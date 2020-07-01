JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

List of Param Vir Chakra awardees

Param Vir Chakra is India’s highest wartime gallantry award. It was introduced on 26 January, 1950. It has mostly been awarded posthumously. Let us study about the list of Param Vir Chakra awardees through this article.
Giving due respect to the real-life heroes of the country Government has decided to name the 21 largest unnamed islands of the island on Parakram Diwas. Ross Islands was renamed Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep by the Prime Minister keeping in mind the historical significance of the Andaman & Nicobar Islan. In the row, Neil Island and Havelock Island were also renamed Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep.

Param Vir Chakra is the highest wartime gallantry medal for officers and other enlisted personnel of all military branches of India for the highest degree of valour in the presence of the enemy, on land, at sea or in the air. The medal was introduced in January 1950 and with effect from 15 August 1947. It is made of bronze. It can be awarded posthumously. Param Vir Chakra is the equivalent award of Victoria Cross in the United Kingdom and the Medal of Honour in the United States.Let us study about the awardees of Param Vir Chakra through this article.

List of Param Vir Chakra awardees

 

Name

Regiment

Date

Major Somnath Sharma

4th Battalion, Kumaon Regiment

3 Nov, 1947, Posthumous

Second Lieutenant Rama Raghoba Rane

Bombay Engineers

8, April, 1948

Naik Jadu Nath Singh

1st Battalion, Rajput Regiment

6 February, 1948, Posthumous

Company Havildar Major Piru Singh Shekhawat

6th Battalion, Rajputana Rifles

18 July, 1948,

Posthumous

Lance Naik Karam Singh

Sikh Regiment

13 October, 1948

Captain Gurbachan Singh Salaria

3/1 Gorkha Rifles

5 December, 1961

Major Dhan Singh Thapa

1st Battalion, 8th Gorkha Rifles

21 October, 1962

Subedar Joginder Singh

1st Battalion, Sikh Regiment

23 October, 1962, Posthumous

Major Shaitan Singh

13th Battalion, Kumaon Regiment

18 November, 1962,Posthumous

Company Quarter Master Havildar Abdul Hamid

4th Battalion, The Grenadiers

10 September, 1965, Posthumous

Lieutenant-Colonel Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore

17th Poona Horse

11 September, 1965, Posthumous

Lance Naik Albert Ekka

14th Battalion, Brigade of the Guards

4 December, 1971, Posthumous

Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon

No.18 Squadron, Indian Air Force

14 December, 1971, Posthumous

2/Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal

17 Poona Horse

16 December, 1971, Posthumous

Major Hoshiar Singh

3rd Battalion, The Grenadiers Regiment

17 December, 1971

Naib Subedar Bana Singh

Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry

23 May, 1987

Major Ramaswamy Parameshwaran

8th Battalion, Mahar Regiment

25 November, 1987, Posthumous

Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey

1st Battalion, 11th Gorkha Rifles

3 July, 1999, Posthumous

Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav

18th Battalion, The Grenadiers

4 July, 1999

Rifleman Sanjay Kumar

13th Battalion, Jammu & Kashmir Rifles

4 July, 1999

Captain Vikram Batra

13th Battalion, Jammu & Kashmir Rifles

7 July, 1999, Posthumous

The step is seen as an everlasting tribute to our heroes, several of whom had made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. The largest unnamed island will be named after the first Param Vir Chakra awardee, the second largest unnamed island will be named after the second Param Vir Chakra awardee, and so on.

