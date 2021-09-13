Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

List of Prime Ministers of Afghanistan

Afghanistan is one country which has always been in political turmoil. Take a look at the list of Prime Ministers who have participated in shaping the state and the future of the country below. Recently on September 7, 2021 a new Prime Minister has become in-charge.
Created On: Sep 13, 2021 15:00 IST
Modified On: Sep 13, 2021 15:27 IST
Afghanistan PM
Afghanistan PM

The Prime Minister of Afghanistan has been the talk of the town since the Taliban took over the capital.  President Ashraf Ghani's eloping and the State being left orphaned by US was a condemning act of cruelty watched on mute by the world. Recently on September 7, 2021, it was announced by the officials of Taliban that Mullah Hasan Akhund would be the acting Prime Minister of Afghanistan. Take a look at the list of Prime Minister's the nation has had till now below.

Prime Ministers of Afghanistan:

Prime Minister of Afghanistan has been a post within the cabinet of Afghanistan. It was created in 1927 as an official appointed by the King of the country. By that time Afghanistan was a Monarchical state. The Kingdom of Afghanistan ended in 1973 and the post till then was held by men who were the chief advisors of the King. 

List of Prime Ministers in the Kingdom of Afghanistan:

At the time Afghanistan was a Kingdom, the King himself was the chairman of the Council of Ministers. It was only in his absence that the Prime Minister was the acting chairman of the council. 

In 1963, it became that the head of the state would be the Prime Minister of Afghanistan and he had the power to summon the Electoral College in case the King died. 

Take a look at the list of all Prime Ministers below.  

Name

Year

Shir Ahmad

1927-29

Shir Giyan

Jan-Nov 1929

Mohammad Hashim Khan

1929-46

Amanat Lewana

1944-46

Shah Mahmud Khan

1946-53

Mohammed Daoud Khan

1953-63

Mohammad Yusuf

1963-65

Mohammad Hashim Maiwandwal

1965-67

Abdullah Yaqta

1967

Mohammad Nur Ahmad Etemadi

1967-71

Abdul Zahir

1971-72

Mohammad Musa Shafiq

1972-73

 

List of Prime Ministers of Democratic Republic of Afghanistan:

Afghanistan became a Democratic Republic in 1978 when Mohammed Daoud Khan started the Saur Revolution. The President was incharge of the appointment of the Prime Minister during that time and it was the Prime Minister's job to appoint the Council of Ministers. Take a look at the list below.

 

Name

Duration

Political Party

Nur Muhammad Taraki

May 1978-Mar 1979

People's Democratic Party

Hafizullah Amin

Mar 1979-Dec 1979

People's Democratic Party

Babrak Karmal

Dec 1979- Jun 1981

People's Democratic Party

Sultan Ali Keshtmand

Jun 1981- May 1988

People's Democratic Party

Mohammad Hasan Sharq

May 1988-Feb 1989

Independent

Sultan Ali Keshtmand

Feb 1989- May 1990

People's Democratic Party

Fazal Haw Khaliqyar

May 1990- Apr 1992

People's Democratic Party (Parcham Faction)

Related| Why a 40 km wall has been built by Greece on its border with Turkey?

List of Prime Ministers of Islamic State of Afghanistan:

The Government of Mohammad Najibullah had collapsed, creating a transitional state. The office of PM was then again in an important role in the history of the country. Take a look below.

Name

Duration

Political Party

Abdul Sabur Farid Kohistani

July 1992-August 1992

Hezb-e Islami Gulbuddin

Gulbuddin Hekmatayar

June 1993-June 1994

Hezb-e Gulbuddin

Arsala Rahmani Daulat

June 1994-1995

Ittehad-e Islami

Ahmad Shah Ahmadzai

1995- June 1996

Ittehad e Islami

Gulbuddin Hekmatayar

June 1996-Aug 1997

Hazb-e Islami Gulbuddin

Abdul Rahim Ghafoorzai

Aug 1997

Independent

 

List of Prime Ministers of Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan: 

The Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan cancelled the title when the Taliban took over it in 1996.  Take a look below.

Name

Year

Political Affiliation

Mullah Mohammad Rabbani

Sep 1996-Apr 2001

Taliban

Abdul Kabir

Apr 2001-Nov 2001

Taliban

Hasan Akhund

Sep 2021

Taliban

The deputy leader of the Taliban was called the Prime Minister then. As Mohammad Rabbani died in 2001, this office of PM was not revived. The position of Prime Minister was finally reinstated in September 2021. So, this was the complete list of Prime Ministers of Afghanistan. Read more about the country and its crisis in the linked articles provided here. 

Also Read| List of Taliban's most powerful members

Afghanistan: Know its history, geography, map, language, culture, religion and more

