List of Russian Wars: From 1283 Till 2022
Russia has been a huge country. It is currently involved in a warlike situation with Ukraine. But did you know that Russia had a bloody history and its past has not been easy? The country has been involved in 100s of wars since its inception. It can be divided into 4 sections.
- Wars of Grand Duchy of Moscovy (1283–1547)
- Wars of Tsardom of Russia (1547–1721)
- Wars of Russian Empire (1721–1917)
- Wars of Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (1917-1922)
- Wars of Soviet Union (1922–1991)
- Wars of Russian Federation (1991-Present)
Take a look at all the wars Russia has been involved in this list shared with you below.
List of Wars With Russian Involvement:
This list would give you an insight into the Russian history and wars fought by the country. The major reason for wars fought was the occupation of the land and the resources.
|
Wars of Grand Duchy of Moscovy
|
Year
|
Name of the War
|
1480
|
Great stand on the Ugra river
|
1492
|
First Muscovite-Lithuanian War
|
1495
|
Russo-Swedish War
|
1500
|
Second Muscovite-Lithuanian War
|
1507
|
Third Muscovite-Lithuanian War
|
1512
|
Fourth Muscovite-Lithuanian War
|
1534
|
Fifth Muscovite-Lithuanian War
|
Tsardom of Russia
|
1558
|
Livonian War
|
1568
|
Russo-Turkish War
|
1590
|
Russo-Swedish War
|
1605
|
Polish–Muscovite War
|
1610
|
Ingrian War
|
1632
|
Smolensk War
|
1652
|
Russian–Manchu border conflicts
|
1654
|
Russo-Polish War
|
1656
|
Russo-Swedish War
|
1676
|
Russo-Turkish War
|
1686
|
Russo-Turkish War
|
1700
|
Great Northern War
|
Russian Empire (1721-1917)
|
1722
|
Russo-Persian War
|
1733
|
War of the Polish Succession
|
1735
|
Russo-Austrian-Turkish War (1735–1739)
|
1735
|
Bashkir Rebellion
|
1741
|
Russo-Swedish War (1741–1743)Part of the War of the Austrian Succession
|
1740
|
War of the Austrian Succession
|
1744
|
Chukchi War (1744-1747)
|
1756
|
Seven Years' WarRussian involvement until 1762
|
1768
|
War of the Bar Confederation
|
1768
|
Russo-Turkish War (1768–1774)
|
1787
|
Russo-Turkish War (1787–1792)
|
1788
|
Russo-Swedish War (1788–1790)
|
1792
|
Polish–Russian War of 1792
|
1796
|
Persian Expedition of 1796
|
1799
|
War of the Second CoalitionRussia left the coalition in 1799
|
1803
|
War of the Third Coalition
|
1804
|
Russo-Persian War (1804–1813)
|
1806
|
War of the Fourth Coalition
|
1806
|
Russo-Turkish War (1806–1812)
|
1808
|
Finnish War
|
1809
|
War of the Fifth CoalitionGalician campaign: minimal Russian involvement
|
1812
|
The French invasion of Russia
|
1813
|
War of the Sixth Coalition
|
1815
|
War of the Seventh Coalition
|
1826
|
Russo-Persian War (1826–1828)
|
1827
|
Battle of NavarinoPart of the Greek War of Independence
|
1828
|
Russo-Turkish War (1828–1829)
|
1830
|
November Uprising
|
1853
|
Crimean War
|
1863
|
January Uprising
|
1877
|
Russo-Turkish War (1877–1878)
|
1899
|
Boxer Rebellion
|
1904
|
Russo-Japanese War
|
1914
|
World War I
Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (1917-1922):
The Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic fought the two wars
Russian civil war (1917–1921)
Polish-Soviet War (1919–1921)
Soviet Union Wars: From 1922–1991
|
1929
|
Sino–Soviet conflict (1929)
|
1934
|
Soviet invasion of Xinjiang
|
1937
|
Islamic rebellion in Xinjiang (1937)
|
1938
|
Battle of Lake Khasan
|
1932
|
Soviet–Japanese Border Wars
|
1939
|
World War includes the Winter War
|
1945
|
Soviet–Japanese War (1945)
|
1956
|
Hungarian Revolution of 1956
|
1967
|
War of Attrition
|
1968
|
Warsaw Pact invasion of Czechoslovakia
|
1969
|
Sino–Soviet border conflict
|
1979
|
Soviet war in Afghanistan
Russia Wars: From 1991 till Present
The Soviet Union broke into the Russian Federation which is the current Russia of today.
|
1991–1993
|
Georgian Civil War
|
1992
|
War of Transnistria
|
1992
|
East Prigorodny Conflict
|
1992–1993
|
War in Abkhazia
|
1992–1997
|
Civil war in Tajikistan
|
1994–1996
|
First Chechen War
|
1999
|
War of Dagestan
|
1999–2009
|
Second Chechen War
|
2008
|
Russo-Georgian War
|
2007–present
|
War in Ingushetia
|
2009–present
|
Insurgency in the North Caucasus
Currently, Russia is involved with Ukraine and the situation is not so good. The attack has entered its second day today. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 137 people have been killed so far, including civilians. Western powers have announced sweeping sanctions on Russia while many Russians have staged anti-war protests in cities across the country.