List of Vice Presidents of the US

The Vice President of the United States is the second-highest-ranking official in the United States government, after the President.

The Vice President is also the President of the Senate, but they only vote to break a tie. The Vice President is elected on the same ticket as the President, and they serve the same term of office.

Here is the list of all the Vice Presidents of the United States:

Name Term Party John Adams 21 April 1789- 4 March 1797 Pro-Administration/ Federalist Thomas Jefferson 4 March 1797- 4 March 1801 Democratic-Republican Aaron Burr 4 March 1801- 4 March 1805 Democratic-Republican George Clinton 4 March 1805- 20 April 1812 Democratic-Republican Elbridge Gerry 4 March 1813- 23 November 1814 Democratic-Republican Daniel D. Tompkins 4 March 1817- 4 March 1825 Democratic-Republican John C. Calhoun 4 March 1825- December 28, 1832 Democratic-Republican/ Nullifier Martin Van Buren 4 March 1833- 4 March 1837 Democratic Richard M. Johnson 4 March 1837- 4 March 1841 Democratic John Tyler 4 March 1841- 4 April 1841 Whig George M. Dallas 4 March 1845- 4 March 1849 Democratic Millard Fillmore 4 March 1849- 9 July 1850 Whig William R. King 4 March 1853- 18 April 1853 Democratic John C. Breckinridge 4 March 1857- 4 March 1861 Democratic Hannibal Hamlin 4 March 1861- 4 March 1865 Republican Andrew Johnson 4 March 1865- 15 April 1865 National Union Schuyler Colfax 4 March 1869- 4 March 1873 Republican Henry Wilson 4 March 1873- 22 November 1875 Republican William A. Wheeler 4 March 1877- 4 March 1881 Republican Chester A. Arthur 4 March 1881- 19 September 1881 Republican Thomas A. Hendricks 4 March 1885- 25 November 1885 Democratic Levi P. Morton 4 March 1889- 4 March 1893 Republican Adlai E. Stevenson I 4 March 1893- 4 March 1897 Democratic Garret A. Hobart 4 March 1897- November 21 1899 Republican Theodore Roosevelt 4 March 1901- 14 September 1901 Republican Charles W. Fairbanks 4 March 1905- 4 March 1909 Republican James S. Sherman 4 March 1909- 30 October 1912 Republican Thomas R. Marshall 4 March 1913- 4 March 1921 Democratic Calvin Coolidge 4 March 1921- 2 August 1923 Republican Charles G. Dawes 4 March 1925- 4 March 1929 Republican Charles Curtis 4 March 1929- 4 March 1933 Republican John Nance Garner 4 March 1933- 20 January 1941 Democratic Henry A. Wallace 20 January 1941- 20 January 1945 Democratic Henry S. Truman 20 January 1945- 12 April 1945 Democratic Alben W. Barkley 20 January 1949- 20 January 1953 Democratic Richard Nixon 20 January 1953- 20 January 1961 Republican Lyndon B. Johnson 20 January 1961- 22 November 1963 Democratic Hubert Humphrey 20 January 1965- 20 January 1969 Democratic Spiro Agnew 20 January 1969- 10 October 1973 Republican Gerald Ford 6 December 1973- 9 August 1974 Republican Nelson Rockefeller 19 December 1974- 20 January 1977 Republican Walter Mondale 20 January 1977- 20 January 1981 Democratic George. H. W. Bush 20 January 1981- 20 January 1989 Republican Dan Quayle 20 January 1989- 20 January 1993 Republican Al Gore 20 January 1993- 20 January 2001 Democratic Dick Cheney 20 January 2001- 20 January 2009 Republican Joe Biden 20 January 2009- 20 January 2017 Democratic Mike Pence 20 January 2017- 20 January 2021 Republican Kamala Harris 20 January 2021- Incumbent Democratic

The Vice President has a number of important duties, including:

Advise and assist the President: The Vice President is the President's closest advisor, and they often help to make decisions.

Act as an Immediate President: In the event of the President's death, resignation, or disability the Vice President becomes the acting President.

Vice Presidents of the US: Important Points

Kamala Harris is the 49th Vice President of the United States. She is the first woman, first African American, and first Asian American to hold the office.

There have been 49 Vice Presidents of the United States, as of 2023.

Vice Presidents of the US: Important Facts