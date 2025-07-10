List of Top 10 Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles in 2025

Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) are incredibly powerful weapons, capable of delivering a nuclear warhead across continents. They can fly over 5,500 kilometres to targets on every continent except Antarctica. ICBMs are shot directly out of the atmosphere, but they enter the atmosphere at high speed and follow a ballistic arc, a curved path, to their destination. They can be launched from fixed underground silos, mobile road trucks or submarines. These missiles are now fitted with multiple independent reentry vehicles (MIRVs), each of which can target separate targets. Moving at hypersonic speeds, they’re exceedingly difficult to intercept. ICBMs have long been an essential pillar of any country’s nuclear deterrent. As of 2025, Russia has the most ICBMs, with an estimated 306 strategic missiles with a potential payload of up to 1,185 nuclear warheads.

Check Out| Which Country Has the Best and Most Powerful Air Defence System in the World? List of Top 10 Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles in the World Based on the latest data, here are the top 10 Intercontinental Ballistic missiles in the world: Rank Missile Name Country Key Features 1 RS-28 Sarmat (Satan II) Russia Heavy MIRV payload, advanced countermeasures, up to 18,000 km range. 2 DF-41 China Road-mobile, MIRV capable, up to 15,000 km range. 3 LGM-35 Sentinel United States Next-gen, solid-fuelled, replacing Minuteman III. 4 Trident II D5 United States/UK Submarine-launched, highly accurate, MIRV capable. 5 RS-24 Yars Russia Mobile/silo-based, MIRV capable, advanced penetration aids. 6 M51 France Submarine-launched, MIRV capable, up to 10,000 km range. 7 R-29RMU2.1 Layner Russia Submarine-launched, up to 12 MIRVs, 12,000 km range. 8 LGM-30G Minuteman III United States Land-based, MIRV capable, long operational history. 9 JL-2 China Submarine-launched, MIRV capable, 8,000 km range. 10 Agni-V India Road-mobile can reach targets up to 5,000-8,000 km.

#1. RS-28 Sarmat (Satan II) Source: Defence Security Asia The RS-28 Sarmat, developed by Russia, is the world’s heaviest ICBM, weighing 208.1 tonnes and measuring 35.3 metres long. With a range of 18,000 km, it can target any location globally from silo-based launch sites. The liquid-fuelled missile carries 10 MIRV warheads (750 kt each) or 3 Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles, alongside countermeasures to evade missile defences. It employs FOBS (Fractional Orbital Bombardment System) technology, enabling attacks over the South Pole to bypass northern defence systems. #2. DF-41 Source: Missile Threat - CSIS China’s DF-41 is a road-mobile ICBM with a 12,000–15,000 km range and Mach 25 speed, making it one of the fastest missiles globally. It carries 10 MIRVs (150 kt each) and uses BeiDou satellite guidance for 100-metre accuracy.

Deployed in 2017, it enhances China’s nuclear deterrence against U.S. missile defences. The 72-metre-long, solid-fuel missile is operated by the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force and was first publicly displayed during China’s 2019 National Day parade. #3. LGM-35 Sentinel Source: Military Review The U.S. LGM-35 Sentinel, set to replace the Minuteman III by 2030, is a silo-based, three-stage solid-fuel ICBM. It will carry W87 mod 0 (300 kt) or mod 1 (475 kt) thermonuclear warheads with ground/air-burst capabilities. With an estimated 13,000 km range, its development costs have surged to $140.9 billion, delaying deployment to 2030. Managed by Northrop Grumman, it ensures U.S. land-based deterrence through 2075. #4. Trident II D5 Source: Nuclear Companion The Trident II D5, operated by the U.S. and UK, is a submarine-launched ICBM with a 12,000 km range and Mach 24 speed. It carries 8 MIRVs (475 kt each) and uses stellar-inertial guidance for 90-metre accuracy. Deployed on Ohio-class and Vanguard submarines, it is a key component of NATO’s nuclear triad, with over 190 successful test launches.

