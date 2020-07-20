

The Grandmaster is the highest title a chess player can attain apart from the World Champion. The title of Grandmaster (GM) is awarded to chess players by the world chess organization FIDE. This is the French acronym of 'The Fédération Internationale des Échecs'.

The title of Grandmaster can be attained by both men and women. Till July 2020, 1918 GM titles have been awarded by the FIDE, and the majority of them are win by the men. Nona Gaprindashvili (Georgia) was the first women's Grandmasters (GM) in the world in 1978.

Russia has the highest number of Grandmasters I .e.256 in the world followed by the USA (102) and Germany (96). India has 65 GM which is more than 48 of China. Now let us have a look at the list of top 20 chess Grandmasters in the world.

List of Top 20 Chess Players in the world 2020:-

Player Country Rating 1. Carlsen, Magnus Norway 2863 2. Caruana, Fabiano USA 2835 3. Ding, Liren China 2791 4. Nepomniachtchi, Ian Russia 2784 5. Vachier-Lagrave, Maxime France 2778 6. Grischuk, Alexander Russia 2777 7. Aronian, Levon Armenia 2773 8. So, Wesley USA 2770 9. Radjabov, Teimour Azerbaijan 2765 10. Giri, Anish Netherlands 2764 11. Mamedyarov, Shakhriyar Azerbaijan 2764 12. Wang, Hao China 2763 13.Rapport, Richard Hungry 2760 14.Dominguez Perez, Leinier USA 2758 15. Anand, Viswanathan India 2753 16. Duda, Jan-Krzysztof Poland 2753 17. Karjakin, Sergey Russia 2752 18. Nakamura, Hikaru USA 2736 19. Topalov, Veselin Bulgaria 2735 20. Wei, Yi China 2732

In the top 20 list, the USA has the highest number of 4 GM, China has 3, Russia has 3, Azerbaijan has 2, India has one.

Carlsen Magnus of Norway is the number one chess player with the highest 2863 rating points. India’s Vishwanathan Anand is at the 15th position with 2753 rating points. It is surprising that overall India has 65 Grandmasters in the world but only V. Anand figures in the top 20 list.

Magnus Carlsen of Norway has won 4 world champion titles and he is the number one player since 2013. Currently, he has world rank one, continent (continent) rank one, and national rank one.

Vidit Santosh Gujrathi from India is at the 23rd rank in the world. He has 2726 rating points which is just 27 points lesser than Anand.

Raunak Sadhwani is the latest (65th) Grandmaster (GM) from India. He is also the Nagpur's first chess Grandmaster (GM) and youngest GM from Maharashtra.

Raunak is the 9th youngest GM in the world and 4th youngest Grandmaster in India. The title of the youngest grandmaster from India is held by the D Gukesh. He achieved this feat at the age of 12 years, 7 months, and 17 in 2019.

Koneru, Humpy is the leading women chess player in the world (rank 3) by having 2586 rating points in the world. She is India’s number one rank player.

So this was the list of top 20 chess players in the world in 2020. This list is very important for various competitive exams to be held in India.



