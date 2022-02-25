List of Russian Wars: From 1283 Till 2022

Russia has been a huge country. It is currently involved in a warlike situation with Ukraine. But did you know that Russia had a bloody history and its past has not been easy? The country has been involved in 100s of wars since its inception. It can be divided into 4 sections.

Wars of Grand Duchy of Moscovy (1283–1547) Wars of Tsardom of Russia (1547–1721) Wars of Russian Empire (1721–1917) Wars of Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (1917-1922) Wars of Soviet Union (1922–1991) Wars of Russian Federation (1991-Present)

Take a look at all the wars Russia has been involved in this list shared with you below.

List of Wars With Russian Involvement:

This list would give you an insight into the Russian history and wars fought by the country. The major reason for wars fought was the occupation of the land and the resources.

Wars of Grand Duchy of Moscovy Year Name of the War 1480 Great stand on the Ugra river 1492 First Muscovite-Lithuanian War 1495 Russo-Swedish War 1500 Second Muscovite-Lithuanian War 1507 Third Muscovite-Lithuanian War 1512 Fourth Muscovite-Lithuanian War 1534 Fifth Muscovite-Lithuanian War Tsardom of Russia 1558 Livonian War 1568 Russo-Turkish War 1590 Russo-Swedish War 1605 Polish–Muscovite War 1610 Ingrian War 1632 Smolensk War 1652 Russian–Manchu border conflicts 1654 Russo-Polish War 1656 Russo-Swedish War 1676 Russo-Turkish War 1686 Russo-Turkish War 1700 Great Northern War

Russian Empire (1721-1917) 1722 Russo-Persian War 1733 War of the Polish Succession 1735 Russo-Austrian-Turkish War (1735–1739) 1735 Bashkir Rebellion 1741 Russo-Swedish War (1741–1743)Part of the War of the Austrian Succession 1740 War of the Austrian Succession 1744 Chukchi War (1744-1747) 1756 Seven Years' WarRussian involvement until 1762 1768 War of the Bar Confederation 1768 Russo-Turkish War (1768–1774) 1787 Russo-Turkish War (1787–1792) 1788 Russo-Swedish War (1788–1790) 1792 Polish–Russian War of 1792 1796 Persian Expedition of 1796 1799 War of the Second CoalitionRussia left the coalition in 1799 1803 War of the Third Coalition 1804 Russo-Persian War (1804–1813) 1806 War of the Fourth Coalition 1806 Russo-Turkish War (1806–1812) 1808 Finnish War 1809 War of the Fifth CoalitionGalician campaign: minimal Russian involvement 1812 The French invasion of Russia 1813 War of the Sixth Coalition 1815 War of the Seventh Coalition 1826 Russo-Persian War (1826–1828) 1827 Battle of NavarinoPart of the Greek War of Independence 1828 Russo-Turkish War (1828–1829) 1830 November Uprising 1853 Crimean War 1863 January Uprising 1877 Russo-Turkish War (1877–1878) 1899 Boxer Rebellion 1904 Russo-Japanese War 1914 World War I

Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (1917-1922):

The Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic fought the two wars

Russian civil war (1917–1921)

Polish-Soviet War (1919–1921)

Soviet Union Wars: From 1922–1991

1929 Sino–Soviet conflict (1929) 1934 Soviet invasion of Xinjiang 1937 Islamic rebellion in Xinjiang (1937) 1938 Battle of Lake Khasan 1932 Soviet–Japanese Border Wars 1939 World War includes the Winter War 1945 Soviet–Japanese War (1945) 1956 Hungarian Revolution of 1956 1967 War of Attrition 1968 Warsaw Pact invasion of Czechoslovakia 1969 Sino–Soviet border conflict 1979 Soviet war in Afghanistan

Russia Wars: From 1991 till Present

The Soviet Union broke into the Russian Federation which is the current Russia of today.

1991–1993 Georgian Civil War 1992 War of Transnistria 1992 East Prigorodny Conflict 1992–1993 War in Abkhazia 1992–1997 Civil war in Tajikistan 1994–1996 First Chechen War 1999 War of Dagestan 1999–2009 Second Chechen War 2008 Russo-Georgian War 2007–present War in Ingushetia 2009–present Insurgency in the North Caucasus

Currently, Russia is involved with Ukraine and the situation is not so good. The attack has entered its second day today.