List of the Books and Authors in Ancient India
The Harappan people knew how to write; unfortunately, their script has not been deciphered. But the literary tradition of India clearly goes back more than 300 years, Sanskrit dominated, first in its Vedic and later in its classical form.
Here, we are giving a list of the books and authors in Ancient India which is very useful for the preparation of competitive examinations like UPSC-prelims, SSC, State Services, NDA, CDS, Railways etc.
|
Books
|
Authors
|
Mudrarakshasa
|
Vishakhadatta
|
Rajtarangini
|
Kalhana
|
Kathasaritsagar
|
Shaivite Somadeva
|
Kamasutra
|
Vatsayana
|
Prashnottarmalika
|
Amoghavarsha
|
Swapanvasdattam
|
Bhasa
|
Buddha Charita
|
Asvaghosa
|
Natyashastra
|
Bharata Muni
|
Abhigyan Shakuntala
Vikramorvashi
Raghuvansan
|
Kalidasa
|
Amarkosa
|
Amarasimha
|
Panchsidhantika
Brihat Samhita
|
Varharmihara
|
Surya Sidhanta
Aryabhatta
|
Aryabhatta
|
Panch tantra
|
Vishnu Sharma
|
Nitisara
|
Kamandaka
|
Aihole Prasasti
|
Ravi Kriti
|
Indica
|
Megasthanese
|
Arthasastra
|
Kautilya
|
Charaka Samhita
|
Charaka
|
Lilawati
|
Bhaskara II
|
Harshacharita
Kadambari
Nagananda
Ratnavali
|
Bāṇabhaṭṭa
|
Gathasaptashati
|
Hala
|
Astadhyayi
|
Panini
|
Mahabhasya
|
Patanjali
|
Naishadhacharitra
|
Sri Harsha
|
Mrichhakatika
|
Shudraka
|
Gitagovinda
|
Jayadeva
|
Navratna
|
Virsena
