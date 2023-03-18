Math Riddles: Can You Solve This Multimethod Math Puzzle Within 15 Seconds? Test Your IQ

Can you solve this multimethod math puzzle within 15 Seconds? Test your IQ and sharpen your brain with this multimethod math riddle!

Look at the puzzle below carefully and you will find a math puzzle that only those with a high IQ will be able to answer.

What are Math riddles?

Math Riddles are puzzle games where players try to figure out a solution to a problem. As fun as they are, the practice also challenges your brain. They are a great way to boost mental capacity and lateral thinking skills, maintain memory strength, and delight you! It often requires thinking unconventionally with given constraints in mind; sometimes, it involves lateral thinking.

Here's your Math Puzzle

While you brainstorm here is some facts about a math puzzle

Solving math riddles regularly can make you brighter and sharper by improving your cognitive functioning and enhancing your critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Let's Look at the answers together!

There's three different ways to calculate the answer.

Method I.

1+4=1+1(4)=5

2+5=2+2(5) = 12

P3+6=3+3(6)= 21

8+11=8+8(11) = 96

Now, there is another method to calculate the answer by summing up the previous summation result with the digits.

Method II

1+4=5

5+2+5=12

12+3+6=21

21+4+7=32

32+5+8=45

45+6+9=60

60+7+10=77

77+8+11=96

Method III

1+4=5

5+2+5=12

12+3+6=21

21+8+11=4

CORRECT ANSWER

Method (I&II)=96

Method III =40

