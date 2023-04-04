Mahavir Jayanti 2023 Wishes, Images, Quotes for Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram Status and Story

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, also known as Sage Vardhamana is the 24th and last Tiranthakars of Jainism. His birthday is celebrated annually as Mahavir Jayanti by Jain communities with great glee and delight. The auspicious event is celebrated according to the Hindu calendar on different dates and usually falls between March and April. This year it is being celebrated on April 4.

The festival of Mahavir Jayanti honours the revered spiritual teacher's life and his legacy, Mahavir Janma Kalyanak spread the principles of Dharma. He emphasized and preached, ahimsa, or non-violence; Satya, or honesty; Asteya, or refraining from theft; Brahmacharya, or chastity; and Aparigraha (non-attachment) as the greatest value of humans.

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Know Date, History, Teachings, Significance, Quotes, Key Facts & More

Honour the legacy of Sage Vardhamana with your friends and families using the best of Mahavir Jayanti Wishes, Quotes, Facebook & WhatsApp status and more from below.

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Wishes and Messages

Enjoy and bring joy to everyone on this auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti. Take the pledge to uphold equality, harmony, and peace.

I wish you many blessings from Lord Mahavira, who will make your life happy and prosperous and assist you in achieving your goals. Happy Mahavir Jayanti to you all!

The greatest approach to mark such significant occasions is to work for world peace and deepen brotherly ties. Greetings on Mahavir Jayanti

Take the non-violent, truthful, knowledgeable, and successful route. May these sayings of Lord Mahavira illuminate for you the way to prosperity and pleasure.

Enjoy this holiday season while remembering Lord Mahavira's teachings and ideals. May the teachings of lord Mahavira help you to walk on the path of truth and honesty.

On this auspicious day, choose the path of truth, wisdom, and nonviolence. Greetings for Mahavir Jayanti.

On this important day of Mahavir Jayanti, take the holy oath to promote and support non-violence. Wishing you a very happy Mahavir Jayanti along with your family.

Let Mahavir Swami's energy live on in your hearts and illuminate your souls from the inside out. Happy Mahavir Jayanti, my friend.

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

I wish that Swami Mahavir may grant you a life of non-violence, compassion, and kindness on this auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti. Greetings for Mahavir Jayanti.

On this blessed day, let us all pray for peace and harmony. Best Wishes on Mahavir Jayanti to all.

We should treat all beings with the same respect that we would want from ourselves in both happy and sad circumstances. Greetings for Mahavir Jayanti.

The greatest approach to mark such a fortunate event is to contribute to World Peace. Remember Lord Mahavira on Auspicious Day.

No opponent exists outside of your soul. Your wrath, pride, curviness, greed, attachments, and hatred are your true foes. Greetings on Mahavir Jayanti to you and your family.

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Famous & Motivational Quotes

“Do not injure, abuse, oppress, enslave, insult, torment, torture, or kill any creature or living being.”- Mahavira

“Kill not, cause no pain. Non-violence is the greatest religion.”- Lord Mahavira

“In happiness and suffering, in joy and grief, we should regard all creatures as we regard our own self.”- Mahavira

“All breathing, existing, living, sentient creatures should not be slain, nor treated with violence, nor abused, nor tormented, nor driven away.”- Mahavira,

“A man is seated on top of a tree in the midst of a burning forest. He sees all living beings perish. But he doesn’t realize that the same fate is soon to overtake him also. That man is fool.”- Lord Mahavira

“Anger begets more anger.”- Mahavira

“In happiness & suffering, in joy and grief, we should regard all creatures as we regard our self.”- Lord Mahavira

“Live and allow others to live; hurt no one; life is dear to all living beings.”- Lord Mahavira

In honour of Mahavir Jayanti, a massive procession known as Rath Yatra is conducted. Stavan(religious lessons) and his principles are propagated, and Lord Mahavir's idol is worshipped. The majority of Jain community members perform prayers, pujas, vratas, and charity acts throughout the day.

Team Jagran Josh wishes everyone, a Happy Mahavir Jayanti!!

