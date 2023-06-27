List of Vice Presidents of the US
The Vice President of the United States is the second-highest-ranking official in the United States government, after the President.
The Vice President is also the President of the Senate, but they only vote to break a tie. The Vice President is elected on the same ticket as the President, and they serve the same term of office.
Here is the list of all the Vice Presidents of the United States:
|
Name
|
Term
|
Party
|
John Adams
|
21 April 1789- 4 March 1797
|
Pro-Administration/ Federalist
|
Thomas Jefferson
|
4 March 1797- 4 March 1801
|
Democratic-Republican
|
Aaron Burr
|
4 March 1801- 4 March 1805
|
Democratic-Republican
|
George Clinton
|
4 March 1805- 20 April 1812
|
Democratic-Republican
|
Elbridge Gerry
|
4 March 1813- 23 November 1814
|
Democratic-Republican
|
Daniel D. Tompkins
|
4 March 1817- 4 March 1825
|
Democratic-Republican
|
John C. Calhoun
|
4 March 1825- December 28, 1832
|
Democratic-Republican/ Nullifier
|
Martin Van Buren
|
4 March 1833- 4 March 1837
|
Democratic
|
Richard M. Johnson
|
4 March 1837- 4 March 1841
|
Democratic
|
John Tyler
|
4 March 1841- 4 April 1841
|
Whig
|
George M. Dallas
|
4 March 1845- 4 March 1849
|
Democratic
|
Millard Fillmore
|
4 March 1849- 9 July 1850
|
Whig
|
William R. King
|
4 March 1853- 18 April 1853
|
Democratic
|
John C. Breckinridge
|
4 March 1857- 4 March 1861
|
Democratic
|
Hannibal Hamlin
|
4 March 1861- 4 March 1865
|
Republican
|
Andrew Johnson
|
4 March 1865- 15 April 1865
|
National Union
|
Schuyler Colfax
|
4 March 1869- 4 March 1873
|
Republican
|
Henry Wilson
|
4 March 1873- 22 November 1875
|
Republican
|
William A. Wheeler
|
4 March 1877- 4 March 1881
|
Republican
|
Chester A. Arthur
|
4 March 1881- 19 September 1881
|
Republican
|
Thomas A. Hendricks
|
4 March 1885- 25 November 1885
|
Democratic
|
Levi P. Morton
|
4 March 1889- 4 March 1893
|
Republican
|
Adlai E. Stevenson I
|
4 March 1893- 4 March 1897
|
Democratic
|
Garret A. Hobart
|
4 March 1897- November 21 1899
|
Republican
|
Theodore Roosevelt
|
4 March 1901- 14 September 1901
|
Republican
|
Charles W. Fairbanks
|
4 March 1905- 4 March 1909
|
Republican
|
James S. Sherman
|
4 March 1909- 30 October 1912
|
Republican
|
Thomas R. Marshall
|
4 March 1913- 4 March 1921
|
Democratic
|
Calvin Coolidge
|
4 March 1921- 2 August 1923
|
Republican
|
Charles G. Dawes
|
4 March 1925- 4 March 1929
|
Republican
|
Charles Curtis
|
4 March 1929- 4 March 1933
|
Republican
|
John Nance Garner
|
4 March 1933- 20 January 1941
|
Democratic
|
Henry A. Wallace
|
20 January 1941- 20 January 1945
|
Democratic
|
Henry S. Truman
|
20 January 1945- 12 April 1945
|
Democratic
|
Alben W. Barkley
|
20 January 1949- 20 January 1953
|
Democratic
|
Richard Nixon
|
20 January 1953- 20 January 1961
|
Republican
|
Lyndon B. Johnson
|
20 January 1961- 22 November 1963
|
Democratic
|
Hubert Humphrey
|
20 January 1965- 20 January 1969
|
Democratic
|
Spiro Agnew
|
20 January 1969- 10 October 1973
|
Republican
|
Gerald Ford
|
6 December 1973- 9 August 1974
|
Republican
|
Nelson Rockefeller
|
19 December 1974- 20 January 1977
|
Republican
|
Walter Mondale
|
20 January 1977- 20 January 1981
|
Democratic
|
George. H. W. Bush
|
20 January 1981- 20 January 1989
|
Republican
|
Dan Quayle
|
20 January 1989- 20 January 1993
|
Republican
|
Al Gore
|
20 January 1993- 20 January 2001
|
Democratic
|
Dick Cheney
|
20 January 2001- 20 January 2009
|
Republican
|
Joe Biden
|
20 January 2009- 20 January 2017
|
Democratic
|
Mike Pence
|
20 January 2017- 20 January 2021
|
Republican
|
Kamala Harris
|
20 January 2021- Incumbent
|
Democratic
The Vice President has a number of important duties, including:
Preside over the Senate: The Vice President is also the President of the Senate, but they only vote to break a tie.
Advise and assist the President: The Vice President is the President's closest advisor, and they often help to make decisions.
Act as an Immediate President: In the event of the President's death, resignation, or disability the Vice President becomes the acting President.
Vice Presidents of the US: Important Points
- Kamala Harris is the 49th Vice President of the United States. She is the first woman, first African American, and first Asian American to hold the office.
- The Vice President is elected on the same ticket as the President, and they serve the same term of office.
- There have been 49 Vice Presidents of the United States, as of 2023.
Vice Presidents of the US: Important Facts
- The Vice President of the United States serves a four-year term of office, which is the same term as the President. The Vice President is elected on the same ticket as the President, and they are inaugurated on the same day.
- The 22nd Amendment to the United States Constitution limits anyone from being elected to the office of the President more than twice, or to be elected Vice President more than once, if they have served as President or Acting President for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President.
- If the Vice President serves as President for more than two years of a term, they are eligible to be elected President for one additional term. But, they cannot be elected Vice President again.