawan through virtual mode. Let us tell you the day also coincides with the birthday of legendary hockey Olympian, Dhyan Chand.
1. Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award
|
Name of Sportsperson
|
Discipline
|
Shri Rohit Sharma
|
Cricket
|
Shri Mariyappan T.
|
Para Athletics
|
Ms. Manika Batra
|
Table Tennis
|
Ms. Vinesh
|
Wrestling
|
Ms. Rani
|
Hockey
Rohit Sharma: Records in International Cricket
2. Dronacharya Award
For Life-time Category
|
Name of the Coach
|
Discipline
|
Shri Dharmendra Tiwary
|
Archery
|
Shri Purushotham Rai
|
Athletics
|
Shri Shiv Singh
|
Boxing
|
Shri Romesh Pathania
|
Hockey
|
Shri Krishan Kumar Hooda
|
Kabaddi
|
Shri Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar
|
Para Powerlifting
|
Shri Naresh Kumar
|
Tennis
|
Shri Om Parkash Dahiya
|
Wrestling
For Regular Category'
|
Name of the Coach
|
Discipline
|
Shri Jude Felix Sebastian
|
Hockey
|
Shri Yogesh Malviya
|
Mallakhamb
|
Shri Jaspal Rana
|
Shooting
|
Shri Kuldeep Kumar Handoo
|
Wushu
|
Shri Gaurav Khanna
|
Para-Badminton
3. Arjuna Award
|
Name of the Sportsperson
|
Discipline
|
Shri Atanu Das
|
Archery
|
Ms. Dutee Chand
|
Athletics
|
Shri Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy
|
Badminton
|
Shri Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty
|
Badminton
|
Shri Vishesh Bhriguvanshi
|
Basketball
|
Subedar Manish Kaushik
|
Boxing
|
Ms. Lovlina Borgohain
|
Boxing
|
Shri Ishant Sharma
|
Cricket
|
Ms. Deepti Sharma
|
Cricket
|
Shri Sawant Ajay Anant
|
Equestrian
|
Shri Sandesh Jhingan
|
Football
|
Ms. Aditi Ashok
|
Golf
|
Shri Akashdeep Singh
|
Hockey
|
Ms. Deepika
|
Hockey
|
Shri Deepak
|
Kabaddi
|
Shri Kale Sarika Sudhakar
|
Kho Kho
|
Shri Dattu Baban Bhokanal
|
Rowing
|
Ms. Manu Bhaker
|
Shooting
|
Shri Saurabh Chaudhary
|
Shooting
|
Ms. Madhurika Suhas Patkar
|
Table Tennis
|
Shri Divij Sharan
|
Tennis
|
Shri Shiva Keshavan
|
Winter Sports
|
Ms. Divya Kakran
|
Wrestling
|
Shri Rahul Aware
|
Wrestling
|
Shri Suyash Narayan Jadhav
|
Para Swimming
|
Shri Sandeep
|
Para Athletics
|
Shri Manish Narwal
|
Para Shooting
4. Dhyan Chand Award
|
Name of the Sportsperson
|
Discipline
|
Shri Kuldip Singh Bhullar
|
Athletics
|
Ms. Jincy Philips
|
Athletics
|
Shri Pradeep Shrikrishna Gandhe
|
Badminton
|
Ms. Trupti Murgunde
|
Badminton
|
Ms. N. Usha
|
Boxing
|
Shri Lakha Singh
|
Boxing
|
Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sandhu
|
Football
|
Shri Ajit Singh
|
Hockey
|
Shri Manpreet Singh
|
Kabaddi
|
Shri J. Ranjith Kumar
|
Para Athletics
|
Shri Satyaprakash Tiwari
|
Para Badminton
|
Shri Manjeet Singh
|
Rowing
|
Late Shri Sachin Nag
|
Swimming
|
Shri Nandan P Bal
|
Tennis
|
Shri Netarpal Hooda
|
Wrestling
5. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy
|
Punjab University, Chandigarh
6. Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards 2019
|
Name of the Sportsperson
|
Category
|
Ms. Anita Devi
|
Land Adventure
|
Col. Sarfraz Singh
|
Land Adventure
|
Shri Taka Tamut
|
Land Adventure
|
Shri Narender Singh
|
Land Adventure
|
Shri Keval Hiren Kakka
|
Land Adventure
|
Shri Satendra Singh
|
Water Adventure
|
Shri Gajanand Yadava
|
Air Adventure
|
Late Shri Magan Bissa
|
Life Time Achievement
7. Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar
|
Category
|
Entity recommended for Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar, 2020
|
Identification and Nurturing of Budding and Young Talent
|
· Lakshya Institute
· Army Sports Institute
|
Encouragement to sports through Corporate Social Responsibility
|
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Ltd.
|
Employment of sportspersons and sports welfare measures
|
Air Force Sports Control Board
|
Sports for Development
|
International Institute of Sports Management (IISM)
Some Key Facts
- Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna is the country’s highest sporting honour. It is conferred on sportspersons for spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports for over a period of four years. This year, 5 winners for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna.
- Dronacharya award is awarded to the coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international sports events. This year 8 winners for Life-time Category and 5 winners for Regular Category.
- In 2020, for the Arjuna Award 27 sportspersons have been selected for consistently outstanding performance for four years.
- Dhyan Chand Award is awarded for the contribution to sports development life-time. This year 15 sportspersons have been selected for Dhyan Chand Award.
- Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy is given to the overall top performing university in inter-university tournaments.
- Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar is awarded to the corporate entities (both in the private and public sectors). It's also given to the individuals who have played a clear or visible role within the area of sports promotion and development.
