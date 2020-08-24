National Sports Awards 2020: The Government of India announced the National Sports Awards 2020 on 22 August. For the Arjuna Award, 27 sportspersons have been selected, this year and five names for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award which is the country’s highest sporting honour.

On National Sports Day that is 29 August, 2020, the awardees will receive their awards from the President Ram Nath Kovind at a specially organised function from Rashtrapati Bhawan through virtual mode. Let us tell you the day also coincides with the birthday of legendary hockey Olympian, Dhyan Chand.

List of National Sports Awards 2020 Winners

1. Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

Name of Sportsperson Discipline Shri Rohit Sharma Cricket Shri Mariyappan T. Para Athletics Ms. Manika Batra Table Tennis Ms. Vinesh Wrestling Ms. Rani Hockey

2. Dronacharya Award

For Life-time Category

Name of the Coach Discipline Shri Dharmendra Tiwary Archery Shri Purushotham Rai Athletics Shri Shiv Singh Boxing Shri Romesh Pathania Hockey Shri Krishan Kumar Hooda Kabaddi Shri Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar Para Powerlifting Shri Naresh Kumar Tennis Shri Om Parkash Dahiya Wrestling

For Regular Category'

Name of the Coach Discipline Shri Jude Felix Sebastian Hockey Shri Yogesh Malviya Mallakhamb Shri Jaspal Rana Shooting Shri Kuldeep Kumar Handoo Wushu Shri Gaurav Khanna Para-Badminton

3. Arjuna Award

Name of the Sportsperson Discipline Shri Atanu Das Archery Ms. Dutee Chand Athletics Shri Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy Badminton Shri Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty Badminton Shri Vishesh Bhriguvanshi Basketball Subedar Manish Kaushik Boxing Ms. Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Shri Ishant Sharma Cricket Ms. Deepti Sharma Cricket Shri Sawant Ajay Anant Equestrian Shri Sandesh Jhingan Football Ms. Aditi Ashok Golf Shri Akashdeep Singh Hockey Ms. Deepika Hockey Shri Deepak Kabaddi Shri Kale Sarika Sudhakar Kho Kho Shri Dattu Baban Bhokanal Rowing Ms. Manu Bhaker Shooting Shri Saurabh Chaudhary Shooting Ms. Madhurika Suhas Patkar Table Tennis Shri Divij Sharan Tennis Shri Shiva Keshavan Winter Sports Ms. Divya Kakran Wrestling Shri Rahul Aware Wrestling Shri Suyash Narayan Jadhav Para Swimming Shri Sandeep Para Athletics Shri Manish Narwal Para Shooting

4. Dhyan Chand Award

Name of the Sportsperson Discipline Shri Kuldip Singh Bhullar Athletics Ms. Jincy Philips Athletics Shri Pradeep Shrikrishna Gandhe Badminton Ms. Trupti Murgunde Badminton Ms. N. Usha Boxing Shri Lakha Singh Boxing Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sandhu Football Shri Ajit Singh Hockey Shri Manpreet Singh Kabaddi Shri J. Ranjith Kumar Para Athletics Shri Satyaprakash Tiwari Para Badminton Shri Manjeet Singh Rowing Late Shri Sachin Nag Swimming Shri Nandan P Bal Tennis Shri Netarpal Hooda Wrestling

5. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy

Punjab University, Chandigarh

6. Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards 2019

Name of the Sportsperson Category Ms. Anita Devi Land Adventure Col. Sarfraz Singh Land Adventure Shri Taka Tamut Land Adventure Shri Narender Singh Land Adventure Shri Keval Hiren Kakka Land Adventure Shri Satendra Singh Water Adventure Shri Gajanand Yadava Air Adventure Late Shri Magan Bissa Life Time Achievement

7. Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar

Category Entity recommended for Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar, 2020 Identification and Nurturing of Budding and Young Talent · Lakshya Institute · Army Sports Institute Encouragement to sports through Corporate Social Responsibility Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Ltd. Employment of sportspersons and sports welfare measures Air Force Sports Control Board Sports for Development International Institute of Sports Management (IISM)

Some Key Facts

- Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna is the country’s highest sporting honour. It is conferred on sportspersons for spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports for over a period of four years. This year, 5 winners for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna.

- Dronacharya award is awarded to the coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international sports events. This year 8 winners for Life-time Category and 5 winners for Regular Category.

- In 2020, for the Arjuna Award 27 sportspersons have been selected for consistently outstanding performance for four years.

- Dhyan Chand Award is awarded for the contribution to sports development life-time. This year 15 sportspersons have been selected for Dhyan Chand Award.

- Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy is given to the overall top performing university in inter-university tournaments.

- Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar is awarded to the corporate entities (both in the private and public sectors). It's also given to the individuals who have played a clear or visible role within the area of sports promotion and development.

