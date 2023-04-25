Math riddles: These math riddles are genuinely exciting. Can you solve these?
Math riddles are a fun way to challenge your mind a bit. Can you solve these exciting math riddles? Let's find out.
Math riddles with answers:
Math riddle 1:
Make use of only the plus sign (+) in 88888888 to get 1,000 as the answer.
Math riddle 2:
Adams added six to eleven. He got five as the answer, and the answer is correct. How is it possible?
Math riddle 3:
How many 9's are present between 1 and 100?
Ready for the answers?
ANSWERS:
Math riddle 1:
Make use of only the plus sign (+) in 88888888 to get 1,000 as the answer.
Answer:
888 + 88 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 1,000.
Math riddle 2:
Adams added six to eleven. He got five as the answer, and the answer is correct. How is it possible?
Answer:
This holds on a clock.
Math riddle 3:
How many 9's are present between 1 and 100?
Answer 3:
20