Math riddles: These math riddles are genuinely exciting. Can you solve these?

Math riddles can never disappoint anyone searching for fun content on the web. Here we are back with some exciting math riddles for you.

Math riddles are a fun way to challenge your mind a bit. Can you solve these exciting math riddles? Let's find out.

Math riddles with answers:

Math riddle 1:

Make use of only the plus sign (+) in 88888888 to get 1,000 as the answer.

Math riddle 2:

Adams added six to eleven. He got five as the answer, and the answer is correct. How is it possible?


Math riddle 3:

How many 9's are present between 1 and 100?

Ready for the answers?

ANSWERS:

Math riddle 1:

Make use of only the plus sign (+) in 88888888 to get 1,000 as the answer.

Answer:

888 + 88 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 1,000.

Math riddle 2:

Adams added six to eleven. He got five as the answer, and the answer is correct. How is it possible?

Answer:

This holds on a clock.


Math riddle 3:

How many 9's are present between 1 and 100?

Answer 3:

20

 
 
 

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next