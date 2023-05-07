Math riddles: These math riddles are super-tricky. Can you solve them?

Math riddles are a fun way to have some moments of fun. Try these math riddles.

Whether you hated math in school or loved it, you just need to try out these interesting math riddles.

 

 

 

Make riddle 1:

Make use of only the plus sign (+) in 88888888 to get 1,000 as the answer.

Math riddle 2:

Adams added six to eleven. He got five as the answer, and the answer is correct. How is it possible?


Math riddle 3:

How many 9's are present between 1 and 100?

Ready for the answers?

ANSWERS:

Math riddle 1:

Answer:

888 + 88 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 1,000.

Math riddle 2:

Answer:

This holds on a clock.


Math riddle 3:

How many 9's are present between 1 and 100?

Answer 3:

20
