List of Vice Presidents of the US

The Vice President of the United States is the second-highest-ranking official in the United States government. This article lists all of the Vice Presidents of the United States, from John Adams to Kamala Harris. It also includes information about the Vice President's role in the government.
 The Vice President of the United States is the second-highest-ranking official in the United States government, after the President. 

The Vice President is also the President of the Senate, but they only vote to break a tie. The Vice President is elected on the same ticket as the President, and they serve the same term of office. 

Here is the list of all the Vice Presidents of the United States:

Name

Term

Party

John Adams

21 April 1789- 4 March 1797

Pro-Administration/ Federalist

Thomas Jefferson

4 March 1797- 4 March 1801

Democratic-Republican

Aaron Burr

4 March 1801- 4 March 1805

Democratic-Republican

George Clinton

4 March 1805- 20 April 1812

Democratic-Republican

Elbridge Gerry

4 March 1813- 23 November 1814

Democratic-Republican

Daniel D. Tompkins

4 March 1817- 4 March 1825

Democratic-Republican

John C. Calhoun

4 March 1825- December 28, 1832

Democratic-Republican/ Nullifier

Martin Van Buren

4 March 1833- 4 March 1837

Democratic

Richard M. Johnson

4 March 1837- 4 March 1841

Democratic

John Tyler

4 March 1841- 4 April 1841

Whig

George M. Dallas

4 March 1845- 4 March 1849

Democratic

Millard Fillmore

4 March 1849- 9 July 1850

Whig

William R. King

4 March 1853- 18 April 1853

Democratic

John C. Breckinridge

4 March 1857- 4 March 1861

Democratic

Hannibal Hamlin

4 March 1861- 4 March 1865

Republican

Andrew Johnson

4 March 1865- 15 April 1865

National Union

Schuyler Colfax

4 March 1869- 4 March 1873

Republican

Henry Wilson

4 March 1873- 22 November 1875

Republican

William A. Wheeler

4 March 1877- 4 March 1881

Republican

Chester A. Arthur

4 March 1881- 19 September 1881

Republican

Thomas A. Hendricks

4 March 1885- 25 November 1885

Democratic

Levi P. Morton

4 March 1889- 4 March 1893

Republican

Adlai E. Stevenson I

4 March 1893- 4 March 1897

Democratic

Garret A. Hobart

4 March 1897- November 21 1899

Republican

Theodore Roosevelt

4 March 1901- 14 September 1901

Republican

Charles W. Fairbanks

4 March 1905- 4 March 1909

Republican

James S. Sherman

4 March 1909- 30 October 1912

Republican

Thomas R. Marshall

4 March 1913- 4 March 1921

Democratic

Calvin Coolidge

4 March 1921- 2 August 1923

Republican

Charles G. Dawes

4 March 1925- 4 March 1929

Republican

Charles Curtis

4 March 1929- 4 March 1933

Republican

John Nance Garner

4 March 1933- 20 January 1941

Democratic

Henry A. Wallace

20 January 1941- 20 January 1945

Democratic

Henry S. Truman

20 January 1945- 12 April 1945

Democratic

Alben W. Barkley

20 January 1949- 20 January 1953

Democratic

Richard Nixon

20 January 1953- 20 January 1961

Republican

Lyndon B. Johnson

20 January 1961- 22 November 1963

Democratic

Hubert Humphrey

20 January 1965- 20 January 1969 

Democratic

Spiro Agnew 

20 January 1969- 10 October 1973

Republican

Gerald Ford

6 December 1973- 9 August 1974

Republican

Nelson Rockefeller

19 December 1974- 20 January 1977

Republican

Walter Mondale

20 January 1977- 20 January 1981

Democratic

George. H. W. Bush

20 January 1981- 20 January 1989

Republican

Dan Quayle

20 January 1989- 20 January 1993

Republican

Al Gore

20 January 1993- 20 January 2001

Democratic

Dick Cheney

20 January 2001- 20 January 2009

Republican

Joe Biden

20 January 2009- 20 January 2017

Democratic

Mike Pence

20 January 2017- 20 January 2021

Republican

Kamala Harris

20 January 2021- Incumbent

Democratic

The Vice President has a number of important duties, including:

Preside over the Senate: The Vice President is also the President of the Senate, but they only vote to break a tie.

Advise and assist the President: The Vice President is the President's closest advisor, and they often help to make decisions.

Act as an Immediate President: In the event of the President's death, resignation, or disability the Vice President becomes the acting President. 

Vice Presidents of the US: Important Points

  • Kamala Harris is the 49th Vice President of the United States. She is the first woman, first African American, and first Asian American to hold the office.
  • The Vice President is elected on the same ticket as the President, and they serve the same term of office. 
  • There have been 49 Vice Presidents of the United States, as of 2023.

Vice Presidents of the US: Important Facts 

  • The Vice President of the United States serves a four-year term of office, which is the same term as the President. The Vice President is elected on the same ticket as the President, and they are inaugurated on the same day.
  • The 22nd Amendment to the United States Constitution limits anyone from being elected to the office of the President more than twice, or to be elected Vice President more than once, if they have served as President or Acting President for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President.
  • If the Vice President serves as President for more than two years of a term, they are eligible to be elected President for one additional term. But, they cannot be elected Vice President again.
