Math is tough! Don’t believe us? Try these math riddles!

Math is indeed a difficult subject. The numbers are complicated, the signs are difficult to understand, and oh, the alphabet, they make the subject even trickier. “Math is an easy subject”, said no man ever. There are so many people in the world who get nightmares at the thought of the subject.

Here are some math riddles to remind you how complicated yet exciting math can be.







MATH RIDDLES

MATH RIDDLE 1: How do you make the number 7 an even number without addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division?

MATH RIDDLE 2: Three times what number is no larger than two times that same number?

MATH RIDDLE 3: If you toss a coin 10 times and it lands heads up every time, what are the chances it will land heads up if you toss it again?

Excited about the answers? Here you go!

ANSWERS:

ANSWER 1: Take out the “s.”







ANSWER 2: 0









There is a 50/50 chance of each toss being either heads or tails. The previous toss does not impact the next toss.

These were some math riddles to remind you of the fact that complexities and fun can co-exist.