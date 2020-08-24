Study at Home
Search

List of National Sports Awards 2020 Winners

National Sports Awards 2020: This year the Government announced the National Sports Awards 2020 on 22 August. For the Arjuna award, this year 27 sportsperson have been selected. Let us have a look at the complete list of the winners of the National Sports Awards 2020.
Aug 24, 2020 13:37 IST
facebook Iconfacebook Iconfacebook Icon
National Sports Awards 2020 Winners
National Sports Awards 2020 Winners

National Sports Awards 2020: The Government of India announced the National Sports Awards 2020 on 22 August. For the Arjuna Award, 27 sportspersons have been selected, this year and five names for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award which is the country’s highest sporting honour.

On National Sports Day that is 29 August, 2020, the awardees will receive their awards from the President Ram Nath Kovind at a specially organised function from Rashtrapati Bhawan through virtual mode. Let us tell you the day also coincides with the birthday of legendary hockey Olympian, Dhyan Chand. 

List of National Sports Awards 2020 Winners

1. Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

Name of Sportsperson

Discipline

Shri Rohit Sharma

Cricket

Shri Mariyappan T.

Para Athletics

Ms. Manika Batra

Table Tennis

Ms. Vinesh

Wrestling

Ms. Rani

Hockey

Rohit Sharma: Records in International Cricket

2. Dronacharya Award

For Life-time Category

Name of the Coach

Discipline

Shri Dharmendra Tiwary

Archery

Shri Purushotham Rai

Athletics

Shri Shiv Singh

Boxing

Shri Romesh Pathania

Hockey

Shri Krishan Kumar Hooda

Kabaddi

Shri Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar

Para Powerlifting

Shri Naresh Kumar

Tennis

Shri Om Parkash Dahiya

Wrestling

For Regular Category'

Name of the Coach

Discipline

Shri Jude Felix Sebastian

Hockey

Shri Yogesh Malviya

Mallakhamb

Shri Jaspal Rana

Shooting

Shri Kuldeep Kumar Handoo

Wushu

Shri Gaurav Khanna

Para-Badminton

3. Arjuna Award

Name of the Sportsperson

Discipline

Shri Atanu Das

Archery

Ms. Dutee Chand

Athletics

Shri Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy

Badminton

Shri Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty

Badminton

Shri Vishesh Bhriguvanshi

Basketball

Subedar Manish Kaushik

Boxing

Ms. Lovlina Borgohain

Boxing

Shri Ishant Sharma

Cricket

Ms. Deepti Sharma

Cricket

Shri Sawant Ajay Anant

Equestrian

Shri Sandesh Jhingan

Football

Ms. Aditi Ashok

Golf

Shri Akashdeep Singh

Hockey

Ms. Deepika

Hockey

Shri Deepak

Kabaddi

Shri Kale Sarika Sudhakar

Kho Kho

Shri Dattu Baban Bhokanal

Rowing

Ms. Manu Bhaker

Shooting

Shri Saurabh Chaudhary

Shooting

Ms. Madhurika Suhas Patkar

Table Tennis

Shri Divij Sharan

Tennis

Shri Shiva Keshavan

Winter Sports

Ms. Divya Kakran

Wrestling

Shri Rahul Aware

Wrestling

Shri Suyash Narayan Jadhav

Para Swimming

Shri Sandeep

Para Athletics

Shri Manish Narwal   

Para Shooting

4. Dhyan Chand Award

Name of the Sportsperson

Discipline

Shri Kuldip Singh Bhullar

Athletics

Ms. Jincy Philips

Athletics

Shri Pradeep Shrikrishna Gandhe

Badminton

Ms. Trupti Murgunde

Badminton

Ms. N. Usha

Boxing

Shri Lakha Singh

Boxing

Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sandhu

Football

Shri Ajit Singh

Hockey

Shri Manpreet Singh

Kabaddi

Shri J. Ranjith Kumar

Para Athletics

Shri Satyaprakash Tiwari

Para Badminton

Shri Manjeet Singh        

Rowing

Late Shri Sachin Nag

Swimming

Shri Nandan P Bal

Tennis

Shri Netarpal Hooda

Wrestling

5. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy

Punjab University, Chandigarh

6. Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards 2019

Name of the Sportsperson

Category

Ms. Anita Devi

Land Adventure

Col. Sarfraz Singh

Land Adventure

Shri Taka Tamut

Land Adventure

Shri Narender Singh

Land Adventure

Shri Keval Hiren Kakka

Land Adventure

Shri Satendra Singh

Water Adventure

Shri Gajanand Yadava

Air Adventure

Late Shri Magan Bissa

Life Time Achievement

7. Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar

Category

Entity recommended for Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar, 2020

Identification and Nurturing of Budding and Young Talent

· Lakshya Institute

· Army Sports Institute

Encouragement to sports through Corporate Social Responsibility

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Ltd.

Employment of sportspersons and sports welfare measures

Air Force Sports Control Board

Sports for Development

 

International Institute of Sports Management (IISM)

Some Key Facts

- Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna is the country’s highest sporting honour. It is conferred on sportspersons for spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports for over a period of four years. This year, 5 winners for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna. 

- Dronacharya award is awarded to the coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international sports events. This year 8 winners for Life-time Category and 5 winners for Regular Category.

- In 2020, for the Arjuna Award 27 sportspersons have been selected for consistently outstanding performance for four years.

- Dhyan Chand Award is awarded for the contribution to sports development life-time. This year 15 sportspersons have been selected for Dhyan Chand Award.

- Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy is given to the overall top performing university in inter-university tournaments.

- Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar is awarded to the corporate entities (both in the private and public sectors). It's also given to the individuals who have played a clear or visible role within the area of sports promotion and development.

List of ICC Champions Trophy-winning Teams

 

Related Categories