Giving due respect to the real-life heroes of the country Government has decided to name the 21 largest unnamed islands of the island on Parakram Diwas. Ross Islands was renamed Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep by the Prime Minister keeping in mind the historical significance of the Andaman & Nicobar Islan. In the row, Neil Island and Havelock Island were also renamed Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep.

Naming of 21 islands of Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees fills heart of every Indian with pride. https://t.co/tKPawExxMT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2023

Param Vir Chakra is the highest wartime gallantry medal for officers and other enlisted personnel of all military branches of India for the highest degree of valour in the presence of the enemy, on land, at sea or in the air. The medal was introduced in January 1950 and with effect from 15 August 1947. It is made of bronze. It can be awarded posthumously. Param Vir Chakra is the equivalent award of Victoria Cross in the United Kingdom and the Medal of Honour in the United States.Let us study about the awardees of Param Vir Chakra through this article.

List of Param Vir Chakra awardees

Name Regiment Date Major Somnath Sharma 4th Battalion, Kumaon Regiment 3 Nov, 1947, Posthumous Second Lieutenant Rama Raghoba Rane Bombay Engineers 8, April, 1948 Naik Jadu Nath Singh 1st Battalion, Rajput Regiment 6 February, 1948, Posthumous Company Havildar Major Piru Singh Shekhawat 6th Battalion, Rajputana Rifles 18 July, 1948, Posthumous Lance Naik Karam Singh Sikh Regiment 13 October, 1948 Captain Gurbachan Singh Salaria 3/1 Gorkha Rifles 5 December, 1961 Major Dhan Singh Thapa 1st Battalion, 8th Gorkha Rifles 21 October, 1962 Subedar Joginder Singh 1st Battalion, Sikh Regiment 23 October, 1962, Posthumous Major Shaitan Singh 13th Battalion, Kumaon Regiment 18 November, 1962,Posthumous Company Quarter Master Havildar Abdul Hamid 4th Battalion, The Grenadiers 10 September, 1965, Posthumous Lieutenant-Colonel Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore 17th Poona Horse 11 September, 1965, Posthumous Lance Naik Albert Ekka 14th Battalion, Brigade of the Guards 4 December, 1971, Posthumous Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon No.18 Squadron, Indian Air Force 14 December, 1971, Posthumous 2/Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal 17 Poona Horse 16 December, 1971, Posthumous Major Hoshiar Singh 3rd Battalion, The Grenadiers Regiment 17 December, 1971 Naib Subedar Bana Singh Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry 23 May, 1987 Major Ramaswamy Parameshwaran 8th Battalion, Mahar Regiment 25 November, 1987, Posthumous Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey 1st Battalion, 11th Gorkha Rifles 3 July, 1999, Posthumous Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav 18th Battalion, The Grenadiers 4 July, 1999 Rifleman Sanjay Kumar 13th Battalion, Jammu & Kashmir Rifles 4 July, 1999 Captain Vikram Batra 13th Battalion, Jammu & Kashmir Rifles 7 July, 1999, Posthumous

The step is seen as an everlasting tribute to our heroes, several of whom had made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. The largest unnamed island will be named after the first Param Vir Chakra awardee, the second largest unnamed island will be named after the second Param Vir Chakra awardee, and so on.

GK Questions and Answers on latest Awards and Honours in India