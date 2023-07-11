List of the Books and Authors in Ancient India

India has a rich literary heritage that dates back thousands of years. Ancient Indian books cover a wide range of subjects, including philosophy, religion, science, medicine, mathematics, literature, and more.
Check the list of Ancient Books and Authors
The Harappan people knew how to write; unfortunately, their script has not been deciphered. But the literary tradition of India clearly goes back more than 300 years, Sanskrit dominated, first in its Vedic and later in its classical form.

Here, we are giving a list of the books and authors in Ancient India which is very useful for the preparation of competitive examinations like UPSC-prelims, SSC, State Services, NDA, CDS, Railways etc.

Books

Authors

Mudrarakshasa

Vishakhadatta

Rajtarangini

Kalhana

Kathasaritsagar

Shaivite Somadeva

Kamasutra

Vatsayana

Prashnottarmalika

Amoghavarsha

Swapanvasdattam

Bhasa

Buddha Charita

Asvaghosa

Natyashastra

Bharata Muni

Abhigyan Shakuntala

Vikramorvashi

Raghuvansan

 

Kalidasa

Amarkosa

Amarasimha

Panchsidhantika

Brihat Samhita

Varharmihara

Surya Sidhanta

Aryabhatta

Aryabhatta

Panch tantra

Vishnu Sharma

Nitisara

Kamandaka

Aihole Prasasti

Ravi Kriti

Indica

Megasthanese

Arthasastra

Kautilya

Charaka Samhita

Charaka

Lilawati

Bhaskara II

Harshacharita

Kadambari

Nagananda

Ratnavali

 

Bāṇabhaṭṭa

Gathasaptashati

Hala

Astadhyayi

Panini

Mahabhasya

Patanjali

Naishadhacharitra

Sri Harsha

Mrichhakatika

Shudraka

Gitagovinda

Jayadeva

Navratna

Virsena

