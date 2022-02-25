List of Russian Wars: From 1283 Till 2022

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Russia has a bloody past as it has fought many wars with its enemies, including its neighbours in the past. Currently, it is involved in a war with Ukraine. Check here the list of wars fought by Russia since its inception.
Created On: Feb 25, 2022 18:02 IST
Modified On: Feb 25, 2022 18:27 IST
Wars Fought By Russia
Wars Fought By Russia

Russia has been a huge country. It is currently involved in a warlike situation with Ukraine. But did you know that Russia had a bloody history and its past has not been easy? The country has been involved in 100s of wars since its inception. It can be divided into 4 sections.

  1. Wars of Grand Duchy of Moscovy (1283–1547)
  2. Wars of Tsardom of Russia (1547–1721)
  3. Wars of Russian Empire (1721–1917)
  4. Wars of Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (1917-1922)
  5. Wars of Soviet Union (1922–1991)
  6. Wars of Russian Federation (1991-Present)

Take a look at all the wars Russia has been involved in this list shared with you below. 

List of Wars With Russian Involvement:

This list would give you an insight into the Russian history and wars fought by the country. The major reason for wars fought was the occupation of the land and the resources. 

Wars of Grand Duchy of Moscovy

Year

Name of the War

1480

Great stand on the Ugra river

1492

First Muscovite-Lithuanian War

1495

Russo-Swedish War

1500

Second Muscovite-Lithuanian War

1507

Third Muscovite-Lithuanian War

1512

Fourth Muscovite-Lithuanian War

1534

Fifth Muscovite-Lithuanian War

Tsardom of Russia

1558

Livonian War

1568

Russo-Turkish War

1590

Russo-Swedish War

1605

Polish–Muscovite War

1610

Ingrian War

1632

Smolensk War

1652

Russian–Manchu border conflicts

1654

Russo-Polish War

1656

Russo-Swedish War

1676

Russo-Turkish War

1686

Russo-Turkish War

1700

Great Northern War

 

Russian Empire (1721-1917)

1722

Russo-Persian War

1733

War of the Polish Succession

1735

Russo-Austrian-Turkish War (1735–1739)

1735

Bashkir Rebellion

1741

Russo-Swedish War (1741–1743)Part of the War of the Austrian Succession

1740

War of the Austrian Succession

1744

Chukchi War (1744-1747)

1756

Seven Years' WarRussian involvement until 1762

1768

War of the Bar Confederation

1768

Russo-Turkish War (1768–1774)

1787

Russo-Turkish War (1787–1792)

1788

Russo-Swedish War (1788–1790)

1792

Polish–Russian War of 1792

1796

Persian Expedition of 1796

1799

War of the Second CoalitionRussia left the coalition in 1799

1803

War of the Third Coalition

1804

Russo-Persian War (1804–1813)

1806

War of the Fourth Coalition

1806

Russo-Turkish War (1806–1812)

1808

Finnish War

1809

War of the Fifth CoalitionGalician campaign: minimal Russian involvement

1812

The French invasion of Russia

1813

War of the Sixth Coalition

1815

War of the Seventh Coalition

1826

Russo-Persian War (1826–1828)

1827

Battle of NavarinoPart of the Greek War of Independence

1828

Russo-Turkish War (1828–1829)

1830

November Uprising

1853

Crimean War

1863

January Uprising

1877

Russo-Turkish War (1877–1878)

1899

Boxer Rebellion

1904

Russo-Japanese War

1914

World War I

Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (1917-1922):

The Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic fought the two wars

Russian civil war (1917–1921)

Polish-Soviet War (1919–1921)

 

Soviet Union Wars: From 1922–1991

1929

Sino–Soviet conflict (1929)

1934

Soviet invasion of Xinjiang

1937

Islamic rebellion in Xinjiang (1937)

1938

Battle of Lake Khasan

1932

Soviet–Japanese Border Wars

1939

World War includes the Winter War

1945

Soviet–Japanese War (1945)

1956

Hungarian Revolution of 1956

1967

War of Attrition

1968

Warsaw Pact invasion of Czechoslovakia

1969

Sino–Soviet border conflict

1979

Soviet war in Afghanistan

Russia Wars: From 1991 till Present

The Soviet Union broke into the Russian Federation which is the current Russia of today. 

1991–1993

Georgian Civil War

1992

War of Transnistria

1992

East Prigorodny Conflict

1992–1993

War in Abkhazia

1992–1997

Civil war in Tajikistan

1994–1996

First Chechen War

1999

War of Dagestan

1999–2009

Second Chechen War

2008

Russo-Georgian War

2007–present

War in Ingushetia

2009–present

Insurgency in the North Caucasus

Currently, Russia is involved with Ukraine and the situation is not so good. The attack has entered its second day today. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 137 people have been killed so far, including civilians. Western powers have announced sweeping sanctions on Russia while many Russians have staged anti-war protests in cities across the country. 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
