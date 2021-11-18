List of Tribals Museums in India 

In a bid to recognize the heroic and patriotic deeds of the tribal people who refused to be bowed down and continued their struggle against the Britishers, Minister of State Tribal Affairs, Renuka Singh, has sanctioned museums dedicated to tribal freedom fighters in 10 Indian states.

On the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a museum dedicated to Birsa Munda. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Our duty to take this soul of India which draws its energy from the tribal community to newer heights."

Nine out of ten museums are under construction in the country. The upcoming museums are situated in Rajpipla in Gujarat, Lambasingi in Andhra Pradesh, Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Kozhikode in Kerala, Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, Hyderabad in Telangana, Tamenglong in Manipur, Kelsih in Mizoram, and Ponda in Goa.

List of Tribal Museums in India

1- Birsa Munda Museum: Bhagwan Birsa Munda Smriti Udyan-sah-Swatantrata Senani Sangrahalaya has been created in Ranchi's prison where Birsa Munda died in 1900 when he was 24 years old. A 25-foot statue of Birsa Munda along with other tribal heroes has been erected.

The museum will have a light and sound show and a display is entirely dedicated to Birsa Munda. It also has a mixed-media mural with a motion sensor, interactive multi-touch walls, and a hologram projection.

2- Tribal Museum in Rajpipla: In 2018, Vijay Rupani's government announced the construction of a 70-acre museum. The museum will house 3D and 7D technology enabled displays to show historic events in three phases-- pre-1857, 1857 to the end of the 19th century, and the 20th century up to Indian Independence.

As part of Rs. 100 crores project Centre and State government are contributing Rs. 50 crores each. The museum was expected to be completed by 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

3- Tribal Museum in Lambasingini: A tribal freedom fighters museum dedicated to Alluri Sitarama Raju will come up in Andhra Pradesh's Lambasingi. The state government will contribute Rs. 20 crores while the centre will contribute Rs. 15 crores as part of Rs. 35 crore project.

The museum with state of the art technology is divided into four zones-- A, B, C and D. Zone A of the museum will house three galleries that will depict the living conditions of the tribals prior to the colonial era. Zone B will highlight the era when the Britishers infiltrated the lives of the tribals. Zone C will show the life of the tribals during the pre-independence era, the freedom struggle, and Indian Independence. Zone D will present the current living standards, livelihood and recognition of the tribals in the state.



4- Tribal Museum in Raipur: A tribal museum in Chhattisgarh will be set up at the cost of Rs. 27 crores in an area of around 22 acres in Naya Raipur.

The museum will be named after Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh, a freedom fighter from Chhattisgarh who made a tremendous contribution to the freedom struggle of 1857.

5- Tribal Museum in Kozhikode: A museum in memory of freedom fighters from tribal communities in Kerala will be set up using Rs. 16 crore central grant.

Although the fund was sanctioned in the year 2017-2018, the foundation stone for the museum was laid on the KIRTADS campus in February this year. The museum is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

6- Tribal Museum in Chhindwara: Rs. 39 crores tribal museum is dedicated to various tribal leaders of Madhya Pradesh. The museum is a part of 'Support to Tribal Research Institutions' to shed light on the heritage of tribal freedom fighters and their contribution.

7- Tribal Museum in Hyderabad: Ramji Gond memorial museum in Telangana will be established as part of a central scheme. The foundation stone for the museum will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming days.

8- Tribal Museum in Manipur: Rani Gaidinliu museum will be set up in Makhal Village of Manipur to recognize the heroic and patriotic deeds by the tribal freedom fighters' in India's Independence. Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for the museum in the coming days.

9- Tribal Museum in Kelsih: The upcoming tribal freedom fighters' museum will be set up in Mizoram's Mualongo, Kelsih. The estimated cost of the project is Rs. 15 crores which were sanctioned in the year 2019-20. The museum will commemorate the contributions of tribal freedom fighters.

10- Tribal Museum in Ponda: A museum will be established for the contribution of tribal heroes during the Indian freedom struggle in Goa.

Significance of the tribal museums

The tribal museums in the country will educate the younger generation about India's tribal history and will boost tourism in those regions. The museums will further preserve and promote songs, music, art skills, handicraft and crafts passed down from generation to generation.

