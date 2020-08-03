As soon as we are having the scientific research and development in the field of medical, space exploration etc. the development in the field of defence technology is also getting momentum.

After the induction of Rafale (4.5th generation aircraft) in the Indian Air Force, everyone is wondering about the 5th generation of the aircrafts.

In this article, we have listed the name of the aircrafts belongs to the 5th generation.

What is the definition of the Fifth Generation Aircraft?

There is no accepted or accurate definition of fifth-generation fighter Jet. But Lockheed Martin the manufacturer defined it as; incorporation the most modern technologies, such as all-aspect stealth even when armed, advanced avionics features, highly integrated computer systems, low-probability-of-intercept radar (LPIR), and high-performance airframes.

List of the 5th Generation Fighter Aircrafts:-

Aircraft name Country Introduction 1. Boeing-Saab T-7 Red Hawk (T-X) USA 2023, in-development 2. Chengdu (AVIC) J-20 (Black Eagle) China 2017, Active, Limited service 3. HAL AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft) India 2030, in-development 4. HAL Sukhoi PMF/FGFA India 2019, (currently cancelled) 5. HESA F-313 Qaher (Conqueror) Iran 6. KAI KF-X South Korea 2028, in-development 7. Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor USA 2005 (Active, In service) 8. Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II USA 2016 (Active, In service) 9. Mitsubishi X-2 (ATD-X / Shinshin) Japan 2016, Status: Retired, Limited Service 10. Northrop Grumman T-X (Model 400) USA 2017, Cancelled 11. Northrop-McDonnell Douglas YF-23 (Black Widow II) USA 1990,Cancelled, 12. Stavatti Javelin T-X USA 2017, Cancelled, 13. Sukhoi Su-57 (Felon) Russia 2019, in development 14. TAI TF-X (F-X) Turkey 2030, in development

Description of Best 5th Generation fighter aircraft:-

American Lockheed F-22 "Raptor:-

American Lockheed F-22 "Raptor is the most cutting-edge fighter aircraft currently in existence.

The F-22 Raptor is a twin-engine,single-seat, all-weather stealth tactical fighter aircraft developed for the United States Air Force. Its maximum speed is 2,574 kph and the service ceiling is 50,000 feet.

2. HAL AMCA- India:-

India wants to join the league of the countries (USA, Russia and Japan)-operators of the only Fifth Generation Fighters in the world. India has partnered with Russia to build this 5th Generation Aircraft in Aero India 2013.

This AMCA will be a twin-engine, single-seat with a diamond-shaped aircraft with inherent stealth features. It would be completed by 2030.

3. Sukhoi Su-57 (Felon)-Russia:-

The Russian Sukhoi Su-57 is a Fifth Generation multirole aircraft is in development to lock horns with American Lockheed F-22 "Raptor"- the world's first 5th gen fighter aircraft.

The Sukhoi Su-57 will have the latest aviation technology,radar-absorbing materials, weaponry to provide for excellent performance, and agility and response for the unseen conflicts ahead.

4. Chengdu J-20-China:-

The Chinese Chengdu J-20 "Black Eagle" is a 5th Generation fighter aircraft with stealth characteristics not unlike the American Lockheed F-22 Raptor. The Chinese J-20 aircraft is the direct answer of the American Lockheed F-22 "Raptor. The maximum speed of the J20 is 2,100 kph and the service ceiling is 59,055 feet.

