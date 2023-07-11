The Harappan people knew how to write; unfortunately, their script has not been deciphered. But the literary tradition of India clearly goes back more than 300 years, Sanskrit dominated, first in its Vedic and later in its classical form.

Here, we are giving a list of the books and authors in Ancient India which is very useful for the preparation of competitive examinations like UPSC-prelims, SSC, State Services, NDA, CDS, Railways etc.

Books Authors Mudrarakshasa Vishakhadatta Rajtarangini Kalhana Kathasaritsagar Shaivite Somadeva Kamasutra Vatsayana Prashnottarmalika Amoghavarsha Swapanvasdattam Bhasa Buddha Charita Asvaghosa Natyashastra Bharata Muni Abhigyan Shakuntala Vikramorvashi Raghuvansan Kalidasa Amarkosa Amarasimha Panchsidhantika Brihat Samhita Varharmihara Surya Sidhanta Aryabhatta Aryabhatta Panch tantra Vishnu Sharma Nitisara Kamandaka Aihole Prasasti Ravi Kriti Indica Megasthanese Arthasastra Kautilya Charaka Samhita Charaka Lilawati Bhaskara II Harshacharita Kadambari Nagananda Ratnavali Bāṇabhaṭṭa Gathasaptashati Hala Astadhyayi Panini Mahabhasya Patanjali Naishadhacharitra Sri Harsha Mrichhakatika Shudraka Gitagovinda Jayadeva Navratna Virsena

