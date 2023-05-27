Math riddles: Math is a subject worth exploring. Try these exciting math riddles.

Math riddles are a fun way to recharge the mind. Try these exciting math riddles.

Math Riddle 1:

The day before yesterday, Sam was 25. Next year he will be 28. This is true only one day a year. What day is Sam’s birthday?

Math riddle 2:

Imagine yourself being born in an odd-numbered year. After 50 years, on your 50th birthday, will it be an odd year or an even year?

Math Riddle 3:

CD, HI, MN,?

Math Riddle 4:

Joey has six sons. Each son proudly says, “I have a very intelligent sister.” How many children does Joey have?

Math Riddle 5:

Think of an even number. Now, try taking away the first letter from it, it becomes odd. What number is it?

Wondering what the answers are?

Here you go!

Math Riddle 1:

Answer:

December 31.

Math riddle 2:

Answer 2:

Odd!

Weren't these enough to create a tiny soft corner for math in your heart? Well, we are experts at winning hearts with our content!

Math Riddle 3:

Answer 3:

RS

Math Riddle 4:

Answer 4:

Joey has seven children in all. All boys are talking about the same sister.

Math Riddle 5:

Answer 5:

SIX. Remove the first letter from the word, and it becomes IX. This is a representation of the number 9 in Roman numerals.