#5. RS-24 Yars Source: Getty Images The RS-24 Yars is a modern Russian intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) designed for both silo and mobile launch platforms. It is a three-stage, solid-fueled missile with a maximum range of 10,500 km and a launch weight of 49,000 kg. The RS-24 Yars can carry up to 10 MIRV warheads, each with a yield of 150–300 kilotons, and features advanced penetration aids and decoys to defeat missile defence systems. Its guidance system combines inertial navigation with Russia’s GLONASS satellite system, achieving an accuracy of around 250 metres CEP. The missile’s ability to manoeuvre during flight and deploy countermeasures makes it highly survivable and effective against modern defences. Explore| List of Countries Larger than India: In Size, Order and Area-wise #6. M51

Source: Missile Threat - CSIS The M51 is France’s primary submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), forming the backbone of its sea-based nuclear deterrent. Entering service in 2010, the M51 is a solid-fuelled, three-stage missile with a range of 8,000 km. It is 13 metres long, 2.35 metres in diameter, and weighs 53,000 kg at launch. The M51 can carry 4–6 MIRVs, each equipped with TN-75 or TNO nuclear warheads with yields up to 150 kilotons. The missile is deployed on France’s Triomphant-class submarines, with each submarine able to carry up to 16 missiles. The M51 features advanced guidance and penetration aids, enabling it to evade modern missile defence systems. #7. R-29RMU2.1 Layner Source: Missile Threat - CSIS The R-29RMU2.1 Layner is a Russian submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) and a major advancement in Russia’s naval nuclear arsenal. With a maximum range of 12,000 km, it can strike targets across continents from Russian waters.

The missile is capable of carrying up to 12 low-yield MIRV warheads, allowing for flexible targeting and overwhelming enemy missile defences with decoys and countermeasures. The Layner is deployed on Delta IV-class submarines and can be configured with different warhead combinations to suit mission requirements. Its advanced systems are designed to penetrate modern anti-ballistic missile shields, ensuring a credible second-strike capability. #8. LGM-30G Minuteman III Source: Vajiram & Ravi The LGM-30G Minuteman III is the backbone of the United States’ land-based nuclear deterrent, in service since 1970. This silo-based, three-stage solid-fuel ICBM has a range of 13,000 km, allowing it to reach targets across continents. The missile is 18.2 metres long, 1.85 metres in diameter, and weighs about 34,467 kg at launch.

Originally designed to carry up to three MIRVs, current configurations typically carry a single W78 or W87 warhead with yields between 300–475 kilotons for arms control compliance. Its guidance system combines inertial navigation with GPS updates, achieving a high accuracy of 120 meters CEP. The Minuteman III is stored in hardened underground silos, ready for rapid launch and protected against attacks. #9. JL-2 Source: Global Times The JL-2 is China’s second-generation submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), providing the People’s Liberation Army Navy with a credible sea-based nuclear deterrent. With an estimated range of 7,000–8,000 km, the JL-2 can strike targets throughout Asia and reach parts of the United States from Chinese waters. It is deployed on the Type 094 Jin-class nuclear submarines, each capable of carrying up to 12 missiles. The JL-2 uses solid-fuel propulsion, enhancing its readiness and reducing launch preparation time.

It can carry 3–4 MIRVs, each with an estimated yield of around 90 kilotons, and employs an inertial guidance system, likely supplemented by China’s BeiDou satellite navigation for improved accuracy. #10. Agni-V Source: India Today India’s Agni-V is a state-of-the-art, road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to significantly enhance the country’s nuclear deterrence capabilities. With an impressive range of 7,000–8,000 km, Agni-V can cover almost all of Asia and parts of Europe, bringing key strategic regions within its reach. The missile features a three-stage, solid-fuel propulsion system with advanced composite materials, making it both lighter and more efficient. Agni-V can carry 3–6 tested MIRV nuclear warheads, with future upgrades allowing for up to 10–12 warheads, each with a yield of up to 150 kilotons. Its terminal speed reaches Mach 24 (about 29,400 km/h), making it one of the fastest missiles in the world.

The missile uses a highly accurate ring laser gyroscope inertial navigation system, optionally augmented by GPS/NavIC, achieving a remarkable accuracy of less than 10 meters CEP. The canisterised launch system ensures rapid deployment and high mobility, giving India’s Strategic Forces Command greater operational flexibility. Agni-V is a cornerstone of India’s nuclear triad and supports the nation’s commitment to a credible minimum deterrence and “No First Use” policy. What is the Most Powerful Intercontinental Ballistic Missile in the World? The most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in the world as of 2025 is the RS-28 Sarmat, also known as "Satan II", developed and deployed by Russia. The Sarmat is a super-heavy, silo-based missile with a launch weight of over 208 tonnes and a length of 35.3 metres. It boasts an operational range of up to 18,000 kilometres, making it the world’s longest-range ICBM.