List of Prime Ministers of Afghanistan

The Prime Minister of Afghanistan has been the talk of the town since the Taliban took over the capital. President Ashraf Ghani's eloping and the State being left orphaned by US was a condemning act of cruelty watched on mute by the world. Recently on September 7, 2021, it was announced by the officials of Taliban that Mullah Hasan Akhund would be the acting Prime Minister of Afghanistan. Take a look at the list of Prime Minister's the nation has had till now below.

Prime Ministers of Afghanistan:

Prime Minister of Afghanistan has been a post within the cabinet of Afghanistan. It was created in 1927 as an official appointed by the King of the country. By that time Afghanistan was a Monarchical state. The Kingdom of Afghanistan ended in 1973 and the post till then was held by men who were the chief advisors of the King.

List of Prime Ministers in the Kingdom of Afghanistan:

At the time Afghanistan was a Kingdom, the King himself was the chairman of the Council of Ministers. It was only in his absence that the Prime Minister was the acting chairman of the council.

In 1963, it became that the head of the state would be the Prime Minister of Afghanistan and he had the power to summon the Electoral College in case the King died.

Take a look at the list of all Prime Ministers below.

Name Year Shir Ahmad 1927-29 Shir Giyan Jan-Nov 1929 Mohammad Hashim Khan 1929-46 Amanat Lewana 1944-46 Shah Mahmud Khan 1946-53 Mohammed Daoud Khan 1953-63 Mohammad Yusuf 1963-65 Mohammad Hashim Maiwandwal 1965-67 Abdullah Yaqta 1967 Mohammad Nur Ahmad Etemadi 1967-71 Abdul Zahir 1971-72 Mohammad Musa Shafiq 1972-73

List of Prime Ministers of Democratic Republic of Afghanistan:

Afghanistan became a Democratic Republic in 1978 when Mohammed Daoud Khan started the Saur Revolution. The President was incharge of the appointment of the Prime Minister during that time and it was the Prime Minister's job to appoint the Council of Ministers. Take a look at the list below.

Name Duration Political Party Nur Muhammad Taraki May 1978-Mar 1979 People's Democratic Party Hafizullah Amin Mar 1979-Dec 1979 People's Democratic Party Babrak Karmal Dec 1979- Jun 1981 People's Democratic Party Sultan Ali Keshtmand Jun 1981- May 1988 People's Democratic Party Mohammad Hasan Sharq May 1988-Feb 1989 Independent Sultan Ali Keshtmand Feb 1989- May 1990 People's Democratic Party Fazal Haw Khaliqyar May 1990- Apr 1992 People's Democratic Party (Parcham Faction)

List of Prime Ministers of Islamic State of Afghanistan:

The Government of Mohammad Najibullah had collapsed, creating a transitional state. The office of PM was then again in an important role in the history of the country. Take a look below.

Name Duration Political Party Abdul Sabur Farid Kohistani July 1992-August 1992 Hezb-e Islami Gulbuddin Gulbuddin Hekmatayar June 1993-June 1994 Hezb-e Gulbuddin Arsala Rahmani Daulat June 1994-1995 Ittehad-e Islami Ahmad Shah Ahmadzai 1995- June 1996 Ittehad e Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatayar June 1996-Aug 1997 Hazb-e Islami Gulbuddin Abdul Rahim Ghafoorzai Aug 1997 Independent

List of Prime Ministers of Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan:

The Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan cancelled the title when the Taliban took over it in 1996. Take a look below.

Name Year Political Affiliation Mullah Mohammad Rabbani Sep 1996-Apr 2001 Taliban Abdul Kabir Apr 2001-Nov 2001 Taliban Hasan Akhund Sep 2021 Taliban

The deputy leader of the Taliban was called the Prime Minister then. As Mohammad Rabbani died in 2001, this office of PM was not revived. The position of Prime Minister was finally reinstated in September 2021. So, this was the complete list of Prime Ministers of Afghanistan. Read more about the country and its crisis in the linked articles provided here.